ユニオンテック、New York(ニューヨーク) オフィスを開設。デザイナー・アーティストを世界と日本でつなぐ。

ユニオンテック株式会社

English follows below. / 英文は下記をご覧ください。

※Representative Office

「Build a new standard.」をミッションに掲げ、オフィス・商空間・住宅の内装デザイン・設計・施工をワンストップで提供するユニオンテック株式会社（東京都渋谷区、代表取締役 大川祐介）は、米国ニューヨークにオフィスを開設し、アート事業・CGパース事業・空間デザイン事業の海外展開を強化いたします。

New York オフィス開設の目的

New York オフィスでは「アート作品の開拓・仕入れ」「CGパース事業の米国展開」「日本人アーティストの海外展開支援」「設計施工プロジェクトの創出」に取り組んでまいります。現地パートナーおよび日本パートナーとのアライアンスを主軸に進めてまいります。

スキームの概要

主な取り組み

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/31121/table/148_1_a20377bc7fa72a0f67aca38ea30ef85a.jpg?v=202606260152 ]

所在地

300 7th Street, 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, New York 11215

Brooklyn(ブルックリン)は、アーティスト・デザイナー・スタートアップ・レストラン・ファッション関連企業が集まるエリアです。また、かつての工場・倉庫・工業用地がスタジオ・オフィス・ギャラリー・イベントスペースなどに多数改装されています。本取り組みのアート・デザイン・CGレンダリングと親和性が高いと判断し、この環境から始めることに至りました。

代表コメント

アート事業をきっかけに、New Yorkとの新たな接点が生まれました。社内外でこの構想をお話しすると、「海外で挑戦してみたい」「以前海外案件に携わっていた」という日本側の声や、「日本からのチャレンジを支援したい」というニューヨーク現地パートナーの声を数多くいただいています。

私たちユニオンテックは、創業当初から「業界に貢献する会社でありたい」という想いを大切にしてきました。2016年にはその想いからマッチング事業にも挑戦しましたが、当時は思うような成果にはつながりませんでした。

しかし現在は、設計・施工プロジェクトに加え、PersGPT、Designers Edge、アート事業などを通じて一定の規模を構築し、国内外のデザイナーやアーティストとのネットワークが広がり、会社としてのアセットやケイパビリティも大きく進化しています。

今だからこそ、もう一度、業界への貢献に本気で挑戦したいと考えています。世界のクリエイティブの中心であるNew Yorkへの挑戦は決して簡単ではありません。それでも、失敗を恐れず、メンバーや現地パートナーと力を合わせながら、一つひとつ着実に挑戦を重ね、日本のクリエイターが世界へ羽ばたく新たなきっかけをつくってまいります。

UNION TEC Opens New York Office to Connect Designers and Artists with Global Markets

UNION TEC Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based interior design and construction company with the mission “Build a new standard,” has opened a representative office in New York, U.S.A., to strengthen its overseas initiatives in art, CG rendering, and spatial design.

Through the New York office, We will work on four key initiatives: sourcing and introducing art from New York, expanding its CG rendering service to the U.S. market, supporting Japanese artists in presenting their work overseas, and creating design and construction projects through alliances with local partners.

Purpose of the New York Office

The New York office will serve as a connection point between Japan, Asia, and the U.S.

UNION TEC has built relationships with approximately 4,000 designers through its CG rendering service “PersGPT” and design-related initiatives. The company also has a network of nearly 100 artists through its art business.

By establishing a base in New York, We aims to create opportunities for Japanese designers, artists, and creators to connect with overseas markets, while also introducing U.S. art and design to spaces in Japan and Southeast Asia.

Key Initiatives

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/31121/table/148_2_67cd9a1f050f84e768fc192f146f19fc.jpg?v=202606260152 ]

Location

300 7th Street, 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, New York 1121

Brooklyn was selected as the location for UNION TEC’s New York office because it is an area where artists, designers, startups, makers, galleries, restaurants, and fashion-related businesses gather.

The area also has many examples of former factories, warehouses, and industrial spaces being converted into studios, offices, galleries, and event spaces. UNION TEC believes that this environment is highly compatible with its approach to combining art, design, CG rendering, and spatial creation.

Message from the Representative

Our connection with New York began through our art business.

As we discussed this initiative with people both inside and outside the company, we began to hear voices from Japan saying, “I want to take on challenges overseas,” and “I used to work on overseas projects.” At the same time, we also heard voices from New York saying, “We want to support new challenges from Japan.”

Both I and UNION TEC have always had a strong desire to contribute to the industry. In 2016, we launched a matching platform business for the interior and construction industry. Although the business did not succeed as we had hoped at the time, our desire to contribute to the industry has not changed.

Today, We has grown to a certain scale. Through our design and construction projects, PersGPT, Designer’s Edge, and art sales, we have been able to build relationships with designers and artists that we did not have back then. Our company’s assets and capabilities have also evolved significantly since that time.

We will continue to strengthen our contribution to the industry.

New York is one of the world’s leading centers of business and creativity. The challenge level is extremely high, but we will not be afraid of failure. Together with our members and local partners, we will take on each challenge step by step.

ユニオンテック株式会社について

2000年6月にクロス・床等内装仕上げ工事業として設立。オフィスやショップを中心にブランディング・設計デザイン・施工をトータルでプロデュースする空間創造事業を展開し、10,000件以上の施工実績を持つ。2016年に建設業界のプラットフォーム事業を立ち上げ、2021年4月に事業部門を分社化。内装事業に特化し、デジタル知見も活用して「ワークスペースプロデュース事業」「Beauty&Medical Clinic 事業」「Luxury residence 事業」「スペースコンストラクション事業」「ビルバリューアップ事業」「PersGPT（パースGPT）」「アート事業」を展開。

社名 ｜ ユニオンテック株式会社

設立 ｜ 2000年6月

本社 ｜ 東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-25-12 道玄坂通 4階

事業 ｜ オフィス・商空間の企画設計施工/ ビルバリューアップ/ CGパース制作 / アート販売

代表 ｜ 大川祐介

資本金 ｜ 1億円

ミッション ｜ Build a new standard.

URL ｜

コーポレートサイト https://www.union-tec.jp/

オフィスデザインのサービスサイト https://service.union-tec.jp/

美容・医療クリニックデザインのサービスサイト https://clinic.union-tec.jp/

ラグジュアリーレジデンスのサービスサイト https://luxuryresidence.union-tec.jp/

PersGPT（パースGPT） https://www.cg.union-tec.jp/

アートの販売 https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000126.000031121.html

ユニオンテックの事業一覧 https://www.union-tec.jp/service/