加藤ダニエル選手 契約(新規)のお知らせ

株式会社NAGANO SPIRIT

日頃より信州ブレイブウォリアーズの活動にご理解、ご協力頂きありがとうございます。

この度、信州ブレイブウォリアーズでは、加藤 ダニエル選手と2026-27シーズンにおける選手契約(新規)が決定いたしましたのでお知らせいたします。

なお、加藤選手とは2027-28シーズンまでの2年契約を締結しております。

選手プロフィール

加藤ダニエル（ Daniel Kato ）

■生年月日：2004/8/20

■身長 / 体重：204cm/115kg

■ポジション：C/PF

■出身：京都府

■経 歴：ハーフォード・コミュニティ大学

→ 2020-21 The British International School of Kuala Lumpur

→ 2021-22 Tokyo Samurai

→ 2022-24 Lee Academy

→ 2024-25 Harford Community College

→ 2025-26 千葉ジェッツ

→ 2026- 信州ブレイブウォリアーズ

加藤ダニエル選手コメント

「信州ブレイブウォリアーズのブースターの皆様へ



こんにちは、加藤ダニエルと申します。



信州ブレイブウォリアーズに加入できることを、物凄く嬉しく、また感謝しております。

キャリアの次のステップを考えるにあたり、私は成長を続け、自分自身に挑戦し、そして特別な何かの一員になれる場所を探していました。

信州こそが、まさにその場所だと心から信じています。



バスケットボールは私に素晴らしい旅を与えてくれました。

このような機会を当然のこととは決して思っていません。

これほど情熱的なブースターの方々や、地域社会との強いつながりを持つクラブに加われることは、私にとって大きな意味があります。



ブースターの皆様、私を温かく迎えてくださりありがとうございます。

信州のファンがもたらすエネルギーと応援には以前から感銘を受けており、それを自分の肌で感じられる日が待ち遠しいです。

ブレイブウォリアーズのユニフォームを身にまとい、この地域を代表し、コートに立つたびに全力を尽くせることを楽しみにしています。



一生懸命努力し、成長を続け、情熱と誇りを持ってプレーすることをお約束します。

シーズンを通して困難もあるでしょうが、その一歩一歩を皆さんと共に歩んでいければと思います。

皆さんの応援は大きな力になります。

皆さんと強い絆を築けることを楽しみにしています。



私を信じてくださり、信州ファミリーの一員となるこの機会を与えてくださったことに感謝します。

皆さんと共に成し遂げられることに胸を躍らせており、皆さんと早くお会いできるのを楽しみにしています。



このシーズンを特別なものにしましょう。



Go Brave Warriors!



加藤ダニエル」



“To all Shinshu Brave Warriors boosters,



Hello, my name is Daniel Kato.



I am incredibly excited and grateful to be joining the Shinshu Brave Warriors. When I was considering the next step in my career, I wanted to find a place where I could continue to grow, challenge myself, and be part of something special. I truly believe I have found that in Shinshu.



Basketball has taken me on an amazing journey, and I don’t take opportunities like this for granted. Being able to join a club with such passionate supporters and a strong connection to its community means a lot to me.



To all the boosters, thank you for welcoming me. I have always admired the energy and support that Shinshu fans bring, and I cannot wait to experience it for myself. I am excited to wear the Brave Warriors jersey, represent this community, and give everything I have every time I step on the court.



I promise to work hard, continue improving, and play with passion and pride. There will be challenges throughout the season, but I hope you’ll be with us every step of the way. Your support can make a huge difference, and I look forward to building a strong connection with all of you.



Thank you for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to become part of the Shinshu family. I am excited for what we can accomplish together, and I can’t wait to meet you all soon.



Let’s make this a special season.



Go Brave Warriors!



Daniel Kato”