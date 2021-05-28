Twitterが収益増加のために独自の有料サービス「Twitter Blue」を計画していることが報じられていましたが、この有料サービスがiOS版Twitterアプリのアプリ内課金オプションに追加されていることが明らかになっています。

iOS版Twitterアプリのアプリ内課金オプションに「Twitter Blue」という項目が追加されていることを発見したのは、Twitterの「送信取り消し機能」などの実装前の新機能などをアプリ解析から明らかにしてきたアプリ開発者のジェーン・マンチュン・ウォン氏。

「Twitter Blue」は月額2.99ドル(約330円)の有料サービスで、これまでの報道の通りツイートの「送信取り消し機能」や、長いスレッドに連なるツイートも読みやすくなる「リーダーモード」が使えるようになる模様。そのほか、UIやアプリアイコンのカラーを自分の好きなものにカスタマイズすることが可能となるようです。

For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer ????

Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons

Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021