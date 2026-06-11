ニューバーガー・バーマン株式会社

2026年6月11日（東京） - グローバルにビジネスを展開する独立系資産運用会社のニューバーガーの日本法人であるニューバーガー・バーマン株式会社（以下、「当社」）は、6月11日、日本ドライケミカル株式会社（以下、「対象会社」）に対するALSOKおよびカーライルによる公開買付けに関し、同社取締役会および特別委員会宛ての書簡を送付いたしましたので、その内容を別添のとおり公表いたします。

当該書簡において、当社は、主に以下の点を含め、取締役会および特別委員会による主体的な再検証を求めています。

1. 対象会社の本源的価値を過小評価している可能性のある保守的なDCF法分析

2. 対象会社の事業特性を必ずしも適切に反映していない類似上場会社比較法による分析、ならびにプレミアム比較の母集団の設定

3. 価格交渉の基準として中期経営計画上の目標時価総額を使用することの整合性

4. マーケットチェックの実効性

当社は、日本において、上場子会社の非公開化取引における少数株主保護については、これまで多くの議論が重ねられ、実務上の対応のあり方や経験も徐々に蓄積されてきたものと認識しています。一方で、上場している「持分法適用会社」の非公開化取引については、大株主が対象会社に影響力を有する場合などにおいて、同様の、あるいはより多面的な検討を要する少数株主保護上の論点が生じ得るにもかかわらず、その対応のあり方については、更に議論を発展させていく余地があるものと考えています。上場子会社が減少していく中、今後、上場している持分法適用会社を対象とする類似の取引が増加し、より重要なガバナンス上の論点となる可能性があります。こうした中、取引の検討・意思決定におけるガバナンスやプロセスの実効性・透明性を高め、少数株主保護をより確かなものとしていくことは、日本市場に対する国内外投資家の信頼を更に向上させるうえで重要であると考えています。

当社は、アジア・コーポレートガバナンス協会日本ワーキンググループの議長として日本市場全体のコーポレート・ガバナンス改革を推進しています。そうしたなか、当社としては、本件について見解を表明することが、日本市場における少数株主保護およびコーポレート・ガバナンスの更なる進展に向けた議論を深める一つの契機になれば、と考えております。

書簡全文へのリンク：

https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d59963-18-6ba875e4f3a58daddb2281e7789a46eb.pdf

Note: English translation for reference only. The original Japanese version shall prevail.

Neuberger’s Views Regarding the Tender Offer for Nippon Dry-Chemical Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 1909) by ALSOK and Carlyle

June 11, 2026 (Tokyo) -Neuberger Berman East Asia ("we"), the Japan entity of Neuberger, an independent global asset management firm, announces that on June 11, we sent a letter

addressed to the Board of Directors and Special Committee of Nippon Dry-Chemical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") in connection with the tender offer for the Company by ALSOK and Carlyle.

The full text of the letter is published herewith as an attachment.

Our concerns are based particularly on the following aspects of the valuation process:

- A discounted cash flow (“DCF”) analysis that may understate the Company’s intrinsic value;- A comparable company analysis and premium benchmark universe that may not adequately reflect the Company’s business profile;- An offer price that appears to have been anchored to the Company’s own marketcapitalization target; and- The effectiveness of the market check.

We communicated these concerns to the Board of Directors and the Special Committee and

requested further review of the tender offer price, transaction process, and protections for

minority shareholders.

We also view this matter as having broader implications for the evolution and development of Japan’s corporate governance framework. While take-private transactions involving majority-

owned listed subsidiaries have recently attracted greater scrutiny around minority shareholder protections, comparable expectations have not yet been applied as clearly to equity-method

affiliate transactions. As these structures become more important, stronger governance

standards around process integrity and minority shareholder protection will remain critical to

domestic and global investor confidence in the Japanese market.

As Chair of the Japan Working Group of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA), we have been promoting corporate governance reform in the Japanese market. With that in

mind, we hope this can serve as an opportunity to prompt broader and more robust

discussions around how minority shareholder protections and corporate governance standards in Japan can be further improved.

Our full letter is available here:

https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d59963-18-d03853584627af81574720180cafb905.pdf

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ニューバーガーについて

ニューバーガーは、1939年に創業された従業員が自社株式を保有するプライベート経営の独立系資産運用会社です。株式、債券、プライベート・マーケット、ヘッジファンド投資等の多岐にわたる資産クラスについて、世界中の機関投資家およびアドバイザー等に運用サービスを提供しています。世界26

カ国においてビジネスを展開し、3,000名の従業員を擁しています。また、2026年3月末時点における運用資産残高は5,670億ドルです。

ニューバーガー・バーマン株式会社（日本法人）について

ニューバーガー・バーマン株式会社は、ニューバーガーの東アジア地域（日本および韓国）の統括拠点として、2008年東京に設立されました。日本においては、2004年から年金基金や金融機関を中心とした機関投資家のお客様に運用サービスのご提供を開始し、お客様のニーズに合わせた新しい商品の開発などを通じて、これまで日本になかった資産クラスへの投資機会も提供しています。2026年3月末時点において、日本拠点では108名の従業員を擁し、預かり資産残高は11.1兆円です。詳細は、当社のウェブサイトをご覧ください。 www.nb.com/japan



ニューバーガー・バーマン株式会社

〒100-6512 東京都千代田区丸の内一丁目５番１号

金融商品取引業者関東財務局長（金商）第2094 号

加入協会 一般社団法人日本資産運用業協会、一般社団法人第二種金融商品取引業協会



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