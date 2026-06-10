『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』新たな実在企業スポンサーがゲーム内に登場！

株式会社セガ

株式会社セガは、PlayStation(R)5／PlayStation(R)4／iOS／Android／PC（Steam、Google Play Games on PC）向けゲーム『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』（以下『サカつく2026』）について、新たな実在企業スポンサーがゲーム内に登場することをお知らせします。

『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』いますぐプレイ！

iOS：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/id6741469353

Android：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions

PlayStation(R)5/PlayStation(R)4：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10012672

Steam(R)：https://store.steampowered.com/app/3271000

Google Play Games on PC：https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions(https://play.google.com/pc-store/games/details?pcampaignid=dev-launch-sega-football-club-champions&id=com.sega.FootballClubChampions)

■「鈴廣かまぼこ」「DAZN」が実在企業スポンサーとして新登場！

6月のアップデートよりゲーム内スポンサーとして、新たに「鈴廣かまぼこ」「DAZN」が登場します。あの有名企業のロゴが、スタジアムでの試合などを盛り上げてくれます。

実在企業スポンサーのロゴは、スポンサー契約イベントの企業選択画面やオリジナルクラブのユニフォーム、スタジアムなどで目にすることができます。ぜひチェックしてください！

※「サカつく」モードで挑戦するリーグや、年度ごとに登場する実在企業スポンサーは変化します。

【新たな実在企業スポンサー】

ブランド／企業名

鈴廣かまぼこ（株式会社鈴廣蒲鉾本店）

紹介文

小田原で江戸時代から続くかまぼこ屋です。

お魚たんぱくが詰まったかまぼこで、世界を健やかにすることを目指しています。

ブランド／企業名

DAZN（DAZN Japan Investment 合同会社）

紹介文

DAZN（ダゾーン）は好きなスポーツをいつでもどこでもお楽しみいただけるスポーツチャンネル。

Ｊリーグや欧州サッカー、日本代表戦もご覧いただけます。

※本リリースに記載されている商品やブランドは、各社の商標または登録商標です。

■『プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026』とは

『サカつく2026』は、サッカーシミュレーションゲーム「サカつく」シリーズの原点である、選手の育成とクラブ経営の戦略性を継承しつつ、時代に合わせた進化を遂げた「サカつく」シリーズの最新作です。全権監督としてチームを作り上げ、ローカルクラブから世界の頂点を目指したり、自分が住む街やお気に入りの地域のクラブをトップクラブへと育て上げたりといったドラマを楽しめます。

明治安田Ｊリーグの公認ライセンスを取得し、Ｊ1・Ｊ2・Ｊ3に所属する60クラブが実名選手として収録されます。他にも、欧州主要リーグに加えて、FIFPRO、Kリーグ、Major League Soccer、日本代表など、総勢5,000人以上の選手が実名で登場予定。さらに、マンチェスター・シティFC、FCバイエルン・ミュンヘンとのコラボがゲーム内で実現します。

＜タイトル概要＞

タイトル名称：プロサッカークラブをつくろう！2026

対応機種：PlayStation(R)5／PlayStation(R)4／iOS／Android／PC（Steam）

配信開始日：2026年1月22日

ジャンル：サッカークラブ経営シミュレーションゲーム

価格：基本無料（アイテム課金）

メーカー：セガ

対応言語：日本語、英語、繁体字、簡体字、韓国語、タイ語、インドネシア語、アラビア語、トルコ語、フランス語、イタリア語、スペイン語

著作権表記：(C) 2026 Manchester City Football Club / LICENSED BY J.LEAGUE / (C) J.LEAGUE / K LEAGUE property used under license from K LEAGUE / The use of images and names of the football players in this game is under license from FIFPro Commercial Enterprises BV. FIFPro is a registered trademark of FIFPro Commercial Enterprises BV. / (C)JFA (C)2026 adidas Japan K.K. adidas, the 3-Bar logo and the 3-Stripes mark are trademarks of adidas, used with permission. / (C) 2026 MLS. MLS, the MLS logo, Major League Soccer, and MLS Club identifications used on or in connection with this product are trademarks, copyrights or other forms of intellectual property of Major League Soccer L.L.C., are used by permission and may not be used in whole or part, without the prior written consent of Major League Soccer, L.L.C. All Rights reserved. / (C) 2026 MLSPA, MLSPA logo, Major League Soccer Players Association, and MLS Players Association are trademarks and copyrights of the Major League Soccer Players Association. Player Identities are granted from individual members of the MLSPA to the MLSPA for use in group licensing. All rights reserved. / (C) 2026 OneTeam. All rights reserved. / (C) FC Bayern München AG - 2026 / Licensed by BG Pathum United / (C)SEGA

■公式サイト：https://segafcchampions.sega.com/ja/(https://segafcchampions.sega.com/ja/)

■公式X：https://x.com/sakatsuku20xx/(https://x.com/sakatsuku20xx/)

■公式YouTube「サカつくチャンネル」：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSs5GAYTg2CWWbEtq-QOn8Q(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSs5GAYTg2CWWbEtq-QOn8Q)

■公式Discord：https://discord.gg/XUNadt4YE2(https://discord.gg/XUNadt4YE2)

■記載されている会社名、製品名は、各社の登録商標または商標です。