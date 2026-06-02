Tokushima Auction Market株式会社、IPP・石油・天然ガス開発など5事業でフィリピン BARMM開発公社と合弁会社設立へ

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（所在地：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲四丁目1番38号 徳島市中央卸売市場内、代表取締役：荒井嘉久）は、フィリピン・バンサモロ自治地域（BARMM）においてエネルギーおよび鉱物資源開発を担うMinsupala Energy and Mineral Resources Development Corporation（ミンスパラ・エネルギー・鉱物資源開発公社）との間で、5つの重点事業分野に関する合弁会社設立のための合意書に調印したことをお知らせいたします。

Minsupala 代表 Abdulmauti t. Sanso氏との調印

調印式は2026年5月28日、フィリピン南部のジェネラルサントス市において開催され、政府関係者、産業界関係者、地域関係者など約80名が出席いたしました。

今回の合意は、フィリピン南部における産業基盤の高度化と持続可能な経済発展を目指すものであり、両者は新たに設立する合弁会社を通じて、IPP（Independent Power Producer）事業、デジタルデータリンクサテライト事業、天然ガス開発事業、石油開発事業、AIデータサーバー事業の5分野を推進してまいります。

合弁会社設立の概要

関係者の皆様1関係者の皆様2関係者の皆様3関係者の皆様4

今回合意された事業は、IPP（Independent Power Producer）事業、デジタルデータリンクサテライト事業、天然ガス開発事業、石油開発事業、AIデータサーバー事業の5分野であり総投資額は62億米ドル（約9850億円）です。

また、これらの事業に農業・水産業開発事業を加えた「フィリピン農水産総合開発プロジェクト」全体の総投資額は122億米ドル（約1.9兆円）です。

プロジェクト推進の背景

Minsupala Energy and Mineral Resources Development Corporationは、BARMMよりエネルギー関連開発を正式に任命された開発公社であり、地域のエネルギー資源開発および産業振興において重要な役割を担っています。

本プロジェクトにおいて両者は、すでに各事業分野における基礎調査、技術検証および事業性評価を完了しており、現在は実際の事業パートナー選定の段階へ移行しております。米国および欧州各国の有力企業との協議・交渉を進めているほか、日本企業の参入についても大きな期待が寄せられています。

事業内容

本事業は単なるエネルギー・インフラ開発にとどまらず、農業・水産業の高度化とも連携してまいります。BARMM地域における米の生産拡大や、現地で「サクラプ」と呼ばれる行者にんにくの一種の生産開発、大型魚類の蓄養事業におけるハイテク化などにも活用される計画です。

さらに、現在推進中であるジェネラルサントス空港再開発事業や物流システム構築プロジェクトとの連携も進められます。エネルギー、通信、データ基盤および物流インフラを統合することで、生産現場から最終消費者に至るまでを同一システム上で管理するトレーサビリティシステムの実現を目指します。

これらは、通常の通信衛星とは異なる仕組みを用いて、大容量のデータをかつ高速に情報を送受信できるデジタルデータリンクとAIを活用することで実現するものです。

そのためには安定した大容量の電力供給が必要であり、発電を行うための燃料が必要ですので、全てをリンクさせて事業を推進して参ります。

今後の展望

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社は、これまで推進してきた農水産開発事業、エネルギー関連事業、デジタルインフラ事業を統合し、フィリピン南部地域における持続可能な産業発展と国際協力モデルの構築を目指してまいります。

なお、本プロジェクトにおけるコンサルタントには、SATO INVESTMENT SPCが指名されております。

会社概要

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

代表者：代表取締役 荒井嘉久

所在地：〒770-0872 徳島県徳島市北沖洲四丁目1番38号 徳島市中央卸売市場内

事業内容：国際農水産業開発事業、国際貿易事業、エネルギー関連事業、インフラ開発事業、デジタルインフラ事業等

URL：https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com

本件に関するお問い合わせ先

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社

TEL：088-628-2765

Email：info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

URL：https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation to Establish Joint Venture with BARMM Development Corporation for Five Strategic Sectors Including IPP, Oil, and Natural Gas Development

Joint Development Across Five Key Sectors: IPP, Digital Data Link Satellite, Natural Gas Development, Oil Development, and AI Data Server Businesses

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation (Head Office: Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market, 4-1-38 Kitaokinosu, Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan; President and CEO: Yoshihisa Arai) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Minsupala Energy and Mineral Resources Development Corporation (Chairman/President: Abdulmauti T. Sanso), an organization responsible for energy and mineral resource development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Philippines, for the establishment of a joint venture company covering five strategic business sectors.

With Mr Sanso

The signing ceremony was held on May 28, 2026, in General Santos City, Philippines, and was attended by approximately 80 participants, including government officials, industry representatives, and regional stakeholders.

This agreement aims to strengthen industrial infrastructure and promote sustainable economic development in Southern Philippines. Through the newly established joint venture company, both parties will jointly advance five key sectors: Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, Digital Data Link Satellite projects, Natural Gas Development projects, Oil Development projects, and AI Data Server projects.

Overview of the Joint Venture

With our Partners1With our Partners2With our Partners3With our Partners4

The businesses covered under this agreement comprise five sectors: Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects, Digital Data Link Satellite projects, Natural Gas Development projects, Oil Development projects, and AI Data Server projects.

The total investment value of these five projects is US＄6.2 billion.

In addition, the total investment value of the broader “Philippine Integrated Agriculture and Fisheries Development Project,” which includes agricultural and fisheries development initiatives alongside these five projects, is US＄12.2 billion.

Background of the Project

Minsupala Energy and Mineral Resources Development Corporation is a development corporation officially designated by BARMM for energy-related development activities and plays a significant role in regional energy resource development and industrial promotion.

For this project, both parties have already completed preliminary studies, technical validation, and business feasibility assessments across all sectors and have now entered the stage of selecting actual project partners. Discussions and negotiations are currently underway with leading companies from the United States and various European countries, while participation by Japanese companies is also highly anticipated.

Project Details

This initiative extends beyond conventional energy and infrastructure development and will also be integrated with the modernization of agriculture and fisheries industries. The project is expected to support expanded rice production within the BARMM region, cultivation and production development of “Sakurap,” a local variety related to wild garlic, and the application of advanced technologies to large-scale fish grow-out and aquaculture operations.

Furthermore, the project will be integrated with the ongoing redevelopment of General Santos International Airport and the development of advanced logistics systems. By combining energy, communications, data infrastructure, and logistics infrastructure, the project aims to establish a comprehensive traceability system capable of managing products throughout the entire supply chain, from production sites to end users, within a unified platform.



These objectives will be achieved through the utilization of a digital data link system and AI, employing mechanisms different from those of conventional communication satellites and enabling the transmission and reception of large volumes of data at high speed.

To realize this vision, a stable and high-capacity power supply is essential, along with the fuel required for power generation. By linking all of these elements together, we will advance the project in an integrated manner.

Future Outlook

Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd. will continue to integrate its agriculture and fisheries development initiatives, energy-related businesses, and digital infrastructure projects to promote sustainable industrial development in Southern Philippines and establish a model for international cooperation.

SATO INVESTMENT SPC has been appointed as the consultant for this project.

Company Profile

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation

Representative:

Yoshihisa Arai, President and CEO

Head Office:

Tokushima City Central Wholesale Market,

4-1-38 Kitaokinosu,

Tokushima City, Tokushima 770-0872, Japan

Business Activities:

International Agriculture and Fisheries Development, International Trade, Energy-Related Businesses, Infrastructure Development, Digital Infrastructure Development, and Related

Activities

Website:

https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Contact Information

Tokushima Auction Market Corporation.

Tel: +81-88-628-2765

Email:

info@tokushimaauctionmarket.com

Website:

https://tokushimaauctionmarket.com