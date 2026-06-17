芝パークホテル、「ブックバトンプロジェクト」を通じて社会貢献

株式会社芝パークホテル

芝パークホテル（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 田中紀良）は、認定NPO法人ルーム・トゥ・リード・ジャパンが推進する「ブックバトンプロジェクト」に参画し、2026年6月17日（水）より本の寄付募集を開始します。寄贈された本は館内で「ブックツリー」として展示された後、売却益が寄付として活用され、世界の子どもたちの教育支援につながります。

ブックバトンプロジェクトで制作されたブックツリー（2025年）

芝パークホテルは、2020年のリブランディングにおいて「ライブラリーホテル」をコンセプトに掲げました。江戸時代、当ホテルが位置するこの地には増上寺の学寮が存在し、学びと滞在が一体となった場所であった歴史があります。その背景を受け継ぎ、「泊まりながら学ぶ」体験を提供するホテルとして新たな価値を創出してまいりました。 館内には書籍を約2,000冊揃え、特に海外からのお客様に対しては、日本の文化や歴史への理解を深めていただく機会を提供しております。

「本を扱うホテルとしてどのような社会貢献ができるか」を模索する中で出会ったのが、認定NPO法人ルーム・トゥ・リード・ジャパンの活動です。同団体は、教育や経済面で十分な支援が行き届いていない地域において、子どもたちの識字能力の向上や教育環境の整備に取り組んでいます。 同団体が推進する「ブックバトンプロジェクト」は、寄付された本を買い取り、その収益を子どもたちへの本の提供や学校建設などに活用する取り組みであり、本を通じて学びの機会を広げる活動です。

芝パークホテルは、「人、街、歴史をつなぐLibrary Hotel」をコンセプトに掲げるホテルとして、この理念に深く共感し、本を通じた社会貢献の一環として本プロジェクトに参画しています。お客様や従業員、地域の皆様から寄せられた一冊一冊が、世界の子どもたちの学びへとつながる循環を生み出すことを目指しています。

館内に展示している「ブックツリー」は、書籍でクリスマスツリーを作るというスタッフのアイデアから生まれ、初年度はスタッフが本を購入し、ブックツリーを制作しました。2年目以降は、本の循環をより社会貢献へとつなげるため、ルーム・トゥ・リード・ジャパンの「ブックバトンプロジェクト」と連動。寄付された本を活用したブックツリーへと発展させました。「ブックバトンプロジェクト」を通して2025年までに累計8,000冊を寄付しています。

1F ライブラリーラウンジ来館者を迎えるブックツリー

こうした取り組みの中で、お客様との新たなつながりも生まれています。ブックバトンプロジェクトを担当するおもてなしコンシェルジュの下沖明日香は、これまでで特に印象に残っている出来事の一つとして、海外のお客様との交流を挙げます。クリスマスシーズンにご宿泊を予定されていた海外のお客様が、事前に本プロジェクトを知り、ご自身の国からホテルへ本をお送りくださいました。寄せられた本はブックツリーの一部として展示され、実際にご来館された際には、ご自身が寄付された本をご覧いただくことができました。ブックツリーを前にしたお客様は大変喜ばれていたといいます。さらに、リピーターの海外のお客様が毎年本を送ってくださるケースもあり、この取り組みは長期的なつながりへと発展しています。

下沖は、「自分が寄付した本がクリスマスツリーとして展示され、さらにその本が支援へとつながっていく。この一連の体験は、寄付された方にとっても大きな喜びになるのではないかと感じています」と話します。

こうして集まった一冊一冊が、館内での展示を経て、世界の子どもたちの学びへとつながっています。現在では、宿泊された海外のお客様が旅先で読んだ本を残していかれるほか、取り組みに共感した取引先企業が社内で本を集めて寄付してくださるなど、取り組みの輪は着実に広がりを見せています。

ブックバトンプロジェクトとは？

ブックバトンプロジェクトは、企業や社員の皆さんが自宅にある読み終えた本、CD、DVD、ゲームを寄贈することで、株式会社バリューブックスがそれらを買い取り、その金額を認定NPO法人ルーム・トゥ・リード・ジャパンに寄付する仕組みです。

本の寄付について

【寄付募集期間】6月17日（水）～11月13日（金） ※郵送の場合必着

【寄付が出来る本】ISBN（13桁のコード）がある本。1冊からOK。

※寄付対象外の本：雑誌や百科事典、コンビニコミック、2010年以前の出版本

【寄付方法】お持ち込み または 郵送（送料はお客様負担となります）

※回収場所：芝パークホテル 1階 回収ボックス

※郵送のあて先：〒105-0011東京都港区芝公園1-5-10 芝パークホテル ブックバトンプロジェクト

担当者宛

本の寄付～展示～売上寄付までのスケジュール

6月17日（水）…本の寄付募集開始

11月13日（金）…本の寄付〆切

11月中旬…ブックツリー展示開始

12月26日（土）…ブックツリーの飾りをお正月仕様へ変更

2026年1月中旬… 展示終了

バリューブックスへ買取依頼

認定NPO法人ルーム・トゥ・リード・ジャパンについて

ルーム・トゥ・リードは、「子どもの教育が世界を変える」との信念のもと、2000年に設立されました。私たちは、子どもたちの基礎的な識字能力の育成に加え、ジェンダー平等を促進するライフスキルの習得を支援しています。この重要なスキルを育むために、教育者への研修や指導を行い、質の高い学習教材や学習環境を整え、教育制度の強化を図りながら、直接またはパートナーと協力してプログラムを実施しています。すべての子どもの尊厳を大切にしながら、より多くの子どもたちに、より早く学習成果を届けることを目指しており、これまでに29カ国で活動を展開し、2025年だけでも1,700万人以上の子どもたちの学びを支えました。ルーム・トゥ・リードは、読み書きができない状況と、性別による教育の格差がない世界を実現し、すべての子どもが読み、学び、成長できる環境を築くことを目指しています。

ウェブサイト https://japan.roomtoread.org/

芝パークホテル外観

芝パークホテルについて

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

1948年創業の芝パークホテルは、外国貿易使節団向けのホテルとして始まった歴史と伝統を持つホテルです。館内には銀座蔦屋書店がセレクトした約2,000冊の書籍があります。客室は198室、1階に中華、洋食、和食の3種類のお料理を楽しめるレストラン、2階に宴会場4室を備えています。2020年から2023年にかけて客室やパブリックスペースをリニューアルしました。呈茶や金継ぎ体験などの文化体験イベントも開催しています。

本件に関する報道関係者からのお問い合わせ先

芝パークホテル / パークホテル東京 ブランド戦略推進課 担当:喜多尾、角田

pr@shibaparkhotel.com

TEL：03-3433-4141（代） FAX：03-5470-7515

Shiba Park Hotel Launches Book Baton Project for Social Contribution

~Donations Begin June 17, Connecting Travel and Books in a Cycle of Learning~

Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd.; Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Noriyoshi Tanaka) will participate in the “Book Baton Project,” promoted by the certified Room to Read Japan, and will begin accepting book donations from June 17 (Wed.), 2026.

Donated books will be displayed in the hotel as a “Book Tree,” and after the exhibition, the proceeds from their sale will be donated, contributing to educational support for children around the world.

Book Tree created through the Book Baton Project (2025)

In its 2020 rebranding, Shiba Park Hotel adopted the concept of a “Library Hotel.”

During the Edo period, the area where the hotel now stands was home to a study hall affiliated with Zojoji Temple, a place where learning and lodging were closely connected. Building on this historical background, the hotel has created new value as a place where guests can “learn while staying.” Today, the hotel houses a collection of approximately 2,000 books, offering guests-especially international visitors-opportunities to deepen their understanding of Japanese culture and history.

In exploring how a hotel centered around books can contribute to society, Shiba Park Hotel encountered the work of the certified Room to Read Japan. The organization works to improve children’s literacy and learning environments in communities where access to education and economic resources is limited.

The “Book Baton Project,” promoted by the organization, collects donated books, resells them, and uses the proceeds to support initiatives such as providing books to children and building schools. It is an effort to expand learning opportunities through books.

Guided by its concept of “A library hotel that connects people, the towns, and history,” Shiba Park Hotel resonates deeply with this philosophy and participates in the project as part of its social contribution through books. Each book donated by guests, employees, and members of the local community is intended to create a cycle that connects to learning opportunities for children around the world.

The “Book Tree” displayed in the hotel originated from a staff idea to create a Christmas tree using books. In the first year, staff members purchased books themselves to build the Book Tree. From the second year onward, in order to further connect the circulation of books to social contribution, the initiative was linked with the “Book Baton Project” by Room to Read Japan. It has since evolved into a Book Tree created from donated books.

Through the Book Baton Project, a cumulative total of 8,000 books have been donated as of 2025.

Library Lounge (1st Floor)A Book Tree welcoming visitors

Through these initiatives, new connections with guests have also been created.

Asuka Shimooki, an Omotenashi Concierge in charge of the Book Baton Project, recalls one particularly memorable experience involving an international guest.

A guest from overseas who had planned to stay during the Christmas season learned about the project in advance and sent books from their home country to the hotel.

These donated books were displayed as part of the Book Tree, and when the guest later visited the hotel, they were able to see the books they had contributed. The guest was very pleased to see their books on display.

In addition, there are cases where repeat international guests send books every year, allowing the initiative to develop into long-term relationships.

Shimooki adds, “Seeing the books I donated displayed as part of a Christmas tree and knowing that they will go on to support children’s education, I believe this series of experiences brings great joy to those who make the donation.”

Each book collected through this initiative is first displayed in the hotel and then contributes to learning opportunities for children around the world.

In recent years, some international guests have chosen to leave behind books they read during their stay, while partner companies who share the same values have collected books within their organizations to donate. In this way, the circle of this initiative continues to expand steadily.

About Book Donations

【Donation Period】

June 17 (Wed.) - November 13 (Fri.)

*For mailed donations, books must arrive by the deadline.

【Eligible Books】

Books with an ISBN (13-digit code) are accepted. Donations are accepted from one book.

*Books not eligible for donation: magazines, encyclopedias, convenience-store comics, and books published before 2010.

【How to Donate】

Bring books directly to the hotel or send them by mail (shipping costs are the responsibility of the sender).

*Drop-off Location: Collection box on the 1st floor of Shiba Park Hotel

*Mailing Address: Shiba Park Hotel Book Baton Project

1-5-10 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0011