»ÔÈÎ¤Î°ìÉô¤ÎÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Ö¥é¥·ÉôÊ¬¤¬ÁõÃå¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤òÇ§¼±¤·¤Æ¸ò´¹»þ´ü¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ëµ¡Ç½¤ò»ý¤ÄÀ½ÉÊ¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¤Î¥¢¡¼¥í¥ó¡¦¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤ÏÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¤ò¥Ï¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°¤·¤Æ¡¢¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤ÇÊÝ¸î¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Î¥í¥Ã¥¯²ò½ü¤ò»î¤ß¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£





Hacking the Philips Sonicare NFC Password - YouTube

¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ã¥×¥¹À½ÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¡Ö¥½¥Ë¥Ã¥±¥¢¡¼¡×¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Ö¥é¥·¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤È¥Ï¥ó¥É¥ëÉôÊ¬¤¬ÄÌ¿®¤ò¹Ô¤¤¡¢¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤¬¸Å¤¯¤Ê¤ë¤È¸ò´¹»þ´ü¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤òÃÎ¤é¤»¤ëµ¡Ç½¤¬ÅëºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤Îµ¡Ç½¤Ï¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤ÇÊÝ¸î¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢ÆÃ¼ì¤Êµ¡´ï¤ä¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¤òÍÑ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢µ¡Ç½¤Î¥í¥Ã¥¯²ò½ü¤ò¹Ô¤¤¥Ö¥é¥·¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤Î»ÈÍÑ»þ´Ö¤ò¼«Í³¼«ºß¤ËÊÑ¹¹¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤Ï¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤ò·×»»¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¥¢¥ë¥´¥ê¥º¥à¤ò²òÀÏ¡¢µ¡Ç½ÊÑ¹¹¤Î¥í¥Ã¥¯¤ò²ò½ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¼Â¸½¤·¤è¤¦¤È¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¤Î¥Ï¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤Ï40¥æ¡¼¥í(Ìó6700±ß)¤ÇÈÎÇä¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿NFCµ¡Ç½ÉÕ¤Î¡Ö¥½¥Ë¥Ã¥±¥¢¡¼¡×¤ò¹ØÆþ¡£¤¹¤°¤ËÊ¬²ò¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£





´ðÈÄ¤ò¥Á¥§¥Ã¥¯¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢NFC¥ê¡¼¥À¡¼¤Î¡ÖMFRC630¡×¤äSoC¤È¤·¤ÆMindMotionÀ½¤Î¡ÖMM32F001 Cortex M0¡×¡¢16KB¤Î¥Õ¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¥á¥â¥ê¡¢2KB¤ÎRAM¤¬ÅëºÜ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬ÌÀ¤é¤«¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Ç¥Ð¥Ã¥°ÍÑ¤Î¥Ô¥ó¤Ë¤Ï¤ï¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¯¥é¥Ù¥ë¤¬ÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£





´ðÈÄ¤È¤ÈPC¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¤¤À¥Õ¥é¥Ã¥·¥ã¡¼¤òÀÜÂ³¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢SoC¤äRAM¤Ê¤É¤Î¾ðÊó¤¬ÌäÂê¤Ê¤¯É½¼¨¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¡Ö28 06 00 20 C9 00 00 08¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ææ¤Î°Å¹æ¤â¸¡½Ð¡£





¤³¤Î°Å¹æ¤ò¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à²òÀÏ¥Ä¡¼¥ë¤ÎIDA¤òÍÑ¤¤¤Æ·×»»¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢¥Ö¥é¥·¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤ÈÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·ËÜÂÎ¤ËÍÑ¤¤¤é¤ì¤ëNFC¤Î¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤¬È½ÌÀ¡£¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤Ï¡Ö¤³¤Î°Å¹æ¤ÏNFC¥¿¥°Æâ¤Î¥æ¡¼¥¶¡¼¼±ÊÌ»Ò¤Ë¤¢¤ê¡¢¥Ö¥é¥·¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤Ë¤â°õºþ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÀ½Â¤Ê¸»úÎó¤ò³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç´ÊÃ±¤Ë²òÀÏ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£





¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤ÏÈ¯¸«¤·¤¿NFCÍÑ¤Î¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤òGitHub¾å¤Ç¸ø³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Philips Sonicare NFC Password generation · GitHub

https://gist.github.com/atc1441/41af75048e4c22af1f5f0d4c1d94bb56



¤Ê¤ª¡¢¥¯¥ê¥¹¥È¥Õ¥¡¡¼»á¤Ïº£²ó»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¤Î¥Ï¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°¤ËÄ©Àï¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢Æ±¤¸¤¯¥¨¥ó¥¸¥Ë¥¢¤Î¥·¥ê¥ë¡¦¥¯¥ó¥¸»á¤¬¥Õ¥£¥ê¥Ã¥×¥¹¤ÎÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¡Ö¥½¥Ë¥Ã¥±¥¢¡¼¡×¤ò¥Ï¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë¥¤¥ó¥¹¥Ô¥ì¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿¤ÈÌÀ¤«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÅÅÆ°»õ¥Ö¥é¥·¤Î¥Ö¥é¥·¥Ø¥Ã¥É¤ò¥Ï¥Ã¥­¥ó¥°¤¹¤ë¤È»ÈÍÑ»þ´Ö¤ò½ñ¤­´¹¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë - GIGAZINE