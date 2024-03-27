© 2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ゴジラとコングが激突する「モンスター・ヴァース」最新作『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』のワールド・プレミアが米ロサンゼルスのTCL・チャイニーズ・シアターで開催された。いち早く本作を鑑賞した海外のメディア関係者たちから、アーリーレビューが届いている。

前作『ゴジラ vs コング』からバトルシーンはさらに迫力を増し、昭和のノリに傾倒する楽しいライド映画になっているようだ。一方で、怪獣映画としてはお決まりである「人間ドラマの弱さ」を指摘する声も。どのような意見が登場しているのか、順番に見ていこう。

『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』海外最速レビュー コメント

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は期待を越えて面白かった。コングがよりリスペクトされるようになっていて嬉しい。モンスターの場面が増えて、うざい人間シーンが減ったのも良かった。バトルシーンもカッコ良かったけど、陳腐でもあった。科学描写はちょっとオタクすぎ。クリストファー・ノーランとWWEが怪獣映画を撮ってみましたみたいな感じだった」（Emmanuel Noisette）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はノンストップの楽しい怪獣アクション。怪獣映画好きなら気に入る。進化するレジェンダリーのモンスター・ヴァース最新作で、ゴジラとコングの両方が主役を張っている。ブライアン・タイリー・ヘンリー＆ダン・スティーブンスの共演も楽しい。でも、この映画は巨大怪獣のものだ」（BeanzGotGamez）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』個人的に激ハマリ！ヤバい怪獣アクションが大量だし、コングの敵はエグいし、ゴジラがパワーアップしているし、ダン・スティーヴンスは大活躍してるし、ちゃんとサプライズもあるし、彩りたくさん。モンスター・ヴァース、もっと持ってこい！」（Aaron Neuwirth）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は騒々しい大怪獣乱闘で、感情移入できるレベルの人間の心はほとんどない。しかし、バトルだけを観に来た観客は、ゴジラ＆コング対スカーキング＆シモの最高すぎるチームマッチを観ることができる」（Michael Lee）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は今までのモンスター・ヴァースで一番楽しめる映画。全員が仕事をわかっているような。ストーリーはちょっと薄いけど、タイタンの破壊が補って余りある」（Ian Sandwell）

 

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』最高。アダム・ウィンガード監督は、シンセサイザー多様のヘヴィなスコア、ヘヴィ・メタルのビジュアル、80年代の名曲たちを駆使し、ファンタジー・ロック・オペラのトーンを全面的に取り入れている。凄まじくバカバカしく、時にほのぼの。昭和への誠実なラブレターだ」（Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』とんでもなく最高！ファンタジックに奇妙で、80年代アルバムジャケットのような活気のある、昭和を駆け抜けるサイケデリック・トリップ。これは不条理な娯楽だ。真紅の猿、氷の竜、突き抜けて不条理なダン・スティーヴンス。モンスター・ヴァースにまた楽しい映画が加わった！」（Griffin Schiller）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は、鮮やかなテクニカラーのビジュアルに目を奪われるスペクタクル。タイタンたちの戦いはアゴが落ちるほどのもので、巨大な心を持ったストーリーが伴っている。そして、ダン・スティーヴンスが2時間ハワイアンシャツを着ている」（Shannon）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はとにかく楽しいライド体験。タイタンたちの壮大なスケールでのチームアップと、テンポの速いアドベンチャー。壮大なスケールでの純粋な楽しさを提供してくれる。アドバイスは、ベルトを締めてライドを楽しめってこと」（Heroes Unbound）

 

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はキングコング映画として素晴らしい。人間描写はとりわけ雑だが（レベッカ・ホールが退屈な説明役でかわいそうだった）、コングが主役になるシーンがとても多く、僕はああいうデカい奴が大好きだ。ラストバトルのシーンには純粋な怪獣騒乱の喜びがある」（Eric Goldman）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は面白くなかった。9割が最終決戦のためのお膳立てって感じで、堅実だとは思うけど、その積み重ねには耐えられていなかった。キャラクターには新鮮なアプローチがあって、それはうまくいっているけど、メインストーリーと全く噛み合っていない。ダン・スティーヴンスはかましてくれてたけど」（Germain Lussier, Gizmodo）

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は1作目ほどではなかった。格闘シーンも面白くない。人間ドラマはさらに酷くなっていて、つまらない。酷い映画というわけではないけれど、パワーダウンしている。クライマックスは面白かったけどね」（Richard Neto）

映画『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は2024年4 月26日（金） 公開。一線を、超える。

