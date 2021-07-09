2021年7月6日、Nintendo Switchの新モデルとなる「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」が発表されました。突然の発表であったため多くのゲーマーの注目を集めることとなった新モデルですが、新モデルと同じくらいSNS上で話題になったのが、公式ムービーで登場した「廊下でひとりゲームする男性」です。

話題になっているのは、「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」の発表と同時に公開された以下のムービーの中で登場するひとりの男性です。

Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル) 初公開映像 - YouTube

「廊下でひとりゲームする男性」はムービーの46秒あたりから登場します。ムービーで登場する他の人々は、プールサイドで優雅にゲームをプレイしたり、お店の中や屋外で複数人で楽しげにゲームをプレイしたりしているため、廊下でひとりゲームをプレイしている様子は確かに少し浮いています。

このムービーに違和感を覚えたTwitterユーザーの@Compenderizerさんが、「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」のムービーで最もばかげたシーンは、男性が自宅に帰ってきて、ポケモンをプレイするのに最適な場所として廊下を選ぶところです」とツイートしたところ、記事作成時点で約3000回リツイートされ、2万7000回以上のいいねを集めることとなりました。

The most absurd scenario in the Nintendo Switch OLED trailer was when a man walks into his home and just decides that the hallway is the best place for him to play Pokemon pic.twitter.com/Wbb8cV20zS— Chris Compendio ???????? (@Compenderizer) July 6, 2021

「廊下でゲームするのはおかしいと感じたのは私だけじゃなかったみたいです。家に帰ってきてリビングのイスやソファに座るまであと数歩だというのに……」

So I was not the only to think that playing in this place was completely weird. Like come one man, you came home, you just can do three steps to sit on a real chair or couch in the living room... https://t.co/4sGXq8iwTn— Hakanaou@TSUKIHIME REMAKE (@perfectharmonia) July 7, 2021

「私もこのシーンを見てとても混乱しました。仕事帰りに家に着いたときに見つけた廊下のベンチで一体誰がゲームをプレイするというのでしょうか。これではまるで男性が家族から隠れているかのようで、社会的に認められていないポケモンを手っ取り早くプレイするというシーンかのようです……」

I was so confused by that too. Who the heck just play on the first bench in the hallway they found when they arrive home after work. It's as if they are hiding from their family, getting their quick Pokemon fix that isn't approved by society... https://t.co/bY0HWUZYUo— Martin Dinet (@MartinDinet) July 7, 2021

「(もしも彼のような人がいるのなら)実際はトイレでゲームをプレイしているでしょう」

realistically, he’d be on a toilet https://t.co/JUrzvSBuDF— Mark J. M. (@Mas0nMan) July 6, 2021

「妻は私に『ゲームを寝室や居間、台所に近づけるな』と言っています」と、ムービーに登場した男性の置かれた状況を推察するようなツイートもありました。

“My wife says I have to keep the Nintendo out of the bedroom and the living room and the kitchen.” https://t.co/roRsQVw5eP— Droux (@Epiphanetic) July 6, 2021

「ムービーは任天堂がNintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)を売り込もうとする方法としてはとても奇妙で、特に以下のシーンは本当に最悪でした」と辛辣な批判を展開する人も。

The trailer was bizarre in how they're trying to market it but this part was truly the worst https://t.co/6TBGxGWXgi— Ryan????️‍????Kamen Rider All-Gay (@DearestZeus) July 7, 2021

「このシーンで気が狂いそうになりました。彼は壁にもたれることすらなく、すぐそばにソファがあるであろうにもかかわらずこんな場所でゲームをプレイしています。任天堂は私たちを困惑させています」

This drove me bonkers. He can’t even lean back. There is surely a couch steps away. Nintendo is gaslighting us. https://t.co/ZVDDKJefI6— Matthew Thomason: Starro Stan (@ResDolph) July 7, 2021

「今回のムービーで最も気まずいシーン」

This was the most awkward part of that trailer. https://t.co/g832YYrcnc— Just Bake (@TigerRaid) July 6, 2021

「このシーンに違和感を覚えたのが私だけじゃなかったみたいでうれしい」

???? glad to know I wasn’t the only one who was like uh?? https://t.co/auoPD0ks3M— Alison???????????? (@AlisonTurjancik) July 7, 2021

「ムービーを見て気づいたのは、誰も普通の人のようにNintendo Switchを使っていないということです」と、ムービーで挙げられたシチュエーションがリアルなものではないとする意見もあります。

Literally the first thing I noticed from the trailer was that nobody was using their switch like a normal person https://t.co/fuYzc08viW— Mogen! (@MogenOS) July 6, 2021

「お母さんにこのムービーを見せたら、全く同じツッコミをしていたよ」

I showed my mom this trailer and she said the exact same thing https://t.co/mV2HYwwyvf— Cam (@cashewgames1) July 7, 2021

「ニンテンドーアメリカが私を雇って会議に出席させれば、私はこんなアイデアが世に出ることを阻止できるのに……」と、さりげなく就職活動する人もいました。

@NintendoAmerica hire me to sit at every meeting so I can make fun of ideas like this before it reaches the public… https://t.co/A5pSmfPbnV— Justin Wells (@justinwells) July 6, 2021

一方で、「私は実際、こんな感じで廊下でゲームをプレイします」と共感する人も。

I actually do this https://t.co/Hbd6AGFbxJ— Liberty @ Wimbledon ???? (@rabootu) July 6, 2021

「家に帰った瞬間にゲームをプレイしたい、という瞬間を最も正確に表現したシーンです」

I mean this is the most accurate depiction of wanting to play games the minute you get home ive ever seen https://t.co/vnyDsyqKZO— Glenasawrus (@Glenasawrus) July 7, 2021

「正直なところ、私にとってはムービーの中で最も自分に近い部分がこのシーンです」

For me, this is honestly the most relateable part of the trailer https://t.co/KCBqfKoLP6— Jason Myers, Folklore Enthusiast (@JasonOftheFunk) July 7, 2021

「子どものころ、ニンテンドーDSで遊んでいたときに、同じように廊下の床に座ってプレイしていました」と、幼少期に同じように廊下でゲームをしていたという声も。

I've literally done this. i used to always sit on the floor just like whenever when i was a kid playing on my ds https://t.co/d1NBUJ7jrM— www (@XENOGOTH) July 7, 2021

さらに、「彼が結婚していて子どもがいるとするなら、ポケモンをプレイできる唯一の場所が廊下なのかもしれません」と、ムービー中の男性の置かれた現状を予測するツイートもありました。

If he’s married with kids, the hall might be the only place he can play Pokémon lmao https://t.co/cE0wtvw2Zo— Kristina ???? (@tinaarenee) July 6, 2021

「大爆笑。任天堂がユーザーのことをどれだけよく知っているかを過小評価していたようです……」

Lmfao... clearly you underestimate how well Nintendo knows their fans... https://t.co/5K1lmzIIVr— Major Contrarian (@Gregbytez) July 7, 2021

また、ツイートの中には「僕はこの人と一緒に玄関先でポケモンをプレイするよ」という声もありました。

i will be playing pokemon brilliant diamond while sitting beside my front door in solidarity with this man https://t.co/siy6QWQm0T— Josh Wahab (@Josh_Wahab) July 7, 2021