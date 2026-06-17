インテル株式会社

Intel Foundryは、2026 VLSI Symposiumにおいて、プロセス・ロードマップおよび長期的なイノベーションに向けた投資に関する最新情報を発表しました。同社は、Intel 18Aファミリーにおける初の性能強化版となるIntel 18A-Pがリスク生産に入ったことを明らかにしました。これは、昨年、顧客やパートナーに提示したスケジュールに沿った進捗となります。

インテル コーポレーション主席副社長 兼 Intel Foundryゼネラルマネージャー ナガ・チャンドラセカラン（Naga Chandrasekaran）は「VLSIでの最新情報や発表は、Intel Foundryが顧客やパートナーに対し、長期にわたり最先端のプロセス技術の革新に全力で取り組んでいることを示すものです。これは長い道のりであり、取り組みは継続中ですが、Intel 18A-Pおよび長期的な研究開発の進捗を共有できることを嬉しく思います」と述べています。

VLSIで発表されたIntel 18A-Pの最新情報

Intel Foundryは、トランジスタ、インターコネクト、および設計・技術の協調最適化を組み合わせることで、Intel 18A-Pにおける性能、電力効率、設計上の利点を実現しています。VLSIでは、Intel Foundryの技術者が以下の先進技術の詳細を発表しました。

- Intel 18A-Pは、Intel 18Aと比較して、同一電力（iso‑power）において9%の性能向上、または同一性能（iso-performance）において18%の消費電力削減を達成。同時に、熱特性の向上と設計の柔軟性の拡大を実現- Intel 18A-Pの新しいトランジスタのオプションである「Power Boost」により、低抵抗デュアルコンタクト構造を実現。これにより、同一容量における駆動電流の増加と動作周波数の向上が可能に- 材料と設計双方の革新により、熱抵抗を20～40%低減- 形状および材料の最適化により、ビア抵抗（チップ層間の垂直接続）を10～30%改善- 歪み工学によるPMOSの移動度向上を通じて、トランジスタ内の電流の流れを効率化- 低消費電力および高性能向けの新しいトランジスタ・オプションを提供- ULVTとLVTの間に新たに5つ目のロジックVtペアのオプションを追加（設計者による速度と電力のバランスの調整が可能）- Intel 18A-Pは、Intel 18Aと完全に設計ルール互換性があり、既存のIPや設計フローの容易な再利用が可能- Intel 18A-Pは、Intel 18Aと同様に、2つのセル高さ（180nmおよび160nm）と、50nmのコンタクテッド・ポリ・ピッチを提供

VLSIにおけるその他の発表アップデート

Intel Foundryは昨年、Intel 18Aプロセスを用いて、ゲート・オール・アラウンド（GAA）トランジスタと裏面電源供給（BSPD）技術を市場に投入しました。今週、同社の技術チームは、これらの技術が将来のロジック設計における性能、電力効率、およびスケーリングの向上に、どのように貢献するかについて議論を行いました。

- VLSIの招待講演において、Intel Foundry バイスプレジデント 兼 フェロー エリック・カール（Eric Karl）が、裏面電源供給およびGAAトランジスタの優位性を定量化。カールは、配線領域を11%削減し、動的電圧降下を10倍低減することで、同等の表面インターコネクト技術と比較して、最大6%の周波数向上、または15%以上の動的消費電力削減を実現可能- Intel Foundry シリコン&プラットフォーム・エンジニアリング事業部 マンジュ・シャマンナ（Manju Shamanna）が、GAAおよび裏面電源供給プロセスを採用して製造されたCPUコアの実シリコン測定結果を発表。彼の研究によると、低電圧（約0.5V）における約30%の周波数向上を含む、より低電圧でのより強力な周波数スケーリングの実証と同時に、IRドロップ（電圧降下）の低減による、より効率的な動作を実現

VLSIで示された将来のイノベーション

Intel Foundryは、将来のシリコン微細化において重要となる複数の分野を網羅する、長期的な研究の最新情報も発表しました。

- CFET（相補型FET）：インテルは、45nmのゲートピッチにおいて、NMOSとPMOSデバイスを垂直に積層したモノリシックCFETインバータを実証。デバイスの垂直積層アーキテクチャーを通じて、GAAトランジスタの先にあるロジック微細化を継続させる道を開拓- 電源管理向け「GaN（窒化ガリウム） + Si（シリコン）」の統合：インテルは、300mmウェハ上において、GaNパワーデバイスと、約1,000ゲートのデジタル制御ブロックを含むシリコン・ロジックを単一チップ上に統合する技術を実証。これにより、システムを複雑化させることなく、同一プロセス内で高効率かつ大規模なデジタル制御と高性能パワーデバイスの共存が可能- サブトラクティブ・ルテニウム・インターコネクト：インテルは、エアギャップを統合したサブトラクティブ・ルテニウム・インターコネクトを実証。従来の銅配線と比較して最大約35%の静電容量削減と、測定可能なレベルでの周波数向上を実現。インターコネクトの微細化が進むにつれ、抵抗・キャパシタンスのスケーリングを改善する有効なアプローチ

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "accelerate", "achieve", "aim", "ambitions", "anticipate", "believe", "committed", "continue", "could", "designed", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "goals", "grow", "guidance", "intend", "likely", "may", "might", "milestones", "next generation", "objective", "on track", "opportunity", "outlook", "pending", "plan", "position", "possible", "potential", "predict", "progress", "ramp", "roadmap", "seek", "should", "strive", "targets", "to be", "upcoming", "will", "would", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding:

- Our Intel 18A-P process node and risk production of such node, including the performance, power and design benefits, competitiveness and technological advancements;- Our research developments in CFET inverters, GaN + Si Integration and sRu interconnects.

Such statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those associated with:

- the high level of competition and rapid technological change in our industry;- the significant, long-term and inherently risky investments we are making in R&D and manufacturing facilities that may not realize a favorable return;- the complexities and uncertainties in developing and implementing new semiconductor products and manufacturing process technologies;- changes in product demand and margins;- macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including geopolitical and trade tensions between the U.S. and China, tensions and conflict affecting Israel and the Middle East, rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan and the impacts of Russia's war on Ukraine;- recently elevated geopolitical tensions, volatility and uncertainty with respect to international trade policies, including tariffs and export controls, impacting our business, the markets in which we compete and the world economy;- the evolving market for products with AI capabilities;- our complex global supply chain supporting our manufacturing facilities and incorporating external foundries, including from disruptions, delays, trade tensions and conflicts, or shortages;- product defects, errata and other product issues, particularly as we develop next-generation products and implement next-generation manufacturing process technologies; and- other risks and uncertainties described in this report, our 2025 Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in this release and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business.

Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this filing. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's expectations as of the date of this release, unless an earlier date is specified, including expectations based on third-party information and projections that management believes to be reputable. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim any duty, to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments, or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.