【フォレストテラス明治神宮】平日限定！人気スイーツ試食付き「神社婚・和婚ダンドリ相談会」を開催！

明治記念館写真はイメージ

本フェアでは、緑豊かで厳かな明治神宮の杜に包まれた空間の中で、神前挙式の魅力や和婚の流れを丁寧にご案内するとともに、フォレストテラス明治神宮で人気のスイーツをご試食いただける特別な体験をご用意しております。

経験豊富なプランナーが挙式の進行やご予算、ご準備スケジュールなど、おふたりのご希望に合わせてわかりやすくご提案。初めての式場見学でも安心してご参加いただけます。

さらにフェアでは、引出物・ギフトの展示、明治神宮境内の見学ツアーなど、多彩なコンテンツを通じて実際のご婚礼をイメージしていただけます。タイミングによっては明治神宮で執り行われる「参進」をご覧いただける場合もあり、厳かな雰囲気をよりリアルに体感いただけます。

ご来館いただいたお客様には「ペアカフェチケット」をプレゼント。ご成約いただいたお客様には、新郎新婦衣裳レンタル料が1着目・2着目ともに最大50％OFFとなる特別特典もご用意しております。大切なご家族やご親族と過ごす特別な一日を、ぜひフォレストテラス明治神宮でご体感ください。

※「ブライダルフェア」は事前予約制・参加費は無料です

ブライダルフェアのご予約はこちら :https://forestterrace.official-wedding.net/fair/date?_gl=1*wr330r*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3NTI4MjM5MjMuRUFJYUlRb2JDaE1JcThtZC1mSEZqZ01Wa044V0JSMm5RQk9yRUFBWUFTQUFFZ0pKSWZEX0J3RQ..*_gcl_au*MTczOTI2OTMyOS4xNzU0NTYxNzEw*_ga*MTYyMzcyNDY1My4xNzQ2Nzg1NjU5*_ga_JNS110RENH*czE3NTQ5MDU2NDgkbzI3OCRnMCR0MTc1NDkwNTY0OCRqNjAkbDAkaDA.*_ga_G5CQ36SDCN*czE3NTQ5MDU2NDgkbzI3OCRnMCR0MTc1NDkwNTY0OCRqNjAkbDAkaDA.&_ga=2.228122845.1709039225.1754791678-1623724653.1746785659&_gac=1.40035222.1752823923.EAIaIQobChMIq8md-fHFjgMVkN8WBR2nQBOrEAAYASAAEgJJIfD_BwE

電話でのご予約も受付けております。お気軽にお問合せください。

フォレストテラス明治神宮ブライダルサロン

TEL:03-3379-9282

受付時間：9:00～19:00

定休日：火曜日（祝日除く）

明治神宮の境内にありながらドレスも映える、TOKYOの森と調和する森のバンケット「欅（けやき）」「椎（しい）」を有する、参拝者の憩いの場として親しまれている「フォレストテラス明治神宮」

明治神宮の森の中に佇む東京都選定歴史的建造物にも選ばれた１棟貸切の純日本家屋「桃林荘（とうりんそう）」。重厚な門扉の奥に広がる特別な場所で、ここでしか感じることができない上質で静寂な空気が訪れた方々を包む

【フォレストテラス明治神宮・桃林荘】（婚礼）

〒151-0052 東京都渋谷区代々木神園町1-1 フォレストテラス明治神宮

フォレストテラス明治神宮公式HP

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace/

フォレストテラス明治神宮婚礼公式HP

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace/about/wedding.html

フォレストテラス明治神宮婚礼公式Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/meijijingu.wedding/

フォレストテラス明治神宮ブライダルサロン

TEL:03-3379-9282

受付時間：9:00～19:00 （火曜日定休※祝日除く）

【Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu】Weekday-Only Bridal Fair Featuring Popular Sweets Tasting & “Japanese Wedding Planning Consultation” Now Open!

Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu (1-1 Yoyogikamizonochō, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo) is hosting a weekday-only bridal fair for couples considering a Shinto wedding or traditional Japanese-style wedding at Meiji Jingu.

Set within the serene and sacred forest of Meiji Jingu, this special fair offers a detailed introduction to the charm of Shinto ceremonies and the flow of Japanese-style weddings, along with a tasting experience of popular sweets from Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu.

Experienced bridal planners will provide clear and personalized guidance based on each couple’s wishes, including ceremony flow, budgeting, and preparation schedules-making this an ideal experience even for first-time venue visitors.

In addition, the fair includes a variety of contents such as reception venue coordination displays, wedding gift and favor exhibitions, and a guided tour of the Meiji Jingu grounds. Depending on timing, guests may even be able to witness a traditional “procession (sanshin)” at Meiji Jingu, offering a rare opportunity to experience the solemn atmosphere of an actual ceremony.

Guests who attend will receive a pair cafe ticket as a special gift, and those who proceed with a contract will also enjoy an exclusive benefit of up to 50% off the bride and groom’s costume rental fees for the first and second outfits.

We warmly invite you to experience a truly special day at Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu, where you can envision a meaningful celebration surrounded by your loved ones.

“Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu”

Online Reservation :https://meijikinenkan.official-wedding.net/fair/date

Located within the grounds of Meiji Jingu, “Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu” is beloved as a relaxing gathering place for visitors.

The venue features the forest banquet halls “Keyaki” and “Shii,” where elegant wedding dresses beautifully harmonize with the lush greenery of Tokyo’s iconic forest setting.

“Tourinsou”

Nestled quietly within the forest of Meiji Jingu, “Tourinsou” is an exclusive traditional Japanese residence designated as a Tokyo Selected Historical Building.

Beyond its stately gates lies a truly special space, where refined elegance and tranquil atmosphere unique to this location gently embrace every guest who visits.

[Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu / Tourinsou] (Wedding Information)

Address:

1-1 Yoyogi Kamizono-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 151-0052, Japan

Official Website:

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace-en/

Wedding Official Website:

https://www.meijikinenkan.gr.jp/forestterrace-en/about/wedding.html



Forest Terrace Meiji Jingu Bridal Salon

TEL: +81-3-3379-9282

Reception Hours:

9:00 AM - 7:00 PM

(Closed Tuesdays except national holidays)