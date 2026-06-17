世界33カ国で活動する日本人女優の宮藤あどね、インドトレンドフェア2026アンバサダーに就任

合同会社Astory世界33カ国で俳優活動をする宮藤あどねプロフィール

宮藤あどね、インドトレンドフェア2026アンバサダーに就任

2026年7月29日～31日開催、日本最大級のインドファッション総合展示会で日印交流を発信

【東京】2026年7月29日（水）から31日（金）まで、新宿住友ビル三角広場（東京都新宿区）にて開催される日本最大級のインドアパレル・テキスタイル総合展示会 「第18回 インドトレンドフェア東京2026（India Trend Fair Tokyo 2026）」 のアンバサダーに、女優・インフルエンサーの 宮藤あどね が就任した。

インディアファッション&ライフスタイルショー大阪2026。2026.6/17-19開催パンフレットインドトレンドフェア東京2026 7/29-7/31(#)まで開催パンフレット

インドトレンドフェアは、インド政府繊維省および在日インド大使館の後援のもと開催される国際展示会で、インドを代表するアパレルメーカーやテキスタイル企業、ファッションブランドなど約200社・団体が参加。日本企業とのビジネスマッチングや文化交流を目的として毎年開催されている。

近年、インドは世界有数の経済成長国として注目を集めており、ファッション産業においても伝統技術と最新トレンドを融合させた独自の魅力を発信している。手織りや刺繍、染色など何世代にもわたり受け継がれてきた職人技術は世界的にも高く評価されており、サステナブルなものづくりの分野でも大きな存在感を示している。

さらに映画、音楽、デジタルコンテンツなどのエンターテインメント産業も急成長を続けており、日本との文化・経済交流は年々拡大。今回のアンバサダー就任は、そうした両国のさらなる交流促進を目的とした取り組みの一つとなる。

宮藤は就任にあたり、

「インドという国は、歴史や伝統の深さと、未来へ向かう力強いエネルギーの両方を持っていると感じています。私自身、海外で活動する機会が増える中で、文化の違いに触れることの面白さや、人と人がつながることの大切さを実感してきました。今回アンバサダーとして、インドの素晴らしい文化やファッションの魅力を日本の皆さまにお伝えできることをとても嬉しく思っています。」

とコメント。

続けて、

「ファッションは国境や言語を越えて人をつなぐ力があります。このイベントを通じて、日本とインドの新しい出会いや交流が生まれるきっかけになれば嬉しいです。私自身も多くのことを学びながら、皆さまと一緒にイベントを盛り上げていきたいと思います。」

と意気込みを語った。

また、東京会場では 宮藤あどね本人による来場イベントや交流企画の実施も予定 されており、詳細は後日発表される。

日本とインドを結ぶ文化・ファッション交流の場として注目される「インドトレンドフェア東京2026」。アンバサダーとして活動する宮藤あどねの発信にも期待が高まっている。

宮藤あどね プロフィール

女優・インフルエンサー。

IMA映画祭にて アジア最優秀俳優賞 を受賞。映画・ドラマ・舞台など幅広く活動し、SNS総フォロワー数は50万人を超える。2026年にはアカデミー賞公認・アジア最大級の国際短編映画祭 「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル＆アジア（SSFF & ASIA）」SNSナビゲーター を務めるなど、国内外で活躍の場を広げている。

また、これまでに 世界33カ国での出演・プロモーション活動 を行い、国際的なキャリアを展開。2028年公開予定のハリウッド映画へのキャスティングも決定 しており、日本のみならず世界を舞台に活動の幅を広げている。

多様な文化や価値観を発信するグローバルな活動にも力を入れており、今回のインドトレンドフェア2026アンバサダー就任を機に、日本とインドのファッション、カルチャー、エンターテインメントをつなぐ交流促進に取り組む。国境を越えた文化発信を通じて、新たな

国際交流の架け橋となることを目指している。

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Adone Kudo Appointed Ambassador for India Trend Fair Tokyo 2026

Promoting Japan-India Cultural Exchange at One of Japan’s Largest Indian Fashion Exhibitions, Held July 29-31, 2026

TOKYO, Japan - Actress and influencer Adone Kudo has been appointed as an official ambassador for the 18th India Trend Fair Tokyo 2026, one of Japan’s largest trade exhibitions dedicated to Indian apparel and textiles. The event will be held from July 29 (Wed.) to July 31 (Fri.), 2026, at Shinjuku Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza in Tokyo.

India Trend Fair is an international exhibition organized with the support of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Embassy of India in Japan. The event brings together approximately 200 leading Indian apparel manufacturers, textile companies, and fashion brands, serving as a platform for business matching and cultural exchange between Japan and India.

In recent years, India has gained global recognition as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Its fashion industry uniquely blends traditional craftsmanship with modern trends. Handloom weaving, embroidery, and dyeing techniques passed down through generations continue to receive international acclaim, while India’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing has further strengthened its global presence.

Beyond fashion, India’s entertainment industries-including film, music, and digital content-have experienced remarkable growth. As cultural and economic ties between Japan and India continue to expand, the ambassador appointment aims to further strengthen mutual understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

Regarding her appointment, Kudo commented:

“I believe India is a country that possesses both a deep cultural heritage and a powerful energy that looks toward the future. As I have had more opportunities to work internationally, I have come to appreciate the beauty of cultural diversity and the importance of connecting people across borders. I am truly honored to have the opportunity to introduce the richness of Indian culture and fashion to audiences in Japan as an ambassador.”

She added:

“Fashion has the power to connect people beyond language and national boundaries. I hope this event will create new opportunities for exchange and collaboration between Japan and India. I am excited to learn from this experience and to help make the event a success together with everyone involved.”

In addition, special appearances and visitor engagement events featuring Adone Kudo are planned at the Tokyo venue, with further details to be announced at a later date.

As a platform celebrating cultural and fashion exchange between Japan and India, India Trend Fair Tokyo 2026 is expected to attract significant attention, with Kudo playing a key role in promoting the event and strengthening cross-cultural connections.

Profile: Adone Kudo

Actress & Influencer

Adone Kudo received the Best Actor in Asia Award at the IMA Film Festival. Active across film, television dramas, and stage productions, she has built a social media following of more than 500,000 followers.

In 2026, she served as the SNS Navigator for the Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia’s largest Academy Award(R)-accredited international short film festivals.

Kudo has also participated in performances and promotional activities in 33 countries worldwide, establishing an international career. She has additionally been cast in a Hollywood feature film scheduled for release in 2028, further expanding her presence on the global stage.

Committed to promoting cultural diversity and international collaboration, Kudo views her appointment as ambassador for India Trend Fair 2026 as an opportunity to strengthen connections between Japan and India through fashion, culture, and entertainment. Through her global activities, she aims to serve as a bridge for meaningful cross-cultural exchange and cooperation.

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