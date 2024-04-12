人型ロボット開発企業「Sanctuary AI」が自動車製造企業と戦略的パートナーシップを提携
人型ロボットの研究開発を進めるロボット企業「Sanctuary AI」が、自動車製造企業「マグナ」にロボットを供給することを発表しました。
Sanctuary AI Expands General Purpose Robot Footprint in Automotive Manufacturing Industry
https://sanctuary.ai/resources/news/sanctuary-ai-expands-general-purpose-robot-footprint-in-automotive-manufacturing-industry/
Robots Doing Stuff #51 - Sorting Auto Parts - YouTube
Sanctuary AIは、新たに自動車製造企業のマグナと戦略的にパートナーシップを提携したことを発表しました。Sanctuary AIはすでにマグナの自動車製造プロセス向けの汎用(はんよう)AIロボットを開発しているとのこと。マグナはSanctuary AIのロボットを自動車製造プロセスの複数の部分で活用することを目指しています。
Today we’re announcing a strategic partnership with @MagnaInt, one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world. This not only covers deployment of our robots in Magna’s manufacturing operations, but also catalyzing the scaling of our robots and a strategic equity investment… pic.twitter.com/7LguRmihqK— Sanctuary AI (@TheSanctuaryAI) April 11, 2024
なお、人型ロボットが自動車製造に参加するニュースは今回が初めてではなく、2024年1月18日にはロボット開発企業のFigureがBMWに人型ロボットを供給することを発表しています。
Figure announces commercial agreement with BMW Manufacturing to bring general purpose robots into automotive production
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figure-announces-commercial-agreement-with-bmw-manufacturing-to-bring-general-purpose-robots-into-automotive-production-302036263.html