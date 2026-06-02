「英語で学ぶ大学」が日本で急増──帰国子女アカデミー、英語で学位取得できる大学ガイドを無料公開

Global KA Holdings株式会社

近年、日本国内では、英語のみで学位取得できる大学・学部が増えています。



こうした変化を受け、帰国子女アカデミーは、英語で学べる国内大学・学部や総合型選抜の情報をまとめたガイドブック『Bluebook Select University Prep ― 帰国生・バイリンガルのための大学受験』を公開しました。

冊子では、英語で学位取得が可能な国内大学・学部を一覧化。さらに、総合型選抜（旧AO入試）の最新動向や、国内大学の「国際化」最前線についても紹介しています。

「海外大学だけではない」──広がる国内進学の選択肢

これまで、英語力を活かした進学先というと海外大学が中心でした。一方で近年は、日本国内でも英語で学べる大学・学部が急増しています。背景には、大学の国際化推進や、総合型選抜拡大による「多面的評価」への転換があります。

従来型の学力試験だけでなく、英語4技能、探究活動、リーダーシップ、課外活動、エッセイ・面接などを評価する大学が増えています。



冊子内では、教育アナリスト・井上修氏が、日本の大学国際化について解説。東京大学「Utokyo College of Design」、東北大学「Gateway College」など、2027年以降に始まる新たな英語課程についても紹介しています。

『Bluebook Select University Prep』の特徴

(1) 英語で学位取得できる国内大学・学部を一覧化

2026年度入試を中心に、国際教養大学、早稲田大学、慶應義塾大学、上智大学、立命館大学など、英語で学位取得可能な大学・学部・コースを掲載。出願資格、選抜方式、必要な英語資格、入試スケジュールなどを整理しています。

(2) 総合型選抜で「何が評価されるのか」を整理

総合型選抜では、大学ごとに評価項目や出願条件が異なります。本冊子では、

- どんな活動が評価されるのか- TOEFLやIELTSはどう使われるのか- 志望理由書では何を書くべきか

など、保護者が迷いやすいポイントを整理しています。

(3) 国内大学が変わる背景を解説

冊子では、単なる大学一覧だけでなく、日本の大学教育そのものが変化している背景についても解説しています。英語を「受験科目」として学ぶだけでなく、「英語で専門を学ぶ」進路が国内でも広がりつつあります。

代表コメント

「本書は、総合型選抜や英語で学べる大学・学部に関する分かりやすく実践的な情報をまとめたガイドです。生徒や保護者の皆さまが、それぞれの強みや目標に基づき、自信を持って進路を選択するための手がかりとなれば幸いです。」

- チャールズ・カヌーセン

帰国子女アカデミー創設者／Global KA Holdings株式会社 代表取締役社長



▪️英語で学ぶ力を、大学進学につなぐ「University Prep」

帰国子女アカデミーでは、英語で学ぶ力を大学進学につなげる「University Prep（大学進学準備）プログラム」を2026年度より開始します。対象は中学3年生から高校3年生。総合型選抜や海外大学進学を見据え、出願エッセイ、面接、TOEFL・IELTS対策などをサポートします。

プログラム詳細：https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_bluebook&utm_term=2026_may&utm_content=pr_times_bluebook)

書誌情報

タイトル：『Bluebook Select University Prep ― 帰国生・バイリンガルのための大学受験 ―

総合型選抜等対応 英語で学ぶ大学・学部ガイド』

価格：無料

形式：PDFダウンロード

ページ数：43ページ

ダウンロードURL：https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/bluebook_select_university(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/bluebook_select_university?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_bluebook&utm_term=2026_may&utm_content=pr_times_bluebook)

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Global KA Holdings株式会社

広報担当

E-mail：media@globalka.com

More Universities in Japan Are Offering Degrees in English──Kikokushijo Academy Releases Free Guide to Universities Where Students Can Earn a Degree in English

New English-taught programs are launching at institutions including the University of Tokyo and Tohoku University, expanding domestic higher education options

In recent years, the number of universities and academic programs in Japan offering degree programs taught entirely in English has been steadily increasing.

In response to this trend, Kikokushijo Academy (KA) has released Bluebook Select University Prep: University Admissions for Returnee and Bilingual Students, a guidebook that compiles information on English-taught university programs in Japan as well as the latest developments in Comprehensive Selection Admissions (formerly AO Admissions).

The guide provides an overview of domestic universities and faculties where students can earn degrees in English. It also introduces recent trends in Comprehensive Selection Admissions and examines the ongoing internationalization of Japanese higher education.

Looking Beyond Overseas Universities: Expanding Domestic Pathways

Traditionally, students seeking to leverage their English proficiency have often looked primarily toward universities abroad. In recent years, however, the number of English-taught degree programs within Japan has grown rapidly.

This shift has been driven by efforts to internationalize Japanese universities and by the expansion of Comprehensive Selection Admissions, which place greater emphasis on holistic evaluation.

Increasingly, universities are assessing applicants based not only on standardized academic examinations, but also on English proficiency across the four skills, research and inquiry activities, leadership experience, extracurricular involvement, essays, and interviews.

The guidebook includes commentary from education analyst Osamu Inoue on the internationalization of Japanese universities. It also introduces new English-medium programs scheduled to launch from 2027 onward, including the University of Tokyo's UTokyo College of Design and Tohoku University's Gateway College.

Key Features of Bluebook Select University Prep

1. Comprehensive Directory of English-Taught Universities and Programs in Japan

Focusing primarily on the 2026 admissions cycle, the guide includes information on universities and programs where students can earn degrees in English, including:

- Akita International University- Waseda University- Keio University- Sophia University- Ritsumeikan University

The guide organizes key admissions information, including eligibility requirements, admissions methods, required English qualifications, and application timelines.

2. Clarifying What Universities Evaluate in Comprehensive Selection Admissions

Evaluation criteria and application requirements vary significantly among universities.

The guide addresses common questions for students and parents, including:

- What types of activities are valued in admissions?- How are TOEFL and IELTS scores used?- What should students include in their personal statements?

By organizing these frequently misunderstood areas, the guide helps families better understand the admissions process.

3. Explaining Why Japanese Universities Are Changing

Beyond serving as a university directory, the guide explores the broader changes taking place within Japanese higher education.

Rather than studying English solely as an entrance examination subject, students increasingly have opportunities to pursue specialized academic fields through English, even within Japan.

The guide examines the factors driving this transformation and the opportunities it creates for future students.

Comment from Charles Knudsen

"Bluebook Select University Prep was created to help students and families navigate Japan's evolving university admissions landscape by providing clear, practical information on comprehensive selection pathways and English-medium university programs. Our goal is to give students and families the confidence to make informed decisions based on their strengths and aspirations."

- Charles Knudsen, Founder, Kikokushijo Academy / CEO, Global KA Holdings

▪️University Prep: Connecting English Learning to University Admissions

Beginning in the 2026 academic year, Kikokushijo Academy will launch its University Prep Program, designed to help students connect their English learning to future university admissions opportunities.

The program is open to students from Grade 9 through Grade 12 and supports those pursuing Comprehensive Selection Admissions and overseas university pathways through guidance on application essays, interviews, TOEFL, IELTS, and related preparation.

Program Details: https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/core_program_jhhs?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_bluebook&utm_term=2026_may&utm_content=pr_times_bluebook)

Publication Information

Title: Bluebook Select University Prep

Price: Free

Format: PDF Download

Length: 43 pages

Download URL: https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/bluebook_select_university(https://www.kikokushijoacademy.com/bluebook_select_university?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=pr_ka_bluebook&utm_term=2026_may&utm_content=pr_times_bluebook)

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