 
9月のイベントで発表されたにも関わらず、現時点でも発売日が不明なiPad Air（第4世代）について、「iPhone12と同じタイミングでの予約受付開始、出荷開始となりそうだ」と、著名リーカーがツイートしました。

iPad Air（第4世代）の発売日は今も不明のまま

iPad Air（第4世代）は、現地時間9月15日に開催されたイベントで、Apple Watch Series 6/SE、iPad（第8世代）とともに発表されました。
 
Apple Watch Series 6/SEとiPad（第8世代）はすでに発売されましたが、iPad Air（第4世代）については発売日が発表されていません。

iPad AirはiPhone12と同時発売か

この状況についてジョン・プロッサー氏（@jon_prosser）は「AppleはA14搭載のiPad Airを、（同じくA14搭載の）iPhone12よりも先にユーザーの手に渡したくないようだ。iPad Airの予約受付と出荷は、iPhone12と同時になると思われる」と投稿しています。
 


 
同氏はiPad Airの発売日は、明日開催されるイベントで明らかになるだろうとも述べています。

 
 
