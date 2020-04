世界で100匹以下と言われている、とっても珍しいピンクのパグがInstagramで話題に! ロンドン在住のミルクシェイクは、青い目でピンクの鼻、ほんのりピンク色のボディが可愛すぎるパグ。生後17ヶ月の彼はすでにInstagramで6万人を超えるフォロワーがいる人気インフルエンサー。

I'm always the cherry on top 🍒😆😉 - thank you for all the 1st birthday wishes pup squad! . Today is my 1st birthday. Mama baked me a cake, we opened presents, and played games with the other puppers. My first birthday will always be special because when mama got me I couldn't breathe very well and I ended up in animal hospital (swipe for baby pics).The vet said I wouldn't make it. After a few days on oxygen and a food drip I got sent home and after a lot of snuggles and fresh chicken I grew bigger and stronger and there you have it! A whole year old and lots more fun to come 🥰😘❤ . My beautiful custom pawty outfit is from @party_pups_uk .