ゴジラとコングが激突する「モンスター・ヴァース」最新作『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』のワールド・プレミアが米ロサンゼルスのTCL・チャイニーズ・シアターで開催された。いち早く本作を鑑賞した海外のメディア関係者たちから、アーリーレビューが届いている。

前作『ゴジラ vs コング』からバトルシーンはさらに迫力を増し、昭和のノリに傾倒する楽しいライド映画になっているようだ。一方で、怪獣映画としてはお決まりである「人間ドラマの弱さ」を指摘する声も。どのような意見が登場しているのか、順番に見ていこう。

『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』海外最速レビュー コメント

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は期待を越えて面白かった。コングがよりリスペクトされるようになっていて嬉しい。モンスターの場面が増えて、うざい人間シーンが減ったのも良かった。バトルシーンもカッコ良かったけど、陳腐でもあった。科学描写はちょっとオタクすぎ。クリストファー・ノーランとWWEが怪獣映画を撮ってみましたみたいな感じだった」（Emmanuel Noisette）

was more fun than I expected. I was happy to see Kong get more respect. It was nice to see more monsters and less annoying humans. The battles were cool but corny, and the science got a little too nerdy. Felt like Christopher Nolan & WWE made a monster movie. - Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はノンストップの楽しい怪獣アクション。怪獣映画好きなら気に入る。進化するレジェンダリーのモンスター・ヴァース最新作で、ゴジラとコングの両方が主役を張っている。ブライアン・タイリー・ヘンリー＆ダン・スティーブンスの共演も楽しい。でも、この映画は巨大怪獣のものだ」（BeanzGotGamez）

is nonstop/fun Kaiju action that fans of monster movies love. Both Godzilla and Kong take centerstage in this latest entry in Legendary’s evolving Monsterverse.



Brian Tyree Henry & Dan Stevens are fun together. But this movie belongs to the giant monsters. - B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』個人的に激ハマリ！ヤバい怪獣アクションが大量だし、コングの敵はエグいし、ゴジラがパワーアップしているし、ダン・スティーヴンスは大活躍してるし、ちゃんとサプライズもあるし、彩りたくさん。モンスター・ヴァース、もっと持ってこい！」（Aaron Neuwirth）

hits plenty of sweet spots for me! Tons of wild kaiju action, a brutal villain for Kong, a powered-up Godzilla, Dan Stevens having a blast, some legit surprises, and so many colors. Bring me more MonsterVerse! - Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は騒々しい大怪獣乱闘で、感情移入できるレベルの人間の心はほとんどない。しかし、バトルだけを観に来た観客は、ゴジラ＆コング対スカーキング＆シモの最高すぎるチームマッチを観ることができる」（Michael Lee）

is a noisy titan brawl with hardly any human heart to engage us on an emotional level. But audiences coming for the fights alone are getting a supremely awesome tag team match between Godzilla and Kong vs Skar King and Shimo. - Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は今までのモンスター・ヴァースで一番楽しめる映画。全員が仕事をわかっているような。ストーリーはちょっと薄いけど、タイタンの破壊が補って余りある」（Ian Sandwell）

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the most enjoyable MonsterVerse movie yet, the one where it feels everybody understood the assignment. Story is a bit thin, but the titan smashing more than makes up for it. - Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』最高。アダム・ウィンガード監督は、シンセサイザー多様のヘヴィなスコア、ヘヴィ・メタルのビジュアル、80年代の名曲たちを駆使し、ファンタジー・ロック・オペラのトーンを全面的に取り入れている。凄まじくバカバカしく、時にほのぼの。昭和への誠実なラブレターだ」（Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film）

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE rules. Dir. Adam Wingard fully embraces the tone of a fantasy rock opera, complete with a synth-heavy score, heavy metal visuals, and killer 80s needledrops.



Incredibly silly and heartfelt at times, it's a sincere love letter to the Shōwa Era. - Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』とんでもなく最高！ファンタジックに奇妙で、80年代アルバムジャケットのような活気のある、昭和を駆け抜けるサイケデリック・トリップ。これは不条理な娯楽だ。真紅の猿、氷の竜、突き抜けて不条理なダン・スティーヴンス。モンスター・ヴァースにまた楽しい映画が加わった！」（Griffin Schiller）

is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp - crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse! - Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は、鮮やかなテクニカラーのビジュアルに目を奪われるスペクタクル。タイタンたちの戦いはアゴが落ちるほどのもので、巨大な心を持ったストーリーが伴っている。そして、ダン・スティーヴンスが2時間ハワイアンシャツを着ている」（Shannon）

is a momentous spectacle that dazzles with its vibrant technicolor visuals. The epic battles btwn the titans are jaw-dropping and are accompanied by a story with a gargantuan heart. Plus, there’s Dan Stevens flexing in a Hawaiian shirt for 2 hours. - Shannon | #FreePalestine (@shannon_mcgrew)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はとにかく楽しいライド体験。タイタンたちの壮大なスケールでのチームアップと、テンポの速いアドベンチャー。壮大なスケールでの純粋な楽しさを提供してくれる。アドバイスは、ベルトを締めてライドを楽しめってこと」（Heroes Unbound）

GODZILLA X KONG is an absurdly fun ride. A teaming of titans with tremendous scale and a fast-paced adventure. This movie knows to deliver pure fun on a huge scale. My advice, just strap in and enjoy the ride. - Heroes Unbound (@HeroesUnbound)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』はキングコング映画として素晴らしい。人間描写はとりわけ雑だが（レベッカ・ホールが退屈な説明役でかわいそうだった）、コングが主役になるシーンがとても多く、僕はああいうデカい奴が大好きだ。ラストバトルのシーンには純粋な怪獣騒乱の喜びがある」（Eric Goldman）

is a really great King Kong movie. The human stuff is notably clunky (poor Rebecca Hall saddled with so much dry exposition) but Kong has so many scenes centered on him and I just loved the big guy. And the final fight sequences are pure monster mayhem delight. - Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は面白くなかった。9割が最終決戦のためのお膳立てって感じで、堅実だとは思うけど、その積み重ねには耐えられていなかった。キャラクターには新鮮なアプローチがあって、それはうまくいっているけど、メインストーリーと全く噛み合っていない。ダン・スティーヴンスはかましてくれてたけど」（Germain Lussier, Gizmodo）

: The New Empire is underwhelming. It feels like 90% set-up for a final battle that's solid but can't live up to all that build-up.



There is a fresh approach to the characters, which works, but it never quite gels with the main story. Dan Stevens does rip though. - Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier)

「『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は1作目ほどではなかった。格闘シーンも面白くない。人間ドラマはさらに酷くなっていて、つまらない。酷い映画というわけではないけれど、パワーダウンしている。クライマックスは面白かったけどね」（Richard Neto）

wasn’t able to hit as hard as the first film. Fight scenes were not as exciting. Human plot lines even worse and uninteresting. Not a terrible movie but a downgrade. Final act was fun though.



Check out ’s review dropping - Ricardo (@ricardoaymarr)

映画『ゴジラxコング 新たなる帝国』は2024年4 月26日（金） 公開。一線を、超える。

