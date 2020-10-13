



9月のイベントで発表されたにも関わらず、現時点でも発売日が不明なiPad Air（第4世代）について、「iPhone12と同じタイミングでの予約受付開始、出荷開始となりそうだ」と、著名リーカーがツイートしました。

iPad Air（第4世代）は、現地時間9月15日に開催されたイベントで、Apple Watch Series 6/SE、iPad（第8世代）とともに発表されました。



Apple Watch Series 6/SEとiPad（第8世代）はすでに発売されましたが、iPad Air（第4世代）については発売日が発表されていません。

この状況についてジョン・プロッサー氏（@jon_prosser）は「AppleはA14搭載のiPad Airを、（同じくA14搭載の）iPhone12よりも先にユーザーの手に渡したくないようだ。iPad Airの予約受付と出荷は、iPhone12と同時になると思われる」と投稿しています。



It seems like Apple doesn’t want the A14 in iPad Air to make it into people’s hands before iPhone 12

Looks like they’re going to be doing pre-orders and shipping iPad Air at the same time as iPhone 12…

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 12, 2020