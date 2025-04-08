米フロリダ州のユニバーサル・オーランド・リゾートに新設されるテーマパーク「ユニバーサル・エピック・ユニバース」では現地プレビューが行われたようだ。SNSでは、『ヒックとドラゴン』や『ハリー・ポッター』などを題材としたエリアでの体験をおさめた映像が公開されている。

この「ユニバーサル・エピック・ユニバース」は、パークの中心となる「セレスティアル・パーク」から、ポータルを通じて「『ハリー・ポッター』魔法ワールド - 魔法省」「スーパー・ニンテンドー・ワールド」「ヒックとドラゴン - バーク島」「ダーク・ユニバース」を訪れることができる。

「ヒックとドラゴン - バーク島」からは、物語の中心となるドラゴンのトゥースと触れ合える様子が動画で公開された。本物そっくりの愛らしいトゥースが声をあげ、ゲストの差し出す手にに反応して喜ぶ姿を見せている。

Get your Dragon Manual ready! Meet Toothless only at How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk in Universal Epic Universe, opening May 22, 2025. - Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL)

エリア内ではトゥースの他にも様々なドラゴンやキャラクターが登場するようだ。物語の世界を駆け抜けるジェットコースター「ヒックのウイング・グライダーズ」などのアトラクションも稼働する。

Gobber the Belch is at Epic Universe! He’s showing off the hand-made items he’s forged (pun intended)! He is a must-see in the Isle of Berk. - Theme Park Shark Dustin Sparage (@ThemeParkShark)

A Snow Wraith serving up some free A/C in How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk at Epic Universe. - Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin)

Here is a look at Hiccup’s Wing Gliders at How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe. This coaster feels familiar yet brand new. It’s another fantastic addition to Universal Orlando’s coaster lineup. Family’s will LOVE this. - Theme Park Shark Dustin Sparage (@ThemeParkShark)

そのほか「『ハリー・ポッター』魔法ワールド - 魔法省」や「スーパー・ニンテンドー・ワールド」「ダーク・ユニバース」からも魅惑的な映像が撮影されている。ハリー・ポッターの魔法省は、「ワーナー ブラザース スタジオツアー東京 - メイキング・オブ・ハリー・ポッター」でも見られる展示と同様の様子が確認できるが、できることなら両方に訪れて違いを楽しみたい。同エリアでは、史上初となるライドテクノロジーを使用した「」が登場する。

FIRST LOOK at Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry queue. UNBELIEVABLE. - ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek)

Here’s a at the Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride vehicle pulling into the load platform. - ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek)

Here's Higgledy, the former house-elf of Dolores Umbridge!



As seen in the queue for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, opening May 22 at Epic Universe in Orlando.



Details: - Attractions Magazine (@Attractions)

Epic. Universe. Toad. Is. Adorable. - Wallin Ballin (@wallin_ballin)

映画ファンにはたまらない、全く新しい没入型テーマパークが誕生する。ク「ユニバーサル・エピック・ユニバース」は現地時間2025年5月22日、米フロリダ州のユニバーサル・オーランド・リゾート内に新規オープン。