ひとり参加OK、予約した時間にゲームを楽しむ。DPC KOBEが7月前半オープンプレーを多数開催

【リリース概要｜予約した時間内で、自分のペースで楽しめる。DPC KOBEの“オープンプレー”】

株式会社ITCひとりでも参加しやすく、自然にペアを組んでゲームを楽しめるDPC KOBEのオープンプレー



DPC KOBEのオープンプレーは、予約した時間帯に参加し、集まったメンバー同士でペアを組みながら、ダブルスを中心にゲーム形式でプレーを楽しめるプログラムです。特定のグループや相手がいなくても参加しやすく、おひとりでの参加にも対応しています。

各枠は日程により時間が異なり、時間内であれば入退場も可能です。体力や予定に合わせてプレー量を調整しやすく、ほかの練習会やイベントとの連続参加にもつなげやすいスケジュールです。

参加レベルに応じて、初級・中級・レベルフリーの枠を設定。初級枠では、ルールや基本の動きを確認しながらゲームに慣れていくことができ、中級・レベルフリー枠では、試合感覚を保ちながら実戦的にプレーを楽しめます。

人との接点を自然につくりながら、自分のペースでプレーできること。DPC KOBEのオープンプレーは、ピックルボールを日常の中で楽しむための、自由で開かれた参加スタイルです。

7月前半は、平日・週末ともに多数のオープンプレー枠を用意しています。詳しい開催スケジュールは、下記よりご確認ください。

Press Release Overview | Enjoy at Your Own Pace Within Your Reserved Time Slot: DPC KOBE’s “Open Play”

DPC KOBE’s Open Play is a program where participants join during their reserved time slot, form pairs with other players on site, and enjoy game-style play, mainly through doubles. It is designed to be easy to join even without a fixed group or partner, and solo participants are welcome.

Session lengths vary depending on the schedule, and participants may enter or leave within their reserved time slot. This makes it easy to adjust the amount of play to suit your energy level or personal schedule, and also allows for smooth participation before or after other clinics or events.

Sessions are offered by level, including Beginner, Intermediate, and All Levels. Beginner sessions allow participants to become comfortable with games while reviewing rules and basic movement, while Intermediate and All Levels sessions provide opportunities to enjoy more practical play and maintain match experience.

The appeal of DPC KOBE’s Open Play is that it allows participants to play at their own pace while naturally connecting with others. It is a free and open style of participation for making pickleball part of everyday life.

In the first half of July, DPC KOBE will offer a wide range of Open Play sessions on both weekdays and weekends. Please see below for the detailed schedule.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【Session｜ピックルボール・オープンプレー】

ピックルボールがやりたくて仕方がない。

でもグループ人数がそろわない。

そんなときにぴったりなのが、DPC KOBE の”オープンプレー”です。お好きな時間枠をえらんで、お一人から気軽に参加できるプレー・プログラムです。

その場に集まったプレイヤー同士で、ペアを変えながらゲームを楽しむ、ピックルボールならではの魅力が詰まった参加型セッションです。

コートは共有制で、参加者全員で順番に交代しながらプレーします。

ラリーをしていない時間も、観戦や会話を通じて交流が生まれ、プレーそのもの以上に“空間を楽しむこと”を目的としています。

おひとり参加の方も大歓迎。

多くの方が個人でエントリーされており、自然と輪が広がる雰囲気をお楽しみいただけます。



日程｜7月前半 オープンプレー開催スケジュール

定員｜ 先着 16名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初級：試合に出はじめたレベル

中上級：試合に出て勝つことができるレベル

レベルフリー：どなたでもご参加いただけます

参加費｜

（60分） DPC Plus 110円 ※1 ／ 一般 1,100円 ※2

（90-120分） DPC Plus 210円 ※1 ／ 一般 2,200円 ※2

※１ NIGHTは\０です。

※２ 登録区分以外はビジター料金となります。

申込｜DPC KOBE公式サイト

https://dpckobe.jp/membership



(https://www.tennisbear.net/user/890321/organized-event)

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

【Session｜Pickleball Open Play】

You want to play pickleball - but getting enough players together is not always easy.

That is exactly what DPC KOBE’s Open Play is designed for. Simply choose your preferred time slot and join on your own. Solo participants are always welcome.

Players who gather on the day form rotating pairs and enjoy games with different partners, making the session a fun and social way to experience pickleball. Courts are shared, and all participants take turns playing in rotation.

Even while waiting between games, participants can enjoy watching matches, talking with others, and sharing the atmosphere of the court. Open Play is not only about playing games, but also about enjoying the space and the natural connections that form through “PLAY.”

Many participants join individually, creating a friendly and welcoming environment where new circles naturally begin to grow.



Capacity｜ Limited to the first 16 participants per session (using two courts)

Level｜

Beginner: For players who have started participating in matches

Intermediate / Advanced: For players who can compete in matches and win games

All Levels: Open to all participants

Fee｜

60-minute sessions: DPC Plus \1101 / General \1,1002

90-120-minute sessions: DPC Plus \2101 / General \2,2002

*1 NIGHT sessions are \0.

*2 Participation outside your registered category will be charged at the visitor rate.

Registration｜DPC KOBE official site

https://dpckobe.jp/membership

楽しさと技術を情熱的に トップクラスの現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

福井 宏光｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋後藤 由希村川 允彦竹山 世成

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所“LIVE TO PLAY” A hub for people, A home for pickleball

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。