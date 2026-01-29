ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、2026年2月の海外向けフリープレイを公開した。配信期間は2月3日より3月2日まで。

今回の海外向けフリープレイには、PS5/PS4用オープンワールドサバイバル「Subnautica: Below Zero」やPS4用フライトシューティング「Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown」が登場。このほかにもPS5用ボクシングシミュレーション「Undisputed」、PS5/PS4用メトロイドヴァニア「Ultros」の計4本がラインナップされている。

なお、日本のフリープレイ対象タイトルはラインナップが異なる可能性がある。

