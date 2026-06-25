¡ÚÀ¤³¦½é¢¨1¡ÛCO2²ó¼ý¤«¤éÀ½ÉÊ²½¤Ø¤ÎÂè°ìÊâ ～ ¾ÆÃñÀ½Â¤Í³Íè¤ÎCO2¤«¤é¥É¥é¥¤¥¢¥¤¥¹¤ÎÀ½Â¤¤ËÀ®¸ù ～

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For Immediate Release

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ Carbon CryoCapture Co., Ltd.

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Rm901-405,1-6-2 Takezono, Tsukuba,

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Ibaraki 305-0032,Japan

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡June 25, 2026

A First Commercial Step Toward Turning Captured CO2 into a Valuable Product

[World¡Çs First*]Successful Production of Dry Ice Using CO2 Recovered from Shochu Fermentation

―Carbon CryoCapture, Hamada Syuzou, and Kagoshima University Launch Verification of a Local Circular Economy Model―

Carbon CryoCapture Co., Ltd. has successfully produced dry ice using CO2 recovered during shochu fermentation through a joint research project with Hamada Syuzou Co., Ltd. and Kagoshima University.

The dry ice was produced at a CO2 capture and purification plant installed at Hamada Syuzou¡Çs Denzouingura.

This project demonstrates not only CO2 capture, but also the commercial potential of converting captured CO2 into a valuable product. It establishes a new circular business model in which underutilized CO2 is recovered, converted into a commercially valuable product, and reused locally.

The partners will now conduct quality verification and economic feasibility studies, targeting regional sales by summer 2026 while evaluating expansion into other industries and regions.

*Based on our internal research regarding dry ice production using CO2 derived from shochu fermentation.

¡ÚBackground¡Û

As efforts toward carbon neutrality accelerate, demand for CO2 capture technologies continues to grow. However, economically viable business models for utilizing captured CO2 remain limited.

Dry ice, widely used in food logistics, healthcare, and research, faces supply shortages in Japan due to aging CO2 infrastructure and shrinking domestic production.

To address this challenge, Carbon CryoCapture, Hamada Syuzou, and Kagoshima University focused on biomass-derived CO2 generated during shochu fermentation.

Together, the three organizations are building a circular model in which locally generated CO2 is converted into a product used within the local community.

¡ÚResults & Future Outlook¡Û

This project uses Carbon CryoCapture¡Çs proprietary CO2 recovery technology developed by its founding members at the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), utilizing a PDMS-based CO2 sorption material.

Compared with conventional porous adsorbents, this material enables much faster CO2 diffusion, allowing efficient recovery of high-concentration CO2 and improving economic viability.

The successful production of dry ice demonstrates not only technical feasibility, but also the commercial potential of converting captured CO2 into a marketable product.

The partners aim to establish annual production of 200 tons of dry ice, launch local distribution, and expand this model to other industrial sectors emitting high-concentration CO2.

In the long term, Carbon CryoCapture plans to apply this technology to larger-scale gas separation systems for global energy and resource applications.

¡ÚComments¡Û

Carbon CryoCapture Co., Ltd. - Izumi Ichinose, CEO

Approximately 300,000 tons of dry ice are produced annually in Japan and are used in a wide range of applications, including frozen food delivery and pharmaceutical storage. However, in recent years, shortages of liquefied CO2 feedstock have led to increased imports. At our demonstration plant, we will produce and supply environmentally friendly ¡Ègreen dry ice¡É derived from shochu fermentation and evaluate its commercial viability. Through this initiative, we aim to convert underutilized CO2 into valuable resources, contribute to a local circular economy and a stable supply, and continue driving this business forward with the support of all our partners.

Hamada Syuzou Co., Ltd. - Kotaro Hamada, President

This joint project with Carbon CryoCapture and Kagoshima University is highly meaningful to us. By utilizing biomass-derived CO2 generated during shochu fermentation, we aim to supply locally circulated dry ice to a CO2 market facing supply shortages. We will continue advancing this initiative as part of our commitment to sustainability and regional development.

Kagoshima University - Shigeru Fujieda, Director,Southern Kyushu and Nansei Islands Innovation Center

Through this joint research with Hamada Syuzou and Carbon CryoCapture, we contributed to the successful production of high-purity dry ice from biomass-derived CO2. We hope this initiative will help address Japan¡Çs CO2 supply shortage, and we will continue providing technical support for its success.

¡ÚAbout Us¡Û

Carbon CryoCapture Co., Ltd. develops proprietary gas-separation technologies that convert underutilized resources into valuable products. Our mission is to strengthen Japan¡Çs energy security through innovative CO2 sorption materials and sustainable resource-circulation systems.

¢£ Contact:

info@carbon-cc.com

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