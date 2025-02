Asahi Shuzo, which produces the Japanese sake brand "Dassai," holds "Dassai The Stage" at the Isetan Shinjuku store from February 19 to 25, 2025. The event features the entire Dassai lineup, as well as sakes such as "Dassai MOON - Space Brewing," the world's first sake to be brewed in outer space, and "DASSAI BLUE Beyond - the First Step," which is the first to be released in Japan using Yamadanis