『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』“日本代表SP選手スカウト”開催！

株式会社セガ

株式会社セガは、PlayStation(R)5／PlayStation(R)4／iOS／Android／PC（Steam、Google Play Games on PC）向けゲーム『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』（以下、『サカつく2026』）について、サッカー日本代表メンバーが登場する“日本代表SP選手スカウト”を、2026年6月26日（金）より開催します。

“日本代表SP選手スカウト”PV：https://youtu.be/_ePdVj3HxBE

『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』いますぐプレイ！

iOS：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id6741469353

Android：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions

PlayStation(R)5/PlayStation(R)4：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10012672

Steam(R)：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3271000

Google Play Games on PC：https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions(https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions)

■“日本代表SP選手スカウト”開催！

開催期間（JST）：2026年6月26日（金）13:00～7月20日（月）12:59

2026年3月KIRIN WORLD CHALLENGE 2026 イングランド戦 のスターティングメンバーをピックアップしたSP選手スカウトです。

本スカウトでピックアップされる選手は、後日開催される「第3回RENAUD'S CHALLENGE」で有利となるポリシーを所持しています。また、「第4回サカつくチャレンジ」においてスコアボーナス対象となります。

本スカウトでピックアップ対象となるのは以下の選手です。

★3 CF 上田綺世 〔2026〕

★3 LM/AM 三笘薫 〔2026〕

★3 LM/LW 中村敬斗 〔2026〕

★3 RM/AM 堂安律 〔2026〕

★3 RM/RW 伊東純也 〔2026〕

★3 DM 鎌田大地 〔2026〕

★3 DM 佐野海舟 〔2026〕

★3 CB 伊藤洋輝 〔2026〕

★3 CB 渡辺剛 〔2026〕

★3 CB 谷口彰悟 〔2026〕

★3 GK 鈴木彩艶 〔2026〕

◆【1回限定】日本代表SP選手スカウト

3,000RBで引ける、★3SP選手が10人中1人確定で獲得できる1回限定のスカウトです。

◆日本代表SP選手スカウト

300RBまたは300GBで1回、3,000RBまたは3,000GBで10回引くことができ、「10回引く」の場合は★2以上のSP選手が1人確定で排出されます。

また、1日1回限定で100RBにて引くことが可能です。

※本スカウトから出現するSP選手の確率の詳細につきましては、ゲーム内のスカウト画面からご確認ください。

※その他、詳細は下記ページをご確認ください。

https://segafcchampions.sega.com/ja/news/2e4b39cb000325/

■“日本代表記念プレゼント！【第3弾】”実施中！

開催期間（JST）：2026年8月15日（土）12:29まで

『サカつく2026』では、サッカー日本代表の公式ライセンスを取得しており、FIFAインターナショナルマッチカレンダーの期間中に開催された試合に出場した選手が、実名で「サカつくモード」に登場します。

現在、サッカー日本代表選手の「サカつくモード」への登場を記念して、ゲーム内のスカウトに使用できるGB1,500個のプレゼントを実施中です。ぜひログインしてお受け取りください。

■『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』とは

『サカつく2026』は、サッカーシミュレーションゲーム「サカつく」シリーズの原点である、選手の育成とクラブ経営の戦略性を継承しつつ、時代に合わせた進化を遂げた「サカつく」シリーズの最新作です。全権監督としてチームを作り上げ、ローカルクラブから世界の頂点を目指したり、自分が住む街やお気に入りの地域のクラブをトップクラブへと育て上げたりといったドラマを楽しめます。

明治安田Ｊリーグの公認ライセンスを取得し、Ｊ1・Ｊ2・Ｊ3に所属する60クラブが実名選手として収録されます。他にも、欧州主要リーグに加えて、FIFPRO、Kリーグ、Major League Soccer、日本代表など、総勢5,000人以上の選手が実名で登場予定。さらに、マンチェスター・シティFC、FCバイエルン・ミュンヘンとのコラボがゲーム内で実現します。

＜タイトル概要＞

タイトル名称：プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026

対応機種：

PlayStation(R)5／PlayStation(R)4／iOS／Android／PC（Steam、Google Play Games on PC）

App Store URL：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id6741469353

Google Play URL：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions

PlayStation(TM)Store URL：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10012672

Steam URL：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3271000

Google Play Games on PC：https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions(https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions)

配信開始日：2026年1月22日

ジャンル：サッカークラブ経営シミュレーションゲーム

価格：基本無料（アイテム課金）

メーカー：セガ

対応言語：日本語、英語、繁体字、簡体字、韓国語、タイ語、インドネシア語、アラビア語、トルコ語、フランス語、イタリア語、スペイン語

著作権表記：(C) 2026 Manchester City Football Club / LICENSED BY J.LEAGUE / (C) J.LEAGUE / K LEAGUE property used under license from K LEAGUE / The use of images and names of the football players in this game is under license from FIFPro Commercial Enterprises BV. FIFPro is a registered trademark of FIFPro Commercial Enterprises BV. / (C)JFA (C)2026 adidas Japan K.K. adidas, the 3-Bar logo and the 3-Stripes mark are trademarks of adidas, used with permission. / (C) 2026 MLS. MLS, the MLS logo, Major League Soccer, and MLS Club identifications used on or in connection with this product are trademarks, copyrights or other forms of intellectual property of Major League Soccer L.L.C., are used by permission and may not be used in whole or part, without the prior written consent of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. All Rights reserved. / (C) 2026 MLSPA, MLSPA logo, Major League Soccer Players Association, and MLS Players Association are trademarks and copyrights of the Major League Soccer Players Association. Player Identities are granted from individual members of the MLSPA to the MLSPA for use in group licensing. All rights reserved. / (C) 2026 OneTeam. All rights reserved. / (C) FC Bayern München AG - 2026 / Licensed by BG Pathum United / (C)SEGA

■公式サイト：https://segafcchampions.sega.com/ja/(https://segafcchampions.sega.com/ja/)

■公式X：https://x.com/sakatsuku20xx/(https://x.com/sakatsuku20xx/)

■公式YouTube「サカつくチャンネル」：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSs5GAYTg2CWWbEtq-QOn8Q(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSs5GAYTg2CWWbEtq-QOn8Q)

■公式Discord：https://discord.gg/XUNadt4YE2(https://discord.gg/XUNadt4YE2)

■記載されている会社名、製品名は、各社の登録商標または商標です。