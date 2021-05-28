Twitterが収益増加のために独自の有料サービス「Twitter Blue」を計画していることが報じられていましたが、この有料サービスがiOS版Twitterアプリのアプリ内課金オプションに追加されていることが明らかになっています。

Twitter Confirms Plans for 'Twitter Blue' $2.99 Monthly Subscription Service - MacRumors

https://www.macrumors.com/2021/05/27/twitter-blue-subscription-service-confirmed/

Twitter confirms 'Blue' paid subscription with color themes and alternative icons in iOS app - 9to5Mac

https://9to5mac.com/2021/05/27/twitter-confirms-blue-paid-subscription-with-color-themes-and-alternative-icons-in-ios-app/

iOS版Twitterアプリのアプリ内課金オプションに「Twitter Blue」という項目が追加されていることを発見したのは、Twitterの「送信取り消し機能」などの実装前の新機能などをアプリ解析から明らかにしてきたアプリ開発者のジェーン・マンチュン・ウォン氏。

「Twitter Blue」は月額2.99ドル(約330円)の有料サービスで、これまでの報道の通りツイートの「送信取り消し機能」や、長いスレッドに連なるツイートも読みやすくなる「リーダーモード」が使えるようになる模様。そのほか、UIやアプリアイコンのカラーを自分の好きなものにカスタマイズすることが可能となるようです。

さらに、「Collections」という新機能もあります。この機能ではユーザーのお気に入りのツイートをコレクションすることで、あとから簡単に好みのツイートをチェック可能となります。

Twitter BlueはiOS版アプリにすでに組み込まれているものの、実際にすべてのユーザーが利用可能になるタイミングは記事作成時点では不明です。ただし、すでにアプリ内に実装されているため「リリース時期は間もなくのはず」とMacRumorsは報じています。