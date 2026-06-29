サイバー人材11万人不足に挑む。静岡発・学費全額給付「日本サイバーディフェンス奨学金」2026年度創設

日本サイバーディフェンス株式会社

国家重要インフラや政府機関へ高度なサイバー防衛ソリューションを提供する日本サイバーディフェンス株式会社（本社：東京都千代田区、CEO兼創業者：カータン・ジョセフ・マクラクリン、以下「NCD」）は、2026年4月より、静岡県内の大学・高等専門学校4校の学生を対象とした給付型奨学金「日本サイバーディフェンス奨学金」を新たに創設いたします。本奨学金は在学中の学費・施設利用料の全額を支給し、返済義務は一切ありません。国内で約11万人とも言われるサイバーセキュリティ人材不足に対し、産学官民が連携する持続可能な人材育成エコシステムの構築を静岡から始動。2027年度以降は県外の教育機関へも順次展開してまいります。

■創設の背景｜サイバー人材不足11万人、静岡から応える

日本国内のサイバーセキュリティ人材は少なくとも11万人不足しており、需要と供給の乖離は今後さらに深刻化する見通しです。事実、この10年間で関連分野の求人件数は24倍にまで膨れ上がっており、特に地方においては、専門人材の確保が極めて困難な状況が続いています。こうした人材不足という国家的課題を解決すべく、NCDはサイバー人材の育成において先導的な役割を果たしていきます。

こうした課題に対し、日本サイバーディフェンスは2025年12月24日、静岡市と「デジタルを活用した人づくりおよび新たな産業の集積に関する連携協定」を締結。JR静岡駅至近に最先端の機能を備えた「Nihon Cyber Shizuoka Centre of Excellence(NCSCOE)」を開設し、今後2～3年で20～30億円規模の投資と、80～100名規模の雇用創出を計画しています。

本奨学金は、このNCSCOE設立と両輪をなす「人材育成の中核施策」として位置づけ、産（NCD）・学（教育機関）・官（静岡市）・民（地域社会）が連携する、持続可能な人材育成エコシステムを静岡から日本全国へ広げることを目指します。

「8年前にこの会社を立ち上げて以来、第1期応募者のあの熱意を目にした時ほど、深く心を揺さぶられた瞬間はありません。日本を背負う未来の『サイバー007』への道を示せば、人は必ず集まります。AIを駆使したデジタル・ガーディアンの手でデジタル国土を守り抜くことは、日本の防衛において極めて重要です。私たちがここ静岡で築く『サイバー・エコシステム』が起点となり、全国へと展開していくための大きな原動力となることを確信しています」

創業者兼CEO カータン・マクラクリン

■奨学金の特長｜"学費全額支給 × 返済義務なし"

本奨学金の最大の特長は、期間を限定しない「正規在学年数分の学費全額支給」にあります。金銭的負担なく学業に専念できる環境を整えると同時に、実務経験・研究機会・人的ネットワークをワンストップで提供します。

■エコシステム型支援（奨学金＋α）

■本件に関するお問い合わせ

- 名称：日本サイバーディフェンス奨学金- 種別：給付型（返済義務なし）- 支給内容：学費・施設利用料など正規在学年数の全額- 支給期間：大学院2年／大学4年／高等専門学校5年- 対象校：静岡大学情報学部、静岡県立大学経営情報学部、常葉大学経営学部、沼津工業高等専門学校。2027年度以降、静岡県内外の大学、高等専門学校へも順次拡大予定。- 募集人数：各校1名（初年度）- 給付開始：2026年4月- 応募条件：静岡においてサイバーセキュリティ領域でのキャリア形成を志すこと- 実務インターンシップ：NCSCOEでの実践的セキュリティ運用体験- 共同研究・特別講座：第一線のアナリストによる最先端カリキュラム- OB/OGネットワーク：卒業生コミュニティによる継続的なキャリア支援

日本サイバーディフェンス株式会社

広報担当：press@nihoncyberdefence.co.jp

English Version

Nihon Cyber Defence Launches Full-Tuition Scholarship in Shizuoka to Tackle Japan's 110,000-Strong Cybersecurity Talent Gap

Programme covers all tuition fees at four Shizuoka institutions from April 2026, forming the first pillar of a regional cyber talent ecosystem

Nihon Cyber Defence Co., Ltd. ("NCD"), which provides advanced cyber defence services to government agencies and critical national infrastructure, today announced the Nihon Cyber Defence Scholarship, a new programme that will cover the full cost of tuition for students at four partner institutions in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The scholarship is grant-based and carries no repayment obligation. Recipients must demonstrate a serious commitment to building a cybersecurity career in Shizuoka - the sole condition attached to the award. The programme begins in April 2026 and will expand to institutions outside the prefecture from 2027.

In 2026 Japan faces its biggest security crisis since the Second World War, and in a world of cyberwarfare, needs better talent to defend the country against asymmetric threats.

The government is establishing a spy agency; the self-defence forces are bolstering their digital capabilities; the private sector is scrambling to catch up. The urgency is real and now is the time to act.

Already estimates show that Japan is 110,000 people short of the cyber-defences it desperately needs, even in the age of AI. Japan’s long-term resilience requires investment in the next generation of digital guardians.

NCD has taken leadership in crisis. It has launched Nihon Cyber Shizuoka Centre of Excellence (NCSCOE) in one of the heartlands of Japanese technology. It has committed to invest between \2-3 billion over two to three years and to create 80 to 100 jobs in the city. And above all, it has created a unique scholarship scheme to find and nurture the very best of Japan - the core of its future cyber defence corps and, potentially, the nation’s best hope in a more dangerous world. The programme, launched in April 2026 in Shizuoka City attracted more than 1,000 candidates for its first 4 places increasing to 8 in 2027 and 12 in 2028. All places are fully funded, with tuition costs covered by NCD and four partner institutions in Shizuoka Prefecture. The scholarship is grant-based and carries no repayment obligation. Recipients must demonstrate a serious commitment to building a cybersecurity career in Shizuoka - the sole condition attached to the award. With Shizuoka as the pilot, NCD expects to expand the programme to institutions outside the prefecture from 2027, forming regional hubs of cybersecurity expertise.

“I set this company up 8 years ago, but seeing the enthusiasm of the first generation of applicants was one of the most moving moments in all that time. There is no shortage of people if you show them a path to becoming Japan’s future cyber-007. Protecting the Digital Homeland with Digital Guardians using AI is paramount to the defence of Japan - The Shizuoka Cyber Ecosystem we are creating should light the fires for a national expansion programme,” said Cartan McLaughlin Founder and CEO.

A counterpart to NCD's Shizuoka investment

In December 2025, NCD signed a partnership agreement with the City of Shizuoka covering digital skills development and industrial clustering. The company is opening the Nihon Cyber Shizuoka Centre of Excellence (NCSCOE) near Shizuoka Station, a facility that will house cybersecurity operations as well as training functions. NCD expects to invest between \2 billion and \3 billion over two to three years and to create 80 to 100 jobs in the city.

The scholarship is designed to complement this investment. Rather than treating capital and talent as separate tracks, NCD is building them in parallel - bringing together industry, academia, the municipality, and the wider community in what the company describes as a regional cyber talent ecosystem.

Programme details

- Name: Nihon Cyber Defence Scholarship- Type: Grant (no repayment)- Coverage: Full tuition and facility fees for the standard period of study- Duration: Two years (graduate), four years (undergraduate), five years (college of technology)- Recipients: One per institution in the first year- Start date: April 2026- Partner institutions: Shizuoka University (Faculty of Informatics); University of Shizuoka (School of Management and Information); Tokoha University (Faculty of Business Administration); National Institute of Technology, Numazu College- Condition: A commitment to pursuing a cybersecurity career in Shizuoka

Beyond financial support, recipients will have access to internships at NCD's Shizuoka NCSCOE, joint research projects and guest lectures delivered by NCD analysts, and an alumni network for long-term career development.

Media contact

Public Relations, Nihon Cyber Defence Co., Ltd.

press@nihoncyberdefence.co.jp