JTSA Begins Establishing “Japan Anti-Scam Alliance - JASA” to Strengthen Anti-Scam Measures

一般社団法人トラスト＆セーフティ協会

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TOKYO, June 1, 2026 - In response to the rapid increase expansion of online scam harm in Japan, the Japan Trust and Safety Association (JTSA) has commenced preparations to establish the “Japan Anti-Scam Alliance (JASA),” with Google Japan G.K. and Trend Micro Inc. as founding support partners. Together with domestic and international expert organizations and companies, JASA aims to build a “One Team” framework that transcends industry boundaries to dismantle the increasingly sophisticated scam supply chain.

JASA will hold an online briefing session on Wednesday, June 10, to invite participation from a wide range of industries.

Organization and Partners

- Alliance Secretariat: Japan Trust and Safety Association(https://www.trustsafety.or.jp/) (JTSA)- International Collaborators (Mutually agreed to pursue strategic collaboration, in alphabetical order):- - Global Anti-Scam Alliance(https://gasa.org/) (GASA)- - Global Signal Exchange(https://www.globalsignalexchange.org/) (GSE)- Founding Support Partners (in alphabetical order):- - Google Japan G.K.(https://about.google/)- - Trend Micro Inc.(https://www.trendmicro.com/ja_jp/business.html)- Collaborating Organizations: JASA will operate in close cooperation with specialized agencies and industry groups. The following organizations have already expressed their intent to collaborate (in alphabetical order):- - Japan Cybercrime Control Center (JC3)(https://www.jc3.or.jp/english/)- - Japan Interactive Advertising Association (JIAA) (https://www.jiaa.org/)

These organizations will provide expert insights and advice based on the purpose of the alliance to help develop optimal cross-industry countermeasures. We plan to welcome more participating organizations in the future.

Advancing Public-Private Partnerships

JASA aims to strengthen online anti-scam measures in Japan and will maintain close information sharing and collaboration with relevant government ministries and agencies. By seeking the expertise of each ministry, we will promote optimal cross-industry measures and build an effective scam signal-sharing framework through public-private cooperation.

Background: The Limits of Individual Responses to Sophisticated Scams

In recent years, online scams in Japan have evolved into organized fraud that crosses borders and platforms, aided by the misuse of generative AI. According to the National Police Agency (*1), the total number of cases for SNS-based investment and romance scams and “Special Fraud” in 2025 reached 42,900, with total annual damages hitting a record high of 324.1 billion Japanese yen. Furthermore, GASA’s research also suggested (*2) that official statistics may not fully capture the broader scale of scam exposure and harm experienced by consumers.

Scammers today operate seamlessly across multiple services-from initial contact on SNS or via fraudulent ads, to redirection through Direct Messages and video calls, to the movement of funds through bank accounts, payment services, and other financial channels. They constantly target the “gaps” in the ecosystem. If one platform strengthens its defenses, they simply move to another. As a result, siloed efforts by individual companies or sectors are no longer enough to stop this fluid threat. What is required now is the construction of a “collaborative platform” where all stakeholders unite to break the chain of victimization.

(1) Source: National Police Agency, “Regarding the Status of Recognition and Arrests for Special Fraud and SNS-based Investment/Romance Scams in 2025 (Preliminary Figures)(https://www.npa.go.jp/bureau/safetylife/sos47/new-topics/260213/03.html)“

(2) Source: GASA, “State of Scams in Japan - 2025(https://gasa.org/knowledge-base/reports/global-state-of-scams-2025)“

Our Vision: A Neutral, Non-Profit Collaborative Platform

The concept for JASA emerged from dialogues held during the “Anti-Scam Conference Japan(https://www.trustsafety.or.jp/blog/2025/05/anti-scam-conference-japan-2025.html)” in May 2025 (Hosted by GASA; Co-hosted by Google Japan, Trend Micro, and featuring JTSA as a panelist). It is envisioned as a neutral, non-profit forum for knowledge sharing that does not represent specific corporate interests.

Planned Key Activities

Planned Schedule

Call for Partners

- Open Collaboration: A “flexible alliance” that respects and complements the existing efforts of industry groups and government agencies.- Problem-Solving Approach: Structuring challenges from operational, technical, and institutional perspectives to pursue highly effective measures.- Global Connection: Seamlessly connecting Japanese and international expertise through global anti-scam networks.- Sharing Anti-Scam Intelligence: Understanding cross-industry victim trends and establishing a framework for sharing scam cases/signals using Global Signal Exchange (GSE), etc- Regular Practitioner Dialogues: Holding regular information exchange meetings at the practitioner level regarding the latest tactics and countermeasure technologies.- Public-Private Partnership: Developing and promoting effective measures through dialogue with relevant government ministries and agencies.- Strengthening International Cooperation: Detecting emerging overseas scam tactics at an early stage and supporting international efforts to deter cross-border scams.- Joint Awareness Activities: Conducting cross-industry campaigns to improve digital literacy among consumers.- May - August 2026: Expansion of participating companies and organizations. Commencement of working meetings with alliance members.- August 2026: Hosting the “Anti-Scam Conference Japan 2026” (Planned). Reporting initial results and announcing partnership agreements with domestic and international initiatives.

JASA is an open, collaborative platform to protect Japan’s digital space. We are widely recruiting partners who can contribute through expertise, technology, or resources. Cross-industry cooperation is the greatest deterrent against today’s sophisticated scams.

Online Briefing Session: We will hold an online briefing to introduce the purpose of the alliance and various forms of participation at 4 pm, Wednesday, June 10. Please apply via this form(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG8_f47WDEM0gYI48_OpZ_LZmIXd7wC4ZDy1CCCr7TfSQtrw/viewform).

*(Any personal information obtained via this form will be handled appropriately and securely in compliance with the JTSA Privacy Policy(https://www.trustsafety.or.jp/%E3%83%97%E3%83%A9%E3%82%A4%E3%83%90%E3%82%B7%E3%83%BC%E3%83%9D%E3%83%AA%E3%82%B7%E3%83%BC).)

Contact Information (Secretariat)

The Japan Trust and Safety Association (JTSA) serves as the primary secretariat for JASA. For inquiries regarding participation, please contact:

Japan Anti-Scam Alliance (JASA) Preparatory Office

Email: anti-scam [@] trustsafety.or.jp