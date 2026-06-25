株式会社エヌアイデイ、CMMI Instituteの公式パートナーに認定

株式会社エヌアイデイ

株式会社エヌアイデイ（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役社長：小森 俊太郎、以下 エヌアイデイ）は、CMMI(R) Institute, LLC（米国イリノイ州、以下 CMMI Institute）のパートナーとして認定されました。これにより、グローバルビジネスコミュニティに向けて、信頼性の高い先進的なCMMIサービスおよびテクノロジーを提供することが可能となります。

なお、本リリースの英語版は本文後半に掲載しております。

The English version of this release is provided below

CMMI（Capability Maturity Model Integration）は、組織能力の向上、ビジネスパフォーマンスの最適化、ならびに事業目標と業務の整合を実現するための、成果志向型の実証されたパフォーマンスモデルであり、世界的に認知された標準です。

30年以上にわたり、多くの高業績企業がCMMIを活用し、明確かつ持続可能なビジネス成果を達成してきました。CMMIは統合されたプロダクトスイートを通じて、事業目標と業務および組織能力を直接結びつけることで、期間、品質、コスト、顧客満足度などの指標において測定可能なパフォーマンス改善を実現します。

エヌアイデイはCMMIパートナーとして、CMMI Instituteから厳格なトレーニングおよび認定を受け、公式なCMMIサービス（アプレイザルおよびトレーニングサービス）を提供します。

以下、両者のコメントを紹介します。

ISACA Global CMMI Strategies Vice President Ron Lear氏

「CMMIパートナーは、グローバルコミュニティ全体におけるCMMIサービスの一貫性と有効性の確保において重要な役割を担っています。エヌアイデイをこの優れたパートナー群に迎え、企業がパフォーマンス目標を達成するための支援を期待しています。」

株式会社エヌアイデイ 代表取締役社長 小森 俊太郎

「このたびCMMI Instituteのパートナーとなり、組織パフォーマンス向上に取り組むグローバルネットワークの一員となれたことを大変光栄に思います。本パートナーシップを通じて、CMMIフレームワークを活用し、お客様の組織能力向上と持続的なビジネス成果の実現を支援してまいります。」

■ 株式会社エヌアイデイについて

株式会社エヌアイデイは、日本に拠点を置くITサービス企業であり、システムインテグレーション、アプリケーション開発、運用・保守サービスを提供しています。

ISO9001に基づく品質マネジメントと継続的改善の取り組みにより、高品質なソリューション提供の実績を有しています。また、プロセス改善に関する豊富な経験を活かし、お客様の組織ケイパビリティ向上および持続的なビジネスパフォーマンスの実現を支援しています。さらに、国際的に認知されたフレームワークと実務的知見を組み合わせ、お客様の状況やニーズに応じたソリューションを提供しています。

詳細は https://www.nid.co.jp/ をご参照ください。

■ CMMI Instituteについて

CMMI Instituteは、世界中の高パフォーマンス企業から信頼されており、ビジネス価値とイノベーションを創出するプロセスの構築・維持を支援しています。

CMMI（Capability Maturity Model Integration）は、組織の能力を向上・ベンチマークし、高品質な製品・サービスの提供を支援するグローバルなパフォーマンス改善フレームワークです。数十年にわたる実績に裏付けられたCMMIは、さまざまな業界の組織に対し、品質、生産性、効率性において測定可能な成果の実現を支援しています。また、オープンなアーキテクチャ設計により、業界特有のニーズや新たな課題にも柔軟に対応し、医療機器分野におけるMDDAP（Medical Device Discovery Appraisal Program）などの拡張モデルの開発も可能としています。

CMMIに関する詳細は https://cmmiinstitute.com/ をご参照ください。

LinkedIn：www.linkedin.com/company/cmmi-institute(https://www.linkedin.com/company/cmmi-institute)



＜本リリースに関するお問い合わせ窓口＞

【株式会社エヌアイデイ】

マーケティング部 E-mail：Toiawase@nid.co.jp

【CMMI Institute】

Emily Ayala E-mail：eayala@isaca.org

Bridget Drufke E-mail：communications@isaca.org



英語版（English Version）

Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd. Recognized as an Official CMMI Institute Partner

Schaumburg, IL, USA (25 June 2026)- Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd. (NID) has earned its status as a CMMI Institute Partner, certified to deliver trusted, leading-edge CMMI services and technologies throughout the global business community.

Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals. As a CMMI Partner, NID has been carefully trained, qualified and licensed by CMMI Institute to provide official CMMI services, including appraisals and training services.

“ISACA’s CMMI Partners play an integral role in ensuring consistent and effective delivery of CMMI services across the global community,” said Ron Lear, Global CMMI Strategies Vice President. “We are pleased to welcome NID into this distinguished group of CMMI Partners worldwide to support the business community in achieving their performance goals.”

For more than 30 years, high-performing organizations have achieved clear, sustainable business results with CMMI. Through an integrated product suite, CMMI aligns business goals directly with operations and capabilities to drive measurable improved performance in terms of time, quality, budget, customer satisfaction and other key drivers.

"We are honored to become a CMMI Institute Partner and to join a global network committed to advancing organizational performance," said Shuntaro Komori, President of Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd. "Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting our clients in improving their capabilities and achieving sustainable business results by leveraging the CMMI framework."

About Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd. (NID)

Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd. (NID) is a Japan-based IT services company providing system integration, application development, and operation and maintenance services. NID has established a strong track record of delivering high-quality solutions through a quality management system based on ISO 9001 and continuous improvement practices.

By leveraging its extensive experience in process improvement, NID supports clients in enhancing their organizational capabilities and achieving sustainable business performance. The company integrates internationally recognized frameworks and methodologies with practical expertise to deliver solutions tailored to each client’s context and needs.

For more information, please visit https://www.nid.co.jp/

About CMMI(R) Institute

CMMI(R) Institute is trusted by thousands of high-performing companies worldwide to deliver guidance to build and sustain processes that drive business value and innovation. CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) is a globally recognized performance improvement framework that helps organizations elevate and benchmark their capabilities to deliver high-quality products and services. Backed by decades of proven results, CMMI empowers organizations across industries to achieve measurable outcomes in quality, productivity, and efficiency. Designed with an open architecture, CMMI adapts to emerging challenges and industry-specific needs-enabling the development of tailored extensions like the Medical Device Discovery Appraisal Program (MDDAP), which supports FDA’s Case for Quality initiative.

To learn more about CMMI, visit cmmiinstitute.com(https://cmmiinstitute.com/).

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cmmi-institute(https://www.linkedin.com/company/cmmi-institute)

NID Contacts:

Marketing Division, toiawase@nid.co.jp

CMMI Contacts:

Emily Ayala, eayala@isaca.org, +1.847.385.7223

Bridget Drufke, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5554