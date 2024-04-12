人型ロボットの研究開発を進めるロボット企業「Sanctuary AI」が、自動車製造企業「マグナ」にロボットを供給することを発表しました。

Sanctuary AI Expands General Purpose Robot Footprint in Automotive Manufacturing Industry

https://sanctuary.ai/resources/news/sanctuary-ai-expands-general-purpose-robot-footprint-in-automotive-manufacturing-industry/

Sanctuary AIは2018年に設立されたロボット開発企業で、AIを搭載した人型ロボットの研究開発を進めています。Sanctuary AIが開発した人型ロボット「Phoenix」には物体の認識機能や人間の手を再現したロボットハンドなどが搭載されており、多様な目的に使用可能。例えば、以下のムービーではPhoenixが機械の部品を箱に分別する様子を確認できます。

Robots Doing Stuff #51 - Sorting Auto Parts - YouTube

Sanctuary AIは、新たに自動車製造企業のマグナと戦略的にパートナーシップを提携したことを発表しました。Sanctuary AIはすでにマグナの自動車製造プロセス向けの汎用(はんよう)AIロボットを開発しているとのこと。マグナはSanctuary AIのロボットを自動車製造プロセスの複数の部分で活用することを目指しています。





なお、人型ロボットが自動車製造に参加するニュースは今回が初めてではなく、2024年1月18日にはロボット開発企業のFigureがBMWに人型ロボットを供給することを発表しています。

Figure announces commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing to bring general purpose robots into automotive production

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figure-announces-commercial-agreement-with-bmw-manufacturing-to-bring-general-purpose-robots-into-automotive-production-302036263.html