（株）アーバンリサーチのJAPAN MADE PROJECTが熊本天草市の「KANPAI AMAKUSA」にて2日間限定のイベントを開催 天草で活動する作家たちの想いを届けるとともに地域の魅力を発信
株式会社アーバンリサーチが“日本の地域はおもしろい”というコンセプトのもと地域の魅力を発信する取り組み「JAPAN MADE PROJECT」。その中で、地方や地域にスポットをあて、その土地ごとの作り手たちの想いやおもしろいモノを届ける期間限定イベントが「SHARE THE LOCAL」です。
2026年3月から大阪、熊本、東京で巡回をしてきた本イベントの最後に、天草市後援のもと、
熊本・天草の人たちに向けてアーバンリサーチの視点でとりあげた天草のおもしろさを届けます。
“海と島の恵み”に育まれた天草の豊かな食文化や手しごと。伝統と新しさが混ざり合いゆるやかに変化をしてきている天草の営みを、作り手の人たちが直接みなさまに届けます。
このイベントを通して、熊本・天草の人たちのなかで新たな発見と出会いの場になることを目指しています。
開催場所は熊本・天草市で明治32年から続く「天草酒造」が運営する「KANPAI AMAKUSA」。
天草酒造とはSHARE THE LOCAL熊本・天草をきっかけにエクスクルーシブアイテムも企画しました。
▼関連ニュース
熊本・天草市で明治32年から続く「天草酒造」とコラボレーション(https://media.urban-research.jp/news/741311/)
偏愛的なエクスクルーシブアイテムを限定販売(https://media.urban-research.jp/news/741311/)
ぜひこの機会に天草の「おもしろい」人たちと出会い、その想いに触れてみてください。
【開催日時】
2026年7月11日(土) 11:00～18:00 / 7月12日(日) 10:00～14:00
【会場】
KANPAI AMAKUSA（天草酒造直営カフェ）
〒863-0101 熊本県天草市新和町小宮地11808
【主催】 SHARE THE LOCAL 天草 実行委員（アーバンリサーチ / 地域事務局：シマノタネ）
【後援】 天草市、みぞかショップ
出展者
FOOD
fable a table
https://www.instagram.com/fable_a_table(https://www.instagram.com/fable_a_table)
おしりの山の見えるとこ。
https://www.instagram.com/oshirinoyama0812/(https://www.instagram.com/oshirinoyama0812/)
赤い月珈琲
https://amakusaakai.theshop.jp/categories/2043606(https://amakusaakai.theshop.jp/categories/2043606)
https://www.instagram.com/akaitsuki_coffee(https://www.instagram.com/akaitsuki_coffee)
KANPAI AMAKUSA
https://ikenotsuyu.com/(https://ikenotsuyu.com/)
https://www.instagram.com/ikenotsuyu_amakusa_distillery(https://www.instagram.com/ikenotsuyu_amakusa_distillery)
食の天草にじ＆にじcafe ※12日のみ
https://amakusaniji.theshop.jp/(https://amakusaniji.theshop.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/niji_cafe_7(https://www.instagram.com/niji_cafe_7)
macote
https://www.instagram.com/macote.coffee(https://www.instagram.com/macote.coffee?igsh=ZXl6a2J3b2htc2Ft&utm_source=qr)
萩原果樹園
https://hagiwarakajuen.stores.jp(https://hagiwarakajuen.stores.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/hagiwara_orangefarm(https://www.instagram.com/hagiwara_orangefarm)
にのや ※11日のみ
https://ninoya0969.base.shop(https://ninoya0969.base.shop/)
https://www.instagram.com/ninoya.amakusa(https://www.instagram.com/ninoya.amakusa)
海月
https://www.instagram.com/curage_
おやつ家菓音 ※11日のみ
WORKSHOP・GOODS
木のかおり製造所
https://kinokaori.theshop.jp/(https://kinokaori.theshop.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/kinokaori.hinoki(https://www.instagram.com/kinokaori.hinoki)
杜のなかのボディケアサロンあゆむ
https://www.ayumu693.com/(https://www.ayumu693.com/)
https://www.instagram.com/ayumu_yakusou(https://www.instagram.com/ayumu_yakusou)
maya watercolor ※12日のみ
https://www.instagram.com/o0maycolorful0o/(https://www.instagram.com/o0maycolorful0o/)
UNDER ROAD GALLERY
https://www.instagram.com/underroadgallery(https://www.instagram.com/underroadgallery)
あまくさ民藝舎
https://amakusa-mingeisha.com/(https://amakusa-mingeisha.com/)
https://www.instagram.com/michiruneko(https://www.instagram.com/michiruneko)
株式会社トビムシ
https://tobimushi.co.jp/(https://tobimushi.co.jp/)
錦戸の肖像写真室と伊藤理容院 旅床
https://www.instagram.com/nishikidotoshiyasu(https://media.urban-research.jp/news/752661/)
https://www.instagram.com/ito.barber_com(https://www.instagram.com/ito.barber_com)
高浜焼寿芳窯 ※12日のみ
https://takahamayaki.jp(https://takahamayaki.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/takahamaware_kilnjyuho(https://www.instagram.com/takahamaware_kilnjyuho)
シマノタネ
https://amakusazine.jp/(https://amakusazine.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/shimanotane_amakusa(https://www.instagram.com/shimanotane_amakusa)
しもうら弁天会
https://bentenkai.amakusacity.com/(https://bentenkai.amakusacity.com/)
https://www.instagram.com/shimoura_bentenkai(https://www.instagram.com/shimoura_bentenkai)
BLUE HANNA
https://bluehanna.thebase.in/(https://bluehanna.thebase.in/)
https://www.instagram.com/miio47
マサ工房
天草うみの学校 ※11日のみ
https://www.amakusa.org(https://amakusa.org/)
みぞかショップ ※11日のみ
https://mizoca.com/(https://mizoca.com/)
https://www.instagram.com/mizocashop
A・MA・KA
https://sutudio-amaka2024.stores.jp/(https://sutudio-amaka2024.stores.jp/)
https://www.instagram.com/amaka_tokyo(https://www.instagram.com/amaka_tokyo)
音楽と野菜 ※11日のみ
https://www.instagram.com/ongaku_to_yasai(https://www.instagram.com/ongaku_to_yasai)
福田さん家のオリーブ園。 ※11日のみ
https://www.fukudaolive.com/(https://www.fukudaolive.com/)