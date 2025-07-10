PS Plus、2025年7月の海外向けゲームカタログ公開！ 「サイバーパンク2077」などが登場
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは7月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、2025年7月の海外向けゲームカタログを公開した。
エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象の「ゲームカタログ」では、オープンワールドアクションアドベンチャー「サイバーパンク2077」や、協力サバイバルクラフト「Abiotic Factor」、アクションRPG「Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden」などが追加。加えて、「PlayStation Plus Premium」では初代プレイステーション用タイトル「Twisted Metal 3」、「Twisted Metal 4」などがプレイ可能となる。
なお、「サイバーパンク2077」は7月9日、「Abiotic Factor」は7月22日、そのほかのタイトルは7月15日よりプレイ可能となるなど、タイトルにって期間が異なる。また、今回の案内は海外向けのものとなっており、日本向けのラインナップは異なる場合がある。
□海外向けPSブログのページ
サイバーパンク2077
Abiotic Factor
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Bluey: ビデオゲーム
プラネット ズー
Risk of Rain 2
トロピコ 6
New World: Aeternum
Twisted Metal 3
Twisted Metal 4
