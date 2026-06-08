『第46回草津夏期国際音楽アカデミー＆フェスティヴァル』が2026年8月17日 (月) ～ 2026年8月30日 (日)に草津音楽の森国際コンサートホール（群馬県 吾妻郡草津町 大字草津字白根国有林）にて開催されます。 チケットはカンフェティ（運営：ロングランプランニング株式会社、東京都新宿区、代表取締役：榑松 大剛）にて発売中です。

https://www.confetti-web.com/events/15089

※8月31日 (月)には軽井沢公演もございます。

https://www.confetti-web.com/events/15091

公式サイトはこちら https://kusa2.jp/ 名湯・草津温泉（群馬県）で毎夏開かれる「草津夏期国際音楽アカデミー＆フェスティヴァル」。第46回目を迎える今年のテーマは「Bach is Cool バッハと涼もう」です。 1980年の第1回目の音楽祭でも取り上げたバッハが、再び草津に戻ってきます。17世紀末から18世紀にかけて、ドイツの中部地域でオルガニスト、宮廷楽長として活動したヨハン・セバスティアン・バッハ。海外を旅することもなく、ドイツ国内で1850年に生涯を終え、その後しばらく忘れられていたバッハが、なぜ21世紀の今もなお「音楽の父」と言われ研究され続けるのか。今年の音楽祭では、14日間をかけてそんなバッハ作品の深さ・広さを探求することができるプログラムをご用意しました。} アーティストには、クリストファー・ヒンターフーバー（Pf／ウィーン国立音楽大学教授）、トーマス・インデアミューレ（Ob／パリ・エコール・ノルマル音楽院教授）、クラウディオ・ブリツィ（Org/Cemb／ペルージャ・フランチェスコ・モルラッキ音楽院教授）といった音楽祭お馴染みの顔触れに加え、アーティスティック・アドヴァイザーを務めるミヒャエル・ヘフリガー（前ルツェルン音楽祭芸術監督）が推薦するヨハンナ・マラングレ（Cond/フランス国立ピカルディ管弦楽団首席指揮者）、ラインホルト・フリードリヒ（Tp/カールスルーエ音楽大学）といった新顔も招聘します。 意外と知られていないですが、草津温泉は標高約1,200ｍ。夏の隠れた避暑地としても人気のスポットです。爽やかな高原気候、上質な音楽、豊かな自然、良質な温泉、この全てが揃うのが「草津夏期国際音楽アカデミー＆フェスティヴァル」です。 今年の夏はBach is Cool、Kusatsu is Cool。ぜひ草津町で、バッハと一緒に涼みましょう！

公演予定曲（一部抜粋）

・J.S.バッハ：チェンバロ協奏曲 ニ短調 BWV 1052 ・J.S.バッハ（G.マーラー編曲）:バッハのオーケストラ組曲に基づく組曲（『管弦楽組曲第2番・第3番』より） ・J.ブラームス：ドイツ・レクイエム 作品45 ・J.C.F.フィッシャー：「アリアドネ・ムジカ」より抜粋 ・G.F.ヘンデル：オンブラ・マイ・フ ・A.ピアソラ：フーガと神秘 ・J.S.バッハ：コラール「主よ、人の望みの喜びよ」～カンタータ「心と口と行いと生活で」BWV147より ・A.スカルラッティ：ラ・フォリア／他多数 ※やむを得ない理由により、出演者や曲目など公演内容が変更になる場合があります。 ※各日のプログラム詳細・スケジュールは、公式サイトからご確認ください。 https://kusa2.jp/concert/2026schedule/

開催概要

『第46回草津夏期国際音楽アカデミー＆フェスティヴァル』 開催期間：2026年8月17日 (月) ～ 2026年8月30日 (日) 会場：草津音楽の森国際コンサートホール（群馬県 吾妻郡草津町 大字草津字白根国有林） ■出演者 アンゲリカ・キルヒシュラーガー（メゾソプラノ） アントニー・シピリ（ピアノ） クリストファー・ヒンターフーバー（ピアノ） カリーン・アダム（ヴァイオリン） エンリコ・ブロンツィ（チェロ） トーマス・インデアミューレ（オーボエ） クラウディオ・ブリツィ（オルガン／チェンバロ） ラインホルト・フリードリヒ（トランペット） ヨハンナ・マラングレ（指揮） 群馬交響楽団、他 ■スタッフ アーティスティック・アドヴァイザー：ミヒャエル・ヘフリガー ■開催スケジュール 8月17日（月）オープニング・コンサート～バロックの絢爛 世紀末の爛熟／ヨハンナ・マラングレ＝群響［A料金］ 8月18日（火）バッハと独奏／バッハの独創１［A料金］ 8月19日（水）バッハと独奏／バッハの独創２［A料金］ 8月20日（木）ロマンティック・バッハ［A料金］ 8月21日（金）バロック名曲集～森の音楽会vol.1［C料金］ 8月21日（金）バッハ meets ワールド・ミュージック～森の音楽会vol.2［B料金］ 8月22日（土）アンゲリカ・キルヒシュラーガー・メゾ・ソプラノ リサイタル［A料金］ 8月23日（日）合唱とオーケストラ～「B」（バッハ）から「B」（ブラームス）へ［A料金］ 8月24日（月）バッハ、「イタリア」へ行く～イタリアン・マエストロの饗宴［A料金］ 8月25日（火）バッハ in 仏蘭西［A料金］ 8月26日（水）カフェ・バッハへようこそ！～森の音楽会vol.3［C料金］ 8月26日（水）本物？ニセ物？ バッハ珍「名曲」集～森の音楽会vol.4［B料金］ 8月27日（木）バッハとその子ども達［A料金］ 8月28日（金）B to B(バッハからベートーヴェン、ブラームスへ）～「ドイツ三大B」の魅力［A料金］ 8月29日（土）大王のテーマ［A料金］ 8月30日（日）クロージング・コンサート in 草津～草津の名手とラインホルト・フリードリヒの共演［A料金］ ■チケット料金 A料金 大人：5,000円、U-25：2,500円 B料金 大人：3,000円、U-25：1,500円 C料金 大人：2,000円、U-25：1,000円 （全席指定・税込）

軽井沢公演開催概要

『第46回草津夏期国際音楽アカデミー＆フェスティヴァル ～乾杯コンサート in 軽井沢～』 開催日時：2026年8月31日 (月)開場14:00／開演15:00 会場：軽井沢大賀ホール（長野県 北佐久郡軽井沢町 軽井沢東 28-4） ■出演 ラインホルト・フリードリヒ（トランペット) 竹沢絵里子（ピアノ） クラウディオ・ブリツィ（チェンバロ) トーマス・インデアミューレ（オーボエ) カリーン・アダム（ヴァイオリン） 高木和弘（ヴァイオリン） 般若佳子（ヴィオラ） 大友肇（チェロ） ■チケット料金 大人：5,000円 U-25：2,500円 （全席指定・税込）

English Follows

The theme of the 46th festival is "Bach is Cool." Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750), known as the "Father of Music" and the very subject of the inaugural festival's theme, takes center stage once again. This summer, in a spirit of returning to our roots, we shine a light on Bach's works as well as those of his contemporaries and the composers who were inspired by him - exploring them from a rich variety of perspectives. Bach was active in a relatively limited region of eastern Germany, including Leipzig - so why did he come to play such a decisive role in the history of Western music? The answer lies not only in his remarkable ability to absorb and learn from the musicians of his time, but also in the extraordinary breadth and depth of his own musical output. It is precisely for this reason that Bach's works continue to captivate our hearts, some 300 years later. As this summer is forecast to bring intense and sweltering heat, why not refresh yourself with Bach's cool music alongside Kusatsu's crisp highland air and its legendary hot springs? This year's theme: Cool! Bach is cool, Kusatsu is cool!

Selected Programme (partial list)

※ Please check the official website for the full daily programme. https://kusa2.jp/en/ · J.S. Bach: Harpsichord Concerto in D minor, BWV 1052 · J.S. Bach (arr. G. Mahler): Suite based on Bach's Orchestral Suites (from Orchestral Suites Nos. 2 & 3) · J. Brahms: A German Requiem, Op. 45 · J.C.F. Fischer: Excerpts from "Ariadne Musica" · G.F. Handel: Ombra mai fu · A. Piazzolla: Fugue and Mystery · J.S. Bach: Chorale "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring" - from Cantata "Heart and Mouth and Deed and Life," BWV 147 · A. Scarlatti: La Follia / and many more ※ Program and performers are subject to change without notice due to unavoidable circumstances.

『46th Kusatsu International Summer Music Academy & Festival』

＜Duration＞Monday, August 17, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026 ＜venue＞Kusatsu Ongaku No Mori International Concert Hall ＜Performers＞ Angelika Kirchschlager (Mezzo-soprano) Anthony Spiri (Piano) Christopher Hinterhuber (Piano) Karin Adam (Violin) Enrico Bronzi (Cello) Thomas Indermühle (Oboe) Claudio Brizi (Organ / Harpsichord) Reinhold Friedrich (Trumpet) Johanna Malangré (Conductor) Gunma Symphony Orchestra, and others ＜Artistic Adviser＞ Michael Haefliger About the Organization A public interest foundation established in 1977. Since 1980, the organization has held an annual summer festival in Kusatsu Onsen, featuring masterclasses and concerts. ＜Schedule＞ Please refer to the official website for the full daily schedule. Mon, Aug. 17 - Opening Concert: Baroque Splendor / Fin-de-Siècle Opulence | Johanna Malangré × Gunma Symphony Orchestra [Price A] Tue, Aug. 18 - Bach and the Soloists / Bach's Originality 1 [Price A] Wed, Aug. 19 - Bach and the Soloists / Bach's Originality 2 [Price A] Thu, Aug. 20 - Romantic Bach [Price A] Fri, Aug. 21 - Baroque Masterpieces - Forest Concert vol.1 [Price C] Fri, Aug. 21 - Bach Meets World Music - Forest Concert vol.2 [Price B] Sat, Aug. 22 - Angelika Kirchschlager Mezzo-Soprano Recital [Price A] Sun, Aug. 23 - Chorus and Orchestra: From "B" (Bach) to "B" (Brahms) [Price A] Mon, Aug. 24 - Bach Goes to Italy - A Feast of Italian Maestros [Price A] Tue, Aug. 25 - Bach in France [Price A] Wed, Aug. 26 - Welcome to Café Bach! - Forest Concert vol.3 [Price C] Wed, Aug. 26 - Real or Fake? A Collection of Bach's Curious "Masterpieces" - Forest Concert vol.4 [Price B] Thu, Aug. 27 - Bach and His Children [Price A] Fri, Aug. 28 - B to B (from Bach to Beethoven to Brahms) - The Fascination of the Germany’s "Three Great Bs" [Price A] Sat, Aug. 29 - The Royal Theme [Price A] Sun, Aug. 30 - Closing Concert in Kusatsu: Kusatsu Virtuosi with Reinhold Friedrich [Price A] ＜Tickets＞ Price A：Adult \5,000 / U-25 \2,500 Price B：Adult \3,000 / U-25 \1,500 Price C：Adult \2,000 / U-25 \1,000 (Reserved Seating / Tax included) + Ticketing Fee

https://www.confetti-web.com/events/15560

『46th Kusatsu International Summer Music Academy & Festival ～”Kanpai” Celebration Concert in Karuizawa～』

＜Date＞Monday, August 31, 2026 Doors Open: 14:00 / Concert Begins: 15:00 ＜venue＞Karuizawa Ohga Hall ＜Performers＞ Reinhold Friedrich (Trumpet) Eriko Takezawa (Piano) Claudio Brizi (Harpsichord) Thomas Indermühle (Oboe) Karin Adam (Violin) Kazuhiro Takagi (Violin) Yoshiko Hannya (Viola) Hajime Otomo (Cello) ＜Tickets＞ Adult：\5,000 U-25：\2,500 (Reserved seating · Tax included) + Ticketing Fee

https://www.confetti-web.com/events/15562

チケットサイト「カンフェティ」 チケット購入の流れ・カンフェティ会員特典 https://service.confetti-web.com