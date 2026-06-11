リアルタイム翻訳アプリ「Chotto Chat 」をiOS/Androidにてリリース

AKA Virtual Inc.

Shisa.AI（本社：東京都港区）は、2026年6月11日に、リアルタイム翻訳アプリ「Chotto Chat」をiOS、Androidにてリリースいたしました。

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/chotto-chat-translator/id6760987511

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.shisa.chottochattranslator

対応言語：日本語・英語・中国語

※ブラウザからもご利用いただけます。

■「Chotto Chat」とは？

「Chotto Chat」は言語の壁をフラットにする、リアルタイム翻訳アプリです。

使い方は、アプリをインストールして相手と話すだけ。

日本語の翻訳に最適化されたAIモデルを使用しているため、不自然な言い回しなどの日本語翻訳にありがちな違和感をできるだけ少なくしました。

旅行先での「ちょっと」した会話や、英会話学習など様々なシーンでご利用いただけます。

さらに、会話の読み込みもスピーディー。

会話の流れを止めることなく、スムーズな会話が可能です。

■様々なシーンで使用可能

「Chotto Chat」はチャットルームのQRコードの読み取り、またはURLを共有することで最大25名までご利用いただけます。

チャットルームで自身の母語を選択することで、自動で相手の言葉があなたの母語に翻訳されます。

さらに、観光やデートなど、シーンに合わせた言い回しも設定が可能です。

リアルタイム翻訳サービス『Chotto』について

「Chotto Chat」は言語の壁をフラットにする、リアルタイム翻訳サービスです。

日本語・英語・中国語に対応し、会話の流れを止めることなくスムーズな会話が可能です。

大規模イベントや仕事の会議などで使用可能な「Chotto Events 」「Chotto Meets」も提供しています。

詳細については、ウェブサイト(https://shisa.ai/ja/)または contact@shisa.ai までお気軽にお問い合わせください。

・日本語版 各種アカウント

Shisa.AI公式サイト：https://shisa.ai/ja/

Shisa.AI公式Xアカウント：https://x.com/shisa_ai

Shisa.AI公式Facebookアカウント：https://www.facebook.com/Shisa.Inc

Shisa.AI公式Linkedinアカウント：https://jp.linkedin.com/company/shisa-ai

■本件に関するお問い合わせ

Shisa.AI株式会社

広報担当メールアドレス：press@shisa.ai

コーポレートサイト：https://shisa.ai/ja/

Shisa.AI Launches “Chotto Chat,” a Real-Time Translation App for iOS and Android



Tokyo, Japan ,June 11, 2026 - Shisa.AI (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) today announced the release of Chotto Chat, a real-time translation application now available on both iOS and Android platforms.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/chotto-chat-translator/id6760987511

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.shisa.chottochattranslator&hl=ja(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.shisa.chottochattranslator&hl=ja)

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, and Chinese

Also available via web browser.

Breaking Down Language Barriers with Real-Time Translation



Chotto Chat is a real-time translation app designed to make cross-language communication effortless and natural.

Getting started is simple: install the app and start talking with your conversation partner. Powered by AI models optimized for Japanese translation, Chotto Chat minimizes the unnatural phrasing and awkward expressions often associated with machine translation, enabling more natural and accurate communication.

Whether you're having a casual conversation while traveling abroad, practicing a foreign language, or connecting with people from different linguistic backgrounds, Chotto Chat helps users communicate with confidence.

The app also delivers fast translation processing, allowing conversations to flow smoothly without interruptions or delays.

Designed for a Wide Range of Use Cases



Chotto Chat supports group communication with up to 25 participants per chat room. Users can join a room by scanning a QR code or accessing a shared URL.

After selecting their native language within the chat room, participants automatically receive translations of other users' messages in their preferred language. This seamless multilingual experience makes communication accessible and intuitive for everyone involved.

To further enhance conversation quality, users can customize translation styles based on specific situations, such as tourism, dating, and other social contexts, enabling more natural and context-appropriate expressions.

About the Chotto Real-Time Translation Service

Chotto Chat is part of the broader Chotto real-time translation platform, which aims to eliminate language barriers and enable smooth communication across cultures.

The service currently supports Japanese, English, and Chinese, allowing users to converse naturally without disrupting the flow of conversation.

In addition to Chotto Chat, Shisa.AI also offers:

- Chotto Events - designed for large-scale events and conferences- Chotto Meets - designed for business meetings and professional communication

For more information about the Chotto platform and enterprise solutions, please visit the company website or contact the team directly at contact@shisa.ai.



Official Links

Shisa.AI Website: https://shisa.ai/en/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/shisa_ai

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shisa.Inc

LinkedIn: https://jp.linkedin.com/company/shisa-ai

Media Contact

Shisa Inc.

Press Relations

Email: press@shisa.ai

Website: https://shisa.ai/en/