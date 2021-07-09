2021年7月6日、Nintendo Switchの新モデルとなる「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」が発表されました。突然の発表であったため多くのゲーマーの注目を集めることとなった新モデルですが、新モデルと同じくらいSNS上で話題になったのが、公式ムービーで登場した「廊下でひとりゲームする男性」です。

話題になっているのは、「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」の発表と同時に公開された以下のムービーの中で登場するひとりの男性です。

「廊下でひとりゲームする男性」はムービーの46秒あたりから登場します。ムービーで登場する他の人々は、プールサイドで優雅にゲームをプレイしたり、お店の中や屋外で複数人で楽しげにゲームをプレイしたりしているため、廊下でひとりゲームをプレイしている様子は確かに少し浮いています。

このムービーに違和感を覚えたTwitterユーザーの@Compenderizerさんが、「Nintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)」のムービーで最もばかげたシーンは、男性が自宅に帰ってきて、ポケモンをプレイするのに最適な場所として廊下を選ぶところです」とツイートしたところ、記事作成時点で約3000回リツイートされ、2万7000回以上のいいねを集めることとなりました。

「廊下でゲームするのはおかしいと感じたのは私だけじゃなかったみたいです。家に帰ってきてリビングのイスやソファに座るまであと数歩だというのに……」

「私もこのシーンを見てとても混乱しました。仕事帰りに家に着いたときに見つけた廊下のベンチで一体誰がゲームをプレイするというのでしょうか。これではまるで男性が家族から隠れているかのようで、社会的に認められていないポケモンを手っ取り早くプレイするというシーンかのようです……」

「(もしも彼のような人がいるのなら)実際はトイレでゲームをプレイしているでしょう」

「妻は私に『ゲームを寝室や居間、台所に近づけるな』と言っています」と、ムービーに登場した男性の置かれた状況を推察するようなツイートもありました。

「ムービーは任天堂がNintendo Switch(有機ELモデル)を売り込もうとする方法としてはとても奇妙で、特に以下のシーンは本当に最悪でした」と辛辣な批判を展開する人も。

「このシーンで気が狂いそうになりました。彼は壁にもたれることすらなく、すぐそばにソファがあるであろうにもかかわらずこんな場所でゲームをプレイしています。任天堂は私たちを困惑させています」

「今回のムービーで最も気まずいシーン」

「このシーンに違和感を覚えたのが私だけじゃなかったみたいでうれしい」

「ムービーを見て気づいたのは、誰も普通の人のようにNintendo Switchを使っていないということです」と、ムービーで挙げられたシチュエーションがリアルなものではないとする意見もあります。

「お母さんにこのムービーを見せたら、全く同じツッコミをしていたよ」

「ニンテンドーアメリカが私を雇って会議に出席させれば、私はこんなアイデアが世に出ることを阻止できるのに……」と、さりげなく就職活動する人もいました。

一方で、「私は実際、こんな感じで廊下でゲームをプレイします」と共感する人も。

「家に帰った瞬間にゲームをプレイしたい、という瞬間を最も正確に表現したシーンです」

「正直なところ、私にとってはムービーの中で最も自分に近い部分がこのシーンです」

「子どものころ、ニンテンドーDSで遊んでいたときに、同じように廊下の床に座ってプレイしていました」と、幼少期に同じように廊下でゲームをしていたという声も。

さらに、「彼が結婚していて子どもがいるとするなら、ポケモンをプレイできる唯一の場所が廊下なのかもしれません」と、ムービー中の男性の置かれた現状を予測するツイートもありました。

「大爆笑。任天堂がユーザーのことをどれだけよく知っているかを過小評価していたようです……」

また、ツイートの中には「僕はこの人と一緒に玄関先でポケモンをプレイするよ」という声もありました。