【いわきFC】アイントラハト・フランクフルトと戦略的パートナーシップを締結

株式会社いわきスポーツクラブ

このたび、いわきFCは、アイントラハト・フランクフルトとの戦略的パートナーシップを締結いたしましたので、お知らせします。

本パートナーシップは、国際的なプレゼンスの拡充および若手選手の育成を目的としており、2026年5月に正式発効しました。

アイントラハト・フランクフルトといわきFCの提携は、多岐にわたる主要分野をカバーしています。具体的には、精力的なスポーツ面での交流、スカウティングや選手育成における共同アプローチ、そしてクラブ組織のさらなる発展に向けた包括的なテーマなどが挙げられます。

「このパートナーシップは我々のクラブにとって大きな一歩です。名門ブンデスリーガクラブであるアイントラハト・フランクフルトと提携できることを誇りに思います。我々の選手や指導者は、この協力関係から競技面だけでなく人間的にも大きな恩恵を受けるでしょう。同時に、サッカーを愛する2つの文化の交流の大きな機会であると考えています」といわきFCの代表取締役 大倉智は述べています。

アイントラハト・フランクフルトも、今回の提携を前向きに捉えています。

「両クラブに新たな可能性をもたらすいわきFCとのパートナーシップを締結でき、大変嬉しく思います。この取り組みを通じて、日本やアジア全域の才能ある若手選手を早期に見出すとともに、ダイナミックで革新的なクラブであるいわきFCに対し、我々のスポーツ面および組織運営のノウハウを共有していきたいと考えています」と、アイントラハト・フランクフルトのスポーツディレクター、マルクス・クレシェ氏は述べています。

今回の新たなパートナーシップにより、アイントラハト・フランクフルトの日本における活動はさらに強化されます。浦和レッドダイヤモンズとの長年にわたる提携関係は、今後もアイントラハト・フランクフルトの国際戦略における重要な柱であり続けますが、いわきFCとの提携は、クラブの地域ネットワーク戦略における相補的な新たな柱となります。

同時に、同クラブは日独関係のさらなる発展に向けて、持続可能な貢献をすることを目指しています。

Iwaki FC Sign Strategic Partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt

Iwaki FC is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Eintracht Frankfurt, a football club based in Germany. The cooperation, aimed at strengthening the club’s international presence and promoting young talent, will officially come into effect in May 2026.

The cooperation between Eintracht Frankfurt and Iwaki FC covers several key areas, such as intensive sporting exchange, joint approaches in scouting and player development, as well as overarching topics in the further development of club structures.

“This partnership is a significant step for our club. We are proud to have a renowned Bundesliga club like Eintracht Frankfurt at our side. Our players and coaches will benefit enormously from this collaboration - both on and off the pitch. At the same time, we see this as a great opportunity for exchange between two football-passionate cultures,” says Satoshi Okura, President of Iwaki FC.

Eintracht Frankfurt also views the collaboration positively:

“We are very pleased to enter into a partnership with Iwaki FC that opens up new opportunities for both clubs. This initiative will help us identify talent from Japan and across Asia at an early stage while sharing our sporting and organizational expertise with a dynamic and innovative club,” says Markus Krosche, Board Member Sports of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The new partnership further strengthens Eintracht Frankfurt’s activities in Japan. The long-standing cooperation with Urawa Red Diamonds will continue to serve as a central pillar of the club’s international strategy, while the collaboration with Iwaki FC represents a complementary addition within the regional network.

At the same time, the club aims to make a sustainable contribution to the further