【明治記念館】ご両家の大切な節目を上質に紡ぐ「結納」「お顔合わせ」プランをご案内 - 伝統的な結納式から、ご両家の絆を深めるお顔合わせまで、おふたりに合わせた“縁を結ぶ一日”を

明治記念館ご両家の大切なひとときを彩ります

「ふたつの家族がひとつになる大切な一日を、ここで。」

男女が正式に婚約をしたことを意味する結納には古い歴史があります。現在では両家のみでの会食や略式のものなど形は様々ですが、結納は社会的におふたりの婚約を公にし、確かなものとする結婚の序章として大切なお祝いの儀式です。幾久しくと祈りを込めて幸せの第一歩を刻んでください

明治記念館では時代のニーズに寄り添い、格式ある「結納式と会食」と「会食のみ」のいずれにも対応したプラン『縁 -EN-』をご用意しております。ご希望に応じて伝統を重んじた結納式から、ご家族中心の会食スタイルまで柔軟にお選びいただけます。

会場はすべて完全個室となっており、落ち着いた和の空間でご家族だけの大切な時間をゆったりとお過ごしいただけます。椅子席もご用意しているため、ご年配の方にも安心してご利用いただけます。

お料理は、季節の食材を活かした「懐石料理」をご提供。婚礼の場にふさわしい華やかな祝肴や、職人の技が光る繊細な料理の数々をお楽しみいただけます。またアレルギー対応やお子様向けメニューにも対応し、ご家族皆様で安心して晴れの日を迎えていただけます。

さらに結納式を含むプランでは、結納品一式や介添サービスなども含まれており、初めての方でも安心して当日をお迎えいただけます。ご希望に応じて衣裳やヘアメイク、記念写真撮影などのオプションもご利用可能です。人生の大切な第一歩となるご両家のご縁を、上質なおもてなしとともに丁寧にお手伝いいたします。

顔合わせ会食・結納プラン「縁 -EN-」

■結納式と会食を行う場合

・結納式＋会食（6名様）：217,600円（税込・サービス料込）

※1名増 15,000円

■プランに含まれるもの

結納品（九品一式2組）/結納式介添料/お料理/室料



■会食のみの場合

・会食のみ（6名様）：112,000円（税込・サービス料込）

※1名増 15,000円

■プランに含まれるもの

お料理/室料



※税込・サービス料含む（プラン内対象商品分）

※別途、お飲み物代を頂戴いたします

■ご利用イメージ

・挙式前のご両家顔合わせ：ご披露宴などについてのお打合せの会として

・婚約記念の結納式と会食会：婚約が成立した証の結納式と縁を結ぶご会食として

・入籍記念のご会食：入籍記念に新たな家族との絆を深めるご会食として

■お問合せ

・明治記念館 予約センター 03-3403-1177

平日11：00～19：00 土日祝10：00～19：00

定休日：火曜日（祝日除く）・年末年始

【明治記念館について】

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/(https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/)

結納・ お顔合わせの詳細はこちら :https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/wedding/yuino/

明治記念館本館は、明治14（1881）年に「⾚坂仮皇居の御会食所」として、現在の迎賓館のある場所に竣工されました。明治21（1888）年には『大日本帝国憲法』草案審議の御前会議の場となり、明治天皇は欠かすことなくお出ましになられました。そのような由緒から、明治記念館本館は「憲法記念館」とも呼ばれています。

現在の地に移築以降、憲法発布30周年記念式典や教育勅語渙発50周年記念式典、日本赤十字社や愛国婦人会の総会、済生会の記念行事など、国家的・社会的に重要な行事の場として活用されました。

昭和22（1947）年に『明治記念館』の名称で総合結婚式場として開館式が挙行され、以来23万組を超えるご夫婦の新しい門出をお祝いしてきました。現在は結婚式にとどまらず、パーティ・会議などのMICE利用、祝賀会や人生儀礼などの記念日利用、レストランや懐石料亭でのお食事会など、多くの会場をさまざまな用途でご利用いただいています。

令和2（2020）年には、本館の歴史的・建築的価値が認められ、東京都指定有形文化財（建造物）に指定されました。

住所：東京都港区元⾚坂2-2-23

アクセス：JR中央・総武線【信濃町駅】下車徒歩3分

地下鉄 銀座線・半蔵門線・大江戸線【⻘山一丁目駅】下車（2番出口）徒歩6分

地下鉄 大江戸線【国立競技場駅】下車（A1出口）徒歩6分

駐車場：あり

電話：03-3403-1171（大代表）

公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/

レストラン公式HP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/restaurant/

レストラン公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_gourmet/

レストラン公式X（旧Twitter）：https://twitter.com/mk_sekirei

オリジナルスイーツHP：https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/kanominomori/

オンラインショップ：https://meijikinenkan-shop.net/

公式Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/meijikinenkanofficial/

公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meiji_kinenkan_official/

婚礼公式Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/meijikinenkan_wedding/

婚礼公式TikTok：https://www.tiktok.com/@meijikinenkan_wedding

公式YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_jqDqcTTIqkYLUMS2YAhdg

【Meiji Kinenkan】Premium “Yuinō & Family Introduction Dining Plan” for Life’s Important Milestones

- From Traditional Engagement Ceremony to Casual Family Gathering, A Meaningful Day to Celebrate Your Bond -

Meiji Kinenkan (2-2-23 Motoakasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo) offers a special plan designed for couples who have become engaged and their families to celebrate one of life’s most important milestones: the “Yuinō (formal engagement ceremony) & Okaoawase (family introduction meal).”

■ What are “Yuinō” and “Okaoawase”?

・Yuinō (結納): A traditional Japanese engagement ceremony where two families formally celebrate and publicly recognize the marriage agreement. It is a formal ritual symbolizing the official commitment of the couple and the union of both families.

・Okaoawase (お顔合わせ): A more casual family meeting where both families gather over a meal to get to know each other and celebrate the upcoming marriage. It is a relaxed alternative to the formal Yuinō ceremony.

At Meiji Kinenkan, we offer plans that accommodate both styles-formal ceremonial Yuinō and casual family dining-so couples may choose the format that best suits their wishes.



All venues are fully private rooms, offering a calm and refined Japanese atmosphere where families can enjoy their time together in comfort. Chair seating is also available, ensuring a comfortable experience for elderly guests.

Plan: “EN (縁)”

■ Traditional Engagement Ceremony + Dining Reception

JPY 217,600 for 6 guests

(Tax and service charge included) Additional guest: JPY 15,000 per person

■Plan Includes

Traditional engagement gift set (two complete nine-item sets) Engagement ceremony attendant service Japanese Kaiseki cuisine Private room



■ Family Introduction Dining Only

JPY 112,000 for 6 guests

(Tax and service charge included) Additional guest: JPY 15,000 per person

■Plan Includes

Japanese Kaiseki cuisine Private room

■Notes

・Prices include applicable tax and service charge for items included in the plan.

・Beverages are charged separately.

■Recommended Occasions

・First meeting between both families

・Formal engagement ceremony + celebratory meal

・Post-marriage registration celebration meal



Meiji Kinenkan Reservation Center

Tel: +81-3-3403-1177

Hours: Weekdays 11:00-19:00 / Weekends & Holidays 10:00-19:00

Closed: Tuesdays (except public holidays), Year-end & New Year holidays

【About Meiji Kinenkan】

Online Reservation :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

The Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan was completed in 1881 as the State Banquet Hall of the Akasaka Temporary Imperial Palace, originally located on the site of today’s State Guest House.

In 1888, the building served as the venue for the Imperial Conferences held to deliberate the draft of the Constitution of the Empire of Japan, which were attended without exception by Emperor Meiji.Owing to this distinguished history, the Main Building of Meiji Kinenkan is also known as the “Kenpo Kinenkan”.



Following its relocation, the Kenpo Kinenkan served as the venue for numerous nationally significant events, including the 30th anniversary of the promulgation of the Meiji Constitution, the 50th anniversary of the Imperial Rescript on Education, and assemblies of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Patriotic Women's Association, and the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation.



In 2020, the "Dining Hall for the Former Akasaka Temporary Palace (Main Building of the Meiji Kinenkan)" was designated a Tangible Cultural Property by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in recognition of its historical significance as a commemorative structure of the Meiji era and its distinguished architectural design.

Address:2-2-23 Moto-Akasaka,Minato-ku,Tokyo, Japan

Phone:03-3403-1171 (Japanese only)

Station:3 minutes from Shinanomachi Sta.(JR Chuo-Sobu Line)6 minutes from Aoyama-itchome Sta. (Ginza, Hanzomon, Oedo subway line)6 minutes from Kokuritsu-kyogijo Sta.(Oedo subway line)

Parking:Free

Official Website:https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/english/