JAYID、海外企業の日本進出広報を支援するナレッジ発信プラットフォーム・SNSを開設

株式会社JAYID

株式会社ジェイード（東京都中央区：代表取締役 穐吉なな子（あきよしななこ）以下「JAYID」）はこのたび、JAYIDコーポレートサイト(https://jayid.co.jp/ja)、公式LinkedInページ(https://jp.linkedin.com/company/jayid-inc-japan)をリニューアルするとともに、Instagramアカウント(https://www.instagram.com/jayid.pr/)を開設いたしました。それらのプラットフォームではグローバル企業が日本でコミュニケーションに失敗する理由を明らかにし、日本のマーケットにおけるコミュニケーションの基礎を学んでいただける情報が満載です。



（Information in English follows 英語版は日本語版のあとに続きます）

JAYIDがグローバル企業に向けた情報発信を開始する背景

創業から9年目を迎えたJAYIDではこれまで、AI、SaaS、Fintech、通信、モビリティ、ヘルスケアなどの主にBtoB・Tech分野において、国内外300社以上の広報・コミュニケーション支援を行ってまいりました。その中でグローバル企業は75％を超え、日本市場へ初めて進出するスタートアップやユニコーン企業、グローバル企業も数多く含まれています。

そうした企業の支援を通じて、私たちはある共通した課題を目にしてきました。

海外企業の多くは、日本市場参入にあたり、多額の予算を投じています。広告、イベント、SNS、展示会、インフルエンサー施策、コンテンツ制作など、その規模は数千万円から数億円に及ぶことも珍しくありません。

しかし実際に内容を拝見すると、

- 「なぜそのメッセージが日本の顧客に響くのか」- 「なぜそのサービスが日本市場に必要とされるのか」- 「なぜ今、日本で展開する意味があるのか」

という最も重要な部分が十分に整理されていないケースも多くあります。

私たちJAYIDが支援する企業の中には、すでに大規模なマーケティング投資を行った後に相談に来られるケースも多くあります。

そしてその際、課題となっているのは予算不足ではなく、「伝え方の設計」そのものであることが少なくありません。また、海外本社では高く評価されているメッセージであっても、そのまま日本に持ち込むことが悪手となってしまうケースもあります。

AIによって翻訳のハードルは下がりました。だからこそ、文化や市場、メディア環境を理解した上で、適切な文脈で情報を届ける力がより重要になっています。

そこでJAYIDでは今回、新たな情報発信基盤として、公式ウェブサイトおよびSNSアカウントを開設いたしました。

発信を行なっている内容

- グローバル企業の日本進出事例- 日本市場でのコミュニケーション戦略- 日本におけるメディアリレーションの作り方- 海外企業が陥りやすい失敗- AI時代における企業広報のあり方- 日本市場特有の意思決定プロセスや情報流通構造

などについて、実務経験に基づく知見を発信してまいります。

日本市場で成果を求められている海外企業の担当者や、日本法人のマーケティング・広報責任者の皆さまにとって、少しでも実践的なヒントとなる情報をお届けできれば幸いです。

JAYID 公式プラットフォーム

JAYID公式 コーポレートサイト（日本語）

https://jayid.co.jp/ja

LinkedIn

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/jayid-inc-japan

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/jayid.pr/

株式会社JAYIDについて

2018年設立のJAYIDは、広報の戦略構築からメディアリレーション、クライシス広報までハンズオンで行う広報PRエージェンシーです。創業者で代表の穐吉なな子（あきよし）をはじめ、メンバー全員がバイリンガルもしくは3つ以上の言語を話すグローバルチームで、クライアントの75％以上がグローバル企業。BtoB企業やTech企業など、広報の中でも難易度が極めて高いとされる企業を得意領域とし、グローバル企業の日本市場参入およびコミュニケーション戦略を強力に支援してまいりました。

創業から9年目を迎え、これまで支援した企業は国内外300社以上。AI企業、SaaS企業、ユニコーン/デカコーン企業、ベンチャーキャピタル、上場企業などに対し、広報戦略立案、メッセージ開発、メディアリレーションズ、ソートリーダーシップ構築などを提供しています。

English Version

JAYID Launches New Platform and Social Media Channels to Help Global Companies Navigate Japan’s Unique Communications Landscape

Exploring Why So Many Global Companies Struggle to Communicate Effectively in Japan

Tokyo, Japan JAYID Inc., a strategic communications consultancy specialising in helping international companies succeed in Japan, today announced the launch of its renewed corporate website(https://jayid.co.jp/en), official LinkedIn page(https://jp.linkedin.com/company/jayid-inc-japan), and Instagram account(https://www.instagram.com/jayid.pr/).

Through these platforms, JAYID will share practical insights on why global companies often struggle to gain traction in Japan and what business leaders can do to build trust, credibility, and visibility in one of the world's most distinctive markets.

Why JAYID Is Launching This Knowledge Platform

Over the past nine years, JAYID has supported more than 300 organisations across sectors, including AI, SaaS, FinTech, telecommunications, mobility, and healthcare. More than 75% of these clients have been international companies, ranging from early-stage startups and unicorns to publicly listed global enterprises entering Japan for the first time.

Throughout this work, JAYID has observed a recurring pattern.

Many companies invest heavily before entering Japan. Budgets for advertising, events, digital marketing, localisation, influencer programs, and content creation often range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars.

Yet despite these investments, many organisations struggle to achieve the level of market awareness, credibility, or customer engagement they expected.

In many cases, the issue is not the size of the budget.

It is the absence of a communication strategy that reflects how Japanese stakeholders make decisions, consume information, and evaluate trust.

Questions such as:

・ Why should Japanese customers care about this solution?

・ Why does this product matter in the Japanese market specifically?

・ Why is now the right time for this company to enter Japan?

are often left unanswered.

JAYID frequently works with companies after significant investments have already been made. What we often discover is that the challenge is not awareness, but relevance. The company may have a compelling story globally, but that story has not yet been translated into a narrative that resonates with Japanese customers, media, partners, investors, or policymakers.

As AI continues to lower the barriers to translation, effective communication is becoming less about language and more about context.

Understanding culture, business norms, media dynamics, and stakeholder expectations is increasingly critical for success.

What We Will Share

Through our website and social media channels, JAYID will regularly publish insights on:

・ Real-world examples of global companies entering Japan

・ Communications strategies for the Japanese market

・ How to build relationships with Japanese media

・ Common mistakes international companies make in Japan

・ Corporate communications in the age of AI

・ How decisions are made and information flows within Japanese organizations

Our goal is to help founders, executives, marketers, and communications leaders make more informed decisions as they expand into Japan.

Official Channels

Corporate Website (English)

https://jayid.co.jp/en

LinkedIn

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/jayid-inc-japan

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/jayid.pr/

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About JAYID

Founded in 2018, JAYID is a strategic PR and communications agency providing hands-on support across the full spectrum of corporate communications, from communications strategy and media relations to crisis communications.

Led by founder and CEO Nanako Akiyoshi, JAYID operates as a global team whose members are bilingual or speak three or more languages. More than 75% of the firm's clients are international companies. The agency specialises in supporting B2B and technology companies-sectors widely regarded as among the most challenging in the communications industry-and has extensive experience helping global organisations navigate market entry and communications strategy in Japan.

Now entering its ninth year, JAYID has supported more than 300 organisations worldwide, including AI companies, SaaS providers, unicorns and decacorns, venture capital firms, and publicly listed corporations. The firm provides strategic communications planning, message development, media relations, and thought leadership programs designed to help companies build credibility and long-term trust in the Japanese market.