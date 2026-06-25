Portugal Trade and Lisboa Bakery & Café to Open“Café Mar de Portugal”at Yokohama GREEN×EXPO 2027
- Second consecutive appearance at an international exposition held in Japan, following the official restaurant at the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai -
Official Selection for GREEN×EXPO 2027
Portugal Trade Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Toyonaka, Osaka; Representative Directors: Kana Mikogami and Paulo Ramos) has been officially selected by the Exposition Association to operate a food and beverage establishment at Pavilion SA-02 in the SATOYAMA Village area of the 2027 International Horticultural Exposition (GREEN×EXPO 2027), in a joint venture with Lisboa-Bakery & Café-(Ino-cho, Kochi; Representatives: Hazuki Shioya and José Sousa Botelho). The official selection was announced by the Exposition Association on June 22, 2026.
The café, named “Café Mar de Portugal,” will welcome visitors to the exposition, which runs from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, September 26, 2027, at the former Uese Valley Communications Facility site in Yokohama.
Building on Expo 2025 Osaka Success
“Café Mar de Portugal” is a café-style evolution of “Mar de Portugal,” the acclaimed official restaurant of the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai (co-operated by Lisboa-Bakery & Café- and Portugal Trade). During the Osaka exposition, the restaurant served an average of approximately 3,000 Pastéis de Nata (Portuguese egg tarts) per day (as announced by the Portuguese Pavilion), earning widespread recognition as one of the exposition’s premier destinations for Portuguese food culture, cuisine, and wine.
For GREEN×EXPO 2027, Portugal Trade and Lisboa-Bakery & Café- have been selected as one of six operators in the café category approved by the Exposition Association. As Portugal will not have a national pavilion at this exposition, “Café Mar de Portugal” is currently the only officially announced venue at GREEN×EXPO 2027 dedicated to promoting Portuguese products, culture, and food culture.
This selection marks a significant milestone for Portugal Trade - a trading company specializing in the import of Portuguese food and beverages - representing an unparalleled track record built in the Japanese market. Through participation in this exposition, Portugal Trade will further strengthen its position as the gateway for Portuguese products in Japan, offering producers, brands, and institutions in Portugal an opportunity to reach Japanese consumers on an international stage.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/353614/images/bodyimage1】
Bringing Osaka’s Success to Yokohama in a Casual Café Format
This establishment carries forward the legacy of the “Mar de Portugal” restaurant from Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, reimagining the most beloved menu items from Osaka in a casual café format in Yokohama.
At the center of the menu is the Pastel de Nata - the Portuguese egg tart that was the undisputed favorite in Osaka - accompanied by carefully selected coffees from across Portugal, wines sourced from the country’s major wine-producing regions, and light Mediterranean-inspired dishes.
Official Selection for GREEN×EXPO 2027
Portugal Trade Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Toyonaka, Osaka; Representative Directors: Kana Mikogami and Paulo Ramos) has been officially selected by the Exposition Association to operate a food and beverage establishment at Pavilion SA-02 in the SATOYAMA Village area of the 2027 International Horticultural Exposition (GREEN×EXPO 2027), in a joint venture with Lisboa-Bakery & Café-(Ino-cho, Kochi; Representatives: Hazuki Shioya and José Sousa Botelho). The official selection was announced by the Exposition Association on June 22, 2026.
The café, named “Café Mar de Portugal,” will welcome visitors to the exposition, which runs from Friday, March 19 to Saturday, September 26, 2027, at the former Uese Valley Communications Facility site in Yokohama.
Building on Expo 2025 Osaka Success
“Café Mar de Portugal” is a café-style evolution of “Mar de Portugal,” the acclaimed official restaurant of the Portuguese Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai (co-operated by Lisboa-Bakery & Café- and Portugal Trade). During the Osaka exposition, the restaurant served an average of approximately 3,000 Pastéis de Nata (Portuguese egg tarts) per day (as announced by the Portuguese Pavilion), earning widespread recognition as one of the exposition’s premier destinations for Portuguese food culture, cuisine, and wine.
For GREEN×EXPO 2027, Portugal Trade and Lisboa-Bakery & Café- have been selected as one of six operators in the café category approved by the Exposition Association. As Portugal will not have a national pavilion at this exposition, “Café Mar de Portugal” is currently the only officially announced venue at GREEN×EXPO 2027 dedicated to promoting Portuguese products, culture, and food culture.
This selection marks a significant milestone for Portugal Trade - a trading company specializing in the import of Portuguese food and beverages - representing an unparalleled track record built in the Japanese market. Through participation in this exposition, Portugal Trade will further strengthen its position as the gateway for Portuguese products in Japan, offering producers, brands, and institutions in Portugal an opportunity to reach Japanese consumers on an international stage.
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/press/353614/images/bodyimage1】
Bringing Osaka’s Success to Yokohama in a Casual Café Format
This establishment carries forward the legacy of the “Mar de Portugal” restaurant from Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, reimagining the most beloved menu items from Osaka in a casual café format in Yokohama.
At the center of the menu is the Pastel de Nata - the Portuguese egg tart that was the undisputed favorite in Osaka - accompanied by carefully selected coffees from across Portugal, wines sourced from the country’s major wine-producing regions, and light Mediterranean-inspired dishes.