Greenphard Energy 総額約1.2億円の資金調達を発表

株式会社Greenphard Energy

（English version is below)

冷凍・冷蔵・空調設備向けにフィジカルAI・IoTテクノロジーを用いた電力ソリューションを提供するスタートアップ企業であるGreenphard Energy (本社：東京都港区 代表取締役社長：西山健人) は、シリーズAラウンドの2nd closeにおいて、鈴与グループの総合商社の鈴与商事および三菱UFJキャピタルをを引受先とする第三者割当増資で、総額約１.２億円の資金調達を実施しました。これにより、2026年５月迄の累計調達額は約５.１億円になります。

当社は、本調達によりさらなる技術開発・事業開発体制の拡充を行い、プロダクトおよびサービスレベルの向上、事業展開を加速してまいります。

【Greenphard Energy事業概要】

「冷凍・冷蔵・空調から新たなクリーン電力を創り出す」

Greenphard Energyは、最先端のフィジカルAI・IoT技術と電力市場の最新スキームである仮想発電所（VPP）の仕組みを融合し、冷凍・冷蔵・空調設備を「電力を生み出す装置」へと進化させています。これらの設備を地域単位で統合・制御することで、街全体をバーチャルな発電所として機能させ、地域全体の電力の安定供給とクリーンエネルギーの普及に同時に貢献。さらに同時に最大20％以上の省エネと設備のデジタル化をも実現します。

【出資社コメント】

鈴与商事株式会社

取締役

佐野 博紀

Greenphard Energyが展開するエネルギーマネジメントサービスは、冷凍・冷蔵・空調設備の電力使用を最適に制御し、省エネルギー化と電力需給調整の両立を実現するものであり、産業分野のエネルギー活用のあり方を大きく変える可能性を有していると考えております。

また、これまでコストを生む存在であった設備を、収益を生む経営資源へと転換する点も革新的であると考えております。当社といたしましても、本提携をきっかけに、お客様の電力コスト削減と脱炭素化の推進に積極的に貢献してまいります。

三菱ＵＦＪキャピタル株式会社

投資第四部

次長

山本 健太郎

Greenphard Energy社の省エネ化と電力リソース創出を同時に実現させる取り組みは、再生可能エネルギーの安定供給という社会課題に対する実効性ある解決策を提示するとともに、コスト削減・脱炭素化に貢献するものです。制御が難しいとされる「産業用の冷凍・冷蔵設備」における制御の実現は、お客様に新たな経済価値を提供できるものと考え、この度出資させていただきました。今後の事業基盤強化と市場展開の加速を期待するとともに、MUFGグループのネットワークと知見を活かし、Greenphard Energy社の持続的な成長を支援してまいります。

【Greenphard Energy代表コメント】

株式会社Greenphard Energy

代表取締役社長

西山 健人

この度、当社の事業・ビジョンに共感いただいた投資家の皆さまより多大なご支援を賜り、心より感謝申し上げます。

気候変動の影響を肌で感じることも多くなってきている昨今、エネルギーの課題を解決する手段として、冷凍・冷蔵・空調設備を活用した電力系統の安定化というのは非常に期待され、大きなポテンシャルを持っています。

私達は世界に先駆け、この課題に取り組むことで全世界のエネルギー問題・気候変動問題への解決に貢献していきたと考えています。

【Greenphard Energyの事業・サービスイメージ】

【株式会社Greenphard Energy】

会社名 ： 株式会社 Greenphard Energy（グリーンファードエナジー）

代表者 ： 代表取締役CEO 西山 健人（Nishiyama Takehito ）

本社所在地： 〒105-0022 東京都港区海岸1-4-22 SNビル 9F

設立： 2021年 3月

事業内容： デジタル技術を用いた電力需要設備の最適化制御および電力関連事業

HP： https://greenphard.com/



本件に関する問い合わせ：

Greenphard広報

Mail：official@greenphard.com

Greenphard Energy Announces Approximately JPY 120 million(USD 0.75 million) in Funding at Second Close of Series A Second

Greenphard Energy, a startup that provides energy solutions for owners and operators of

refrigeration, freezing and air-conditioning systems, built on physical AI and IoT technologies (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takehito Nishiyama), has raised

approximately JPY 120 million(USD 0.75 million@160JPY) through a third-party allotment of shares in the second close of its Series A round to Suzuyo Shoji Co., Ltd.(A group company of Suzuyo & Co,,Ltd.) and Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

With this round, the company’s total funding raised to date will reach approximately

JPY 510 million(USD 3.2 million) as of May 2026.

Through this funding, the company will further strengthen its technology development and

business development capabilities, enhance its products and service offerings, and accelerate

its business expansion.

【About Greenphard Energy】

“Transforming Freezing, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Systems into Power-Generating Assets”

Greenphard Energy is transforming freezing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning systems into “power-generating assets” by combining cutting-edge physical AI and IoT technology with Virtual Power Plant (VPP) frameworks, the latest mechanisms in the electricity market.

By aggregating and controlling these systems at the community level, the company enables entire cities to function as VPPs - simultaneously contributing to a more stable power supply and the broader adoption of clean energy across local communities. At the same time, the company delivers energy savings of more than 20 percent while accelerating the digital transformation of industrial facilities.

【Investor Comments】

Suzuyo Shoji Co.,Ltd.

Director

Hiroki Sano

Greenphard Energy's energy management service optimally controls electricity use by

refrigeration, freezing and air-conditioning systems, enabling both energy savings and power

supply-demand balancing. We believe it has the potential to reshape how energy is used

across the industrial sector.

We also view as innovative the Company's ability to turn equipment that has traditionally been treated as a cost center into a management resource that can generate revenue. Through this partnership, Suzuyo Shoji will actively contribute to reducing clients' electricity costs and

advancing de-carbonization.

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

Investment Department No.4

Manager

Kentaro Yamamoto

Greenphard Energy's initiative to simultaneously achieve energy savings and create power

resources presents a practical solution to the social challenge of ensuring a stable supply of

renewable energy, while also contributing to cost reduction and de-carbonization.

We decided to invest because the Company is enabling control of industrial refrigeration and

freezing equipment, which has been considered difficult to control, and because we believe

this can provide customers with new economic value. We look forward to seeing Greenphard

Energy strengthen its business foundation and accelerate market expansion. Leveraging

the MUFG Group's network and expertise, we will support the Company's sustainable growth.

【Message from CEO of Greenphard Energy】

Greenphard Energy

CEO

Takehito Nishiyama

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the investors who have placed their trust in us and support our business and vision.

By addressing this challenge ahead of the rest of the world, we aim to contribute meaningfully to solving global energy issues and advancing efforts to mitigate climate change.

【Business and Service Overview】

【Greenphard Energy】

Company’s name ： Greenphard Energy Inc.

CEO ： Nishiyama Takehito

Headquarters： SN building 9 Floor , Kaigan 1-4-22, Minato-ku Tokyo, 105-0022

Founded： March, 2021

Industry：Digital Energy Management and Power Demand Optimization Website： https://greenphard.com/



Contact：official@greenphard.com