©FASHION HEADLINE"TADANOBU ASANO EXHIBITION PLAY WITH PAIN(T)", a solo art exhibition by Tadanobu Asano, an actor and artist with a unique presence, will be held for five days from April 2nd to 6th, 2025, at the event hall on the 6th floor of the main building of Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo. This exhibition will be Tadanobu Asano's first large-scale solo exhibition at Isetan Shinjuku, and will b