株式会社NOVAPRO

2026年6月16日、日本・東京発 - 東京を拠点とするフィンテック企業である株式会社NOVAPROは本日、新しいコーポレートサイト（www.NOVAPRO.co.jp(https://novapro.co.jp/)）の開設を発表しました。今回のデジタルプレゼンスの刷新は、金融インテリジェンスを民主化し、すべての人のより良い生活を実現するために設計された旗艦プラットフォーム「EasyAlpha」の近日中のローンチに向けた基盤を築くものです。

東京を拠点とするベンチャーキャピタルであるFIVESTAR Capital Partnersをアンカー投資家とするシードエクイティ資金調達ラウンドの最近のソフトクローズに続き、NOVAPROは他の機関投資家や個人投資家から継続的な関心を集めています。当社の現在の事業目標およびクラウドインフラはすでに十分な資金を確保しているため、経営陣は慎重なアプローチを取っており、プラットフォームの長期的な市場投入の実行を具体的に支援できる戦略的パートナーに限定して、ラウンドの限定的な拡大を検討しています。

NOVAPROの最高技術責任者（CTO）であるハンス・ホフナー（Hans Hofner）は、次のように述べています。「ソフトクローズ後の当社の成長は、現代の投資家の間に広く存在する不満を裏付けるものです。日常の投資家も最高峰の市場インテリジェンスにアクセスできるべきですが、彼らは内容が薄められたツールか、複雑すぎるプラットフォームの二者択一を迫られています。私たちはその解決策に資金を投じています。それは、妥協のない厳密さと、誰にとっても簡単なアクセシビリティを兼ね備えた、機関投資家レベルの分析プラットフォームです。私たちは資金を活用し、厳密さを犠牲にすることなく、あらゆるスキルレベルの投資家が完全にアクセスできる機関投資家レベルの分析プラットフォームを構築しています。」

新しく開設されたコーポレートサイトでは、EasyAlphaのコアアーキテクチャについて詳しく説明しています。このプラットフォームは単なる学習ツールではなく、厳密な分析環境として機能し、独自の機械学習を活用して複雑な市場データを評価します。その手法や情報源を公開することで、ユーザーが投資を学び、シンプルな言葉でプロのように株式を分析し、長期的な富を築くためのポートフォリオを成功裏に構築できるよう支援します。

「私たちはユーザーにガイダンスを提供するのであり、ギャンブルを提供するのではありません」とホフナーは述べています。「当社のモデルはリスクを正確に評価するように設計されていますが、私たちは確実性という幻想を売ることはありません。このウェブサイトは、真の金融リテラシーを養い、経済的自由を確保しようとする個人のための、透明性の高い最高のポータルを象徴しています。」

最終的なハードクローズに向けて準備を進めるにあたり、拡大枠の可能性に関心のある投資グループの皆様は、コーポレートポータル（www.NOVAPRO.co.jp(https://novapro.co.jp/)）を通じて当社のIRチームにお問い合わせいただけます。

株式会社NOVAPROについて 東京・港区に本社を置く株式会社NOVAPROは、AI主導のフィンテック企業です。同社は、機械学習を活用してわかりやすい市場インサイト、包括的な株式リスク分析、現代の投資家の長期的な資産形成をサポートするために設計された強力なツールを提供する、高度な機関投資家向け分析プラットフォーム「EasyAlpha」を開発しています。

メディアおよび投資家のお問い合わせ先：

キャサリン・オクエンド（Katherine Oquendo） / PRマネージャー

株式会社NOVAPRO k.oquendo@novapro.co.jp

www.NOVAPRO.co.jp

www.EasyAlpha.pro





NOVAPRO Co., Ltd. Launches New Corporate Website; Evaluates Selective Seed

Round Expansion for Institutional-Grade Analytics Platform

TOKYO, JAPAN - June 16, 2026 - NOVAPRO Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based financial technology company, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, www.NOVAPRO.co.jp. The updated digital presence lays the groundwork for the upcoming launch of EasyAlpha, a

flagship platform designed to democratize financial intelligence and unlock a better quality

of life for everyone.

Following the recent soft close of its Seed equity funding round, anchored by Tokyo-based

venture capital firm FIVESTAR Capital Partners, NOVAPRO has received steady inbound

interest from additional institutional and private investors. Because the company’s current

operational milestones and cloud infrastructure are already fully capitalized, leadership is

taking a measured approach, evaluating a limited expansion of the round exclusively for

strategic partners who can tangibly support the platform's long-term go-to-market

execution.

"Our growth following the soft close confirms a widespread frustration among modern

investors," said Hans Hofner, Chief Technology Officer at NOVAPRO. " Everyday

investors deserve elite market intelligence, but they’re stuck choosing between watered-

down tools and overly complex platforms. We’re funding the solution: an institutional-grade

analysis platform that combines uncompromising rigor with effortless accessibility for

everyone. We are deploying our capital to build an institutional-grade analysis platform that

does not sacrifice rigor, yet remains fully accessible to investors of any skill level."

The newly launched corporate website details the core architecture of EasyAlpha. Operating as a rigorous analytics environment rather than just a learning tool, the platform leverages

proprietary machine learning to evaluate complex market data. By showing its methodology

and sources openly, the platform equips users to learn to invest, analyze stocks like a pro in simple language, and successfully build a portfolio for long-term wealth.

"We offer guidance to our users, not gambling," Hofner stated. "Though our models are

engineered to evaluate risk with precision, we won't sell illusions of certainty. This website

represents the premier, transparent portal for individuals intent on cultivating true financial

acumen and securing their economic freedom."

As the company prepares for its final hard close, investment groups interested in the

potential expanded allocation may submit inquiries to the investor relations team via the

corporate portal at www.NOVAPRO.co.jp.



About NOVAPRO Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo, NOVAPRO Co., Ltd. is an AI-driven financial technology

company. The firm develops EasyAlpha, an advanced institutional-grade analytics platform

utilizing machine learning to deliver plainspoken market insights, comprehensive stock risk

analysis, and robust tools designed to support modern investors in long-term wealth

creation.



Media & Investor Contact:

Katherine Oquendo / PR Manager

NOVAPRO Co., Ltd.

k.oquendo@novapro.co.jp

www.NOVAPRO.co.jp

www.EasyAlpha.pro