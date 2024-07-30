Apple、最新プラットフォーム「iOS 17.6」と「iPadOS 17.6」を提供開始！日本で衛星通信による緊急SOSが利用可能に。不具合・脆弱性の修正も
|AppleがiPhoneなど向けiOS 17.6とiPadOS 17.6をリリース！
Appleは29日（現地時間）、同社が販売するスマートフォン（スマホ）「iPhone」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iOS」とタブレット「iPad」シリーズ向けプラットフォーム「iPadOS」の最新バージョン「iOS 17.6（21G80）」および「iPadOS 17.6（21G80）」を提供開始したとお知らせしています。
対象機種は最新のiPhone 15シリーズを含めたiOS 17およびiPadOS 17の対象機種となっており、iPhone XS以降およびiPhone SE（第2世代）以降、iPad（第6世代以降）およびiPad mini（第5世代以降）、iPad Air（第3世代以降）、12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代以降）、10.5インチiPad Pro、11インチiPad Pro（第1世代以降）の各製品にて無料で更新可能です。
その他、同社では合わせて古いiPhoneやiPad向けにセキュリティーアップデートを行う「iOS 16.7.9」および「iPadOS 16.7.9」や「iOS 15.8.3」および「iPadOS 15.8.3」、スマートウォッチ「Apple Watch」向け「watchOS 10.6」、スマートテレビ「Apple TV」向け「tvOS 17.6」、ゴーグル型ディスプレイ「Apple Vision Pro」向け「visionOS 1.3」、パソコン「Mac」向け「macOS Sonoma 14.6」および「macOS Ventura 13.6.8」、「macOS Monterey 12.7.6」なども配信開始しています。
iPhone向けのiOSやiPad向けのiPadOSの最新メジャーバージョンとして昨年9月よりiOS 17.0とiPadOS 17.0が提供開始され、その後にiOS 17.1およびiPadOS 17.1、iOS 17.2およびiPadOS 17.2、iOS 17.3およびiPadOS 17.3、iOS 17.4およびiPadOS 17.4、iOS 17.5およびiPadOS 17.5が配信されていましたが、新たに日本において衛星通信による緊急SOSが利用可能になったり、不具合・脆弱性を修正したiOS 17.6およびiPadOS 17.6も配信開始されました。iOS 17.6およびiPadOS 17.6の対象機種は以下の通り。
＜iOS 17対応製品＞
・iPhone 15
・iPhone 15 Max
・iPhone 15 Pro
・iPhone 15 Pro Max
・iPhone 14
・iPhone 14 Max
・iPhone 14 Pro
・iPhone 14 Pro Max
・iPhone 13
・iPhone 13 mini
・iPhone 13 Pro
・iPhone 13 Pro Max
・iPhone 12
・iPhone 12 mini
・iPhone 12 Pro
・iPhone 12 Pro Max
・iPhone 11
・iPhone 11 Pro
・iPhone 11 Pro Max
・iPhone XS
・iPhone XS Max
・iPhone XR
・iPhone SE（第2世代）
・iPhone SE（第3世代）
＜iPadOS 17対応製品＞
・iPad（第6世代）
・iPad（第7世代）
・iPad（第8世代）
・iPad（第9世代）
・iPad（第10世代）
・iPad mini（第5世代）
・iPad mini（第6世代）
・iPad Air（第3世代）
・iPad Air（第4世代）
・iPad Air（第5世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第2世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第5世代）
・12.9インチiPad Pro（第6世代）
・10.5インチiPad Pro
・11インチiPad Pro（第1世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第2世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第3世代）
・11インチiPad Pro（第4世代）
更新は従来通り各製品本体のみでOTA（On-The-Air）によりダウンロードで行え、方法としては、「設定」→「一般」→「ソフトウェア・アップデート」から行え、単体でアップデートする場合のダウンロードサイズは手持ちのiPhone 15 Pro MaxでiOS 17.5.1からだと1.0GBとなっています。またiTunesをインストールしたWindowsおよびMacとUSB-Lightningケーブルで接続しても実施できます。なお、Appleが案内しているアップデートの内容およびセキュリティーコンテンツの修正は以下の通り。
iOS 17.6
このアップデートには重要なバグ修正とセキュリティアップデートが含まれ、すべてのユーザに推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/HT201222
iPadOS 17.6
このアップデートには重要なバグ修正とセキュリティアップデートが含まれ、すべてのユーザに推奨されます。
Appleソフトウェアアップデートのセキュリティコンテンツについては、以下のWebサイトをご覧ください: https://support.apple.com/HT201222
iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6
Released July 29, 2024
- AppleMobileFileIntegrity
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: A downgrade issue was addressed with additional code-signing restrictions.
CVE-2024-40774: Mickey Jin (@patch1t)
- CoreGraphics
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-40799: D4m0n
- CoreMedia
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted video file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-27873: Amir Bazine and Karsten K�nig of CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations
- dyld
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: A race condition was addressed with additional validation.
CVE-2024-40815: w0wbox
- Family Sharing
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to read sensitive location information
Description: This issue was addressed with improved data protection.
CVE-2024-40795: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Kandji
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing an image may lead to a denial-of-service
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
CVE-2023-6277
CVE-2023-52356
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds read issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-40806: Yisumi
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2024-40777: Junsung Lee working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative, and Amir Bazine and Karsten K�nig of CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations
- ImageIO
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may lead to unexpected app termination
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2024-40784: Junsung Lee working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative, Gandalf4a
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A local attacker may be able to determine kernel memory layout
Description: An information disclosure issue was addressed with improved private data redaction for log entries.
CVE-2024-27863: CertiK SkyFall Team
- Kernel
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A local attacker may be able to cause unexpected system shutdown
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2024-40788: Minghao Lin and Jiaxun Zhu from Zhejiang University
- libxpc
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with additional restrictions.
CVE-2024-40805
- Phone
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data
Description: A lock screen issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-40813: Jacob Braun
- Photos Storage
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Photos in the Hidden Photos Album may be viewed without authentication
Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2024-40778: Mateen Alinaghi
- Sandbox
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to bypass Privacy preferences
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-40824: Wojciech Regula of SecuRing (wojciechregula.blog), and Zhongquan Li (@Guluisacat) from Dawn Security Lab of JingDong
- Sandbox
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access protected user data
Description: A path handling issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2024-27871: Mickey Jin (@patch1t), Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Kandji, and Zhongquan Li (@Guluisacat) of Dawn Security Lab of JingDong
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A shortcut may be able to use sensitive data with certain actions without prompting the user
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-40835: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2024-40836: an anonymous researcher
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-40809: an anonymous researcher
CVE-2024-40812: an anonymous researcher
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements
Description: This issue was addressed by adding an additional prompt for user consent.
CVE-2024-40787: an anonymous researcher
- Shortcuts
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An app may be able to access user-sensitive data
Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.
CVE-2024-40793: Kirin (@Pwnrin)
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to view sensitive user information
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
CVE-2024-40786: Bistrit Dahal
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access may be able to use Siri to access sensitive user data
Description: This issue was addressed by restricting options offered on a locked device.
CVE-2024-40818: Bistrit Dahal and Srijan Poudel
- Siri
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker with physical access to a device may be able to access contacts from the lock screen
Description: This issue was addressed by restricting options offered on a locked device.
CVE-2024-40822: Srijan Poudel
- VoiceOver
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: An attacker may be able to view restricted content from the lock screen
Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2024-40829: Abhay Kailasia (@abhay_kailasia) of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology Bhopal India
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: A use-after-free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 273176 CVE-2024-40776: Huang Xilin of Ant Group Light-Year Security Lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 268770 CVE-2024-40782: Maksymilian Motyl
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
WebKit Bugzilla: 275431 CVE-2024-40779: Huang Xilin of Ant Group Light-Year Security Lab
WebKit Bugzilla: 275273 CVE-2024-40780: Huang Xilin of Ant Group Light-Year Security Lab
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to a cross site scripting attack
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
WebKit Bugzilla: 273805 CVE-2024-40785: Johan Carlsson (joaxcar)
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: An out-of-bounds access issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2024-40789: Seunghyun Lee (@0x10n) of KAIST Hacking Lab working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to an unexpected process crash
Description: This is a vulnerability in open source code and Apple Software is among the affected projects. The CVE-ID was assigned by a third party. Learn more about the issue and CVE-ID at cve.org.
WebKit Bugzilla: 274165 CVE-2024-4558
- WebKit
Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later
Impact: Private Browsing tabs may be accessed without authentication
Description: This issue was addressed through improved state management.
WebKit Bugzilla: 275272 CVE-2024-40794: Matthew Butler
