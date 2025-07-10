ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは7月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、2025年7月の海外向けゲームカタログを公開した。

エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象の「ゲームカタログ」では、オープンワールドアクションアドベンチャー「サイバーパンク2077」や、協力サバイバルクラフト「Abiotic Factor」、アクションRPG「Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden」などが追加。加えて、「PlayStation Plus Premium」では初代プレイステーション用タイトル「Twisted Metal 3」、「Twisted Metal 4」などがプレイ可能となる。

なお、「サイバーパンク2077」は7月9日、「Abiotic Factor」は7月22日、そのほかのタイトルは7月15日よりプレイ可能となるなど、タイトルにって期間が異なる。また、今回の案内は海外向けのものとなっており、日本向けのラインナップは異なる場合がある。

□海外向けPSブログのページ

サイバーパンク2077

Abiotic Factor

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Bluey: ビデオゲーム

プラネット ズー

Risk of Rain 2

トロピコ 6

New World: Aeternum

Twisted Metal 3

Twisted Metal 4

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for July includes:



🧬 Cyberpunk 2077 - available today

🧪 Abiotic Factor - July 22

👻 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - July 15

🦒 Planet Zoo - July 15



