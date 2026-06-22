鈴鹿享栄学園プレスリリース

学校法人鈴鹿享栄学園

学校法人鈴鹿享栄学園において、鈴鹿中等教育学校は生徒たちが企画・編集・執筆を担当した英字新聞『THE SUZUKA TIMES』第7号を発行いたしました。本校では、英語に優れた生徒が集う「Suzuka Global Student Society（SGSS）」を中心に、英語表現力の向上と主体的な学びを促進する教育活動を展開しております。

SGSSでは、校内外での様々な英語イベント、校外での英語スピーチコンテスト、英作文コンテスト、模擬国連（JEMUN）への参加など、英語を使ったハイレベルな取り組みをジェラルド・オレイア先生を中心としたネイティブ教員の指導のもと、実施しており、その成果の一環として年に１回英字新聞の制作を行っています。生徒たちは学校生活を題材にした記事を通じて、英語での情報発信に挑戦しています。今後も本校は生徒の自主的な学びを支える教育活動を続け、地域との連携を強化しながら取り組みを推進してまいります。

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【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

学校法人鈴鹿享栄学園事務局次長 林千賀

TEL：059-378-0307

Email：hayashi.chika@suzukakyoei.ed.jp

鈴鹿享栄学園ホームページ https://suzukakyoei.ed.jp/directors/

Press Release from Suzuka Kyoei Gakuen

Suzuka Secondary School Publishes the 7th Issue of “THE SUZUKA TIMES”

Suzuka Secondary School, a member of the Suzuka Kyoei Educational Foundation, is

pleased to announce the publication of the seventh issue of its student-produced English

newspaper, THE SUZUKA TIMES.

The newspaper is planned, edited, and written entirely by students. It serves as a platform

for students to develop their English communication skills while fostering independent

learning and global awareness.

A key driving force behind this initiative is the Suzuka Global Student Society (SGSS), a

student organization composed of highly motivated learners with strong English

proficiency. Through SGSS, students participate in a wide range of advanced English-

language activities, including school-based and external English events, English speech

contests, essay competitions, and the Japan Education Model United Nations (JEMUN).

These activities are conducted under the guidance of native English-speaking instructors

centered around Mr. Gerardo Olea.

The annual publication of THE SUZUKA TIMES represents one of the outcomes of these

educational efforts. Through articles featuring school life and student experiences,

participants challenge themselves to communicate information effectively in English and

share their perspectives with a broader audience.

Suzuka Secondary School remains committed to supporting students’ independent

learning, strengthening ties with the local community, and promoting educational

initiatives that prepare students to thrive in an increasingly global society.

For members of the media interested in interviews or further information, please contact

the representative listed below.

Media Contact

Ms. Chika Hayashi

Deputy Director, Administrative Office

Suzuka Kyoei Educational Foundation

TEL: +81-59-378-0307

E-mail: hayashi.chika@suzukakyoei.ed.jp

Website: https://suzukakyoei.ed.jp/directors/