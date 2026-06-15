MoritaSaki in the pool、1stEP『This is a Portrait of MoritaSaki』と2ndEP『Ice box』を収めたカップリングLP発売！
男女ツインボーカルが特徴的な2021年結成の関西発の4人組シューゲイザーバンドMoritaSaki in the pool。2022年発売の1stEP『This is a Portrait of MoritaSaki』をA面、2023年発売の2ndEP『Ice box』をB面に収録したカップリングLPリリース決定！更にA面には1stEPのアペンドトラックとして配信された『She died under the bridge』も収録。
【LPリリース情報】
・アーティスト : MoritaSaki in the pool
・タイトル : This is a Portrait of MoritaSaki / Ice box
・発売日 : 2026年10月7日(水)
・販売価格：税抜6,000円 / 税込6,600円
・品番：TBDW4
・バーコード：4988044138926
・レーベル : Tokyo Beatniks Record Label / DIW(株式会社ディスクユニオン)
・仕様：LP
予約：https://diskunion.net/portal/ct/detail/1009254863
【収録曲リスト】
A1.September
A2.She set under the bridge
A3.I irk Saki.
A4.Ivy in NavySkirt
A5.She died under the bridge
B1.plasticsummertime
B2.Ice box
B3.For Jules
B4.marble (before “I irk Saki.”)
◇MoritaSaki in the pool公式LINK：https://linktr.ee/moritasakiinthepool0916