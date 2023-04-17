2023年2月にAPIの無料提供を終了することを明らかにしたTwitterは、2023年3月30日に新しいAPIのプランを発表しました。従来のAPIの無料提供の終了と新APIの発表により、自動で投稿される気象警報などの公共サービスが停止していることが報告されています。

2023年2月にAPIの無料提供を終了することを発表したTwitterは、3月30日に新しいAPIプランを発表し、「ひと月あたり1500ツイート」までの無料プランと月額100ドル(約1万3000円)のベーシックプラン、月額4万2000ドル(約550万円)からの企業向けプランがあることを明らかにしました。

しかし新しいAPIプランの発表に伴い、多くの公共サービスのTwitterアカウントが、ニュース速報や警報などを自動的に投稿する機能を失われつつあることを報告しています。

竜巻や急な雷雨などが発生した際に自動で警報を発表していたアメリカ・オハイオ州ウィルミントンの国立気象局は「Twitterは現在自動ツイートを制限しており、その結果、このアカウントは以前のように警告を自動で投稿できなくなりました」と報告。さらに「私たちは引き続き最新情報を提供しますが、気象情報や警報を受信するための複数の手段を常に確保してください」と述べています。

[8:30 AM] Twitter is now limiting automated tweets and as a result this account can no longer auto post warnings as we have done so in the past. We will continue to provide general updates, but always ensure that you have multiple means for receiving weather information & alerts.— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) April 15, 2023

また、国立気象局の津波警報センターのアカウントは「自動ツイートの制限により、このアカウントでは津波の警告や注意喚起、監視などを全て投稿できなくなりました。それでも私たちは頑張って手動での投稿を続けます」と表明しています。

⛔@Twitter is now limiting automated tweets and as a result, this account can no longer post all #Tsunami Warnings, Advisories, Watches, and Information Statements as they are issued. We will make every effort to continue manual posts ????(1/5) pic.twitter.com/3ZWN33gn0a— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) April 15, 2023

国立気象局は2014年からTwitter上で自動ツイートによる警報の発表などを行っており、今回のAPI制限に伴って手動での投稿に切り替えた場合、投稿までに数分かかる可能性があるとされています。気象局の関係者であるブラッド・パノビッチ氏は「自動での警告と手動での警告の数秒の差が生と死の違いを生む可能性があります」と述べています。

さらに、カリフォルニア州で鉄道を運営するBARTはAPIの無料提供の終了により「解決策が見つかるまで私たちは沈黙します。BARTの運行情報等を提供できず誠に申し訳ありません」と述べ、公式サイトやメール、SMSでの情報の入手を推奨しています。

Hello this is BART Alert. @Twitter has shut off its free API, and that means we are going dark until we can find a solution. We're very sorry to not be able to provide information on BART service alerts. Use https://t.co/4R5amc59Jx, our Official App or subscribe via email or SMS— BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 15, 2023

なお、既存のTwitter APIに依存しているアカウントが今後どうなるかも不明で、Twitterは「サービスを提供し続けるための新しい方法を検討しています」と述べていますが、詳細は不明です。また、Twitterは2023年3月30日の時点で「今後30日間で、Standard(v1.1)、Essential(v2)、Elevated(v2)、Premiumといった既存のアクセスを廃止します」と表明し、「スムーズな移行のために、できるだけ早く新しいプランに移行することを推奨します」と述べています。

Over the next 30 days, we will deprecate current access tiers such as Standard (v1.1), Essential (v2), Elevated (v2), and Premium so we recommend that you migrate to the new tiers as soon as possible for a smooth transition.— Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) March 29, 2023