【イベントレポート】京都大学で開催された国際シンポジウム「ISPC 2026」にて「相続工学」の研究を発表しました

株式会社ルリアン

相続のシンクタンクである株式会社ルリアン（京都府京都市、代表取締役会長兼CEO：藤巻米隆、以下「当社」）は、2026年5月27日（水）・28日（木）に京都大学で開催された「社会的処方・文化的処方国際会議（ISPC 2026）」にて、当社が推進する「相続工学」の研究成果について発表いたしました。

日本初開催となったISPCへの登壇は、当社としても初の国際シンポジウムでの発表となります。当日は共同研究を行う京都大学の渡邉特定准教授と、当社執行役員の宇佐美が 「金融資産と孤立死リスク」をテーマに報告を行いました。

当日の発表概要

発表タイトル：Financial Wealth and the Risk of Solitary Death: Implications for Social Prescribing（金融資産と孤立死リスク: 社会的処方への示唆）

この研究は、約13,000人のデータを分析し、十分な金融資産があれば孤立死を防げるのかどうかを検証したものです。分析の結果、資産の多さは孤立死の予防に必ずしも直接的な影響を与えていない可能性が示唆されました。

お金の有無よりも人間関係の希薄さがリスクを高める要因となっており、具体的には、配偶者がいないこと、家族と遠く離れて暮らしていること、男性であること、そして比較的若い高齢者であることが孤立死のリスクを高める一因となっている可能性が示唆されています。

結論として、いくら豊かであっても社会から孤立していれば孤立死のリスクに直面します。私たちの最期を決めるのは資産ではなく人間関係であり、孤立を防ぐためには地域社会とのつながりや社会参加を促すことが何よりも重要視されています。

当社は今後も、相続工学の取り組みを通じて、空き家や財産の首都圏一極集中など、相続をきっかけとして生じる様々な社会課題の解決を目指してまいります。

フォトレポート

△研究発表を行う当社執行役員の宇佐美△研究発表を行う京都大学の渡邉特定准教授

【以下英文】

Wealth Cannot Buy Connection: The Reality of Dying Alone

Based on an analysis of data from roughly 13,000 individuals, this study investigated whether having adequate financial assets could protect people from dying alone. The results suggest that wealth may not necessarily prevent isolated deaths.

The true culprit is not a lack of money, but rather the thinning of human relationships. The risk of an isolated death is largely driven by specific situational and demographic factors: being unmarried, living far from family, being male, and being among the younger elderly.

The takeaway is simple: no amount of wealth can shield someone from the risk of dying alone if they are cut off from society. What matters most at the end of our lives is not our net worth, but our human connections. To combat this isolation, nothing is more critical than rebuilding local ties and encouraging social engagement.

Through our ongoing work in "inheritance engineering," our company will continue to tackle the diverse social issues that arise from inheritance, including the problem of vacant housing and the disproportionate concentration of property in the Greater Tokyo Area.

For more information about our services, please refer to the image below.

◆会社概要

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/76273/table/71_1_9f333fcd1daf5f16b8b217909192c428.jpg?v=202606020551 ]