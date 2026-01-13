【グランツーリスモ ワールドシリーズ 2026】 ラウンド1（アブダビ）：3月28日 ラウンド2（ミラノ）：5月23日 ラウンド3：未定 ワールドファイナル（東京）：12月5日・6日

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、ドライビングシミュレーター「グランツーリスモ７」の公式世界大会「グランツーリスモ ワールドシリーズ（GTWS）2026」の追加情報を公開した。

世界4都市でライブイベントを開催予定の「GTWS2026」。既にアブダビでのラウンド1開催が明かされているが、ラウンド2をイタリア・ミラノ、ワールドファイナルを日本・東京で開催することが発表された。ラウンド3については未定となっており、詳細は追って発表される。

また「GTWS2026」のオンライン予選も1月14日よりスタート。1月14日より31日まで「マニュファクチャラーズカップ」、2月11日より28日まで「ネイションズカップ」の予選が行なわれ、それぞれ全6ラウンドで実施予定となっている。

【オンライン予選】

