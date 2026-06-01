ZAIKOとVizualize、香港における日本のIPコンテンツ展開およびライブエンタテイメント事業の推進に向けた戦略的提携を発表

ZAIKO株式会社ZAIKO x Vizualize

【東京、香港】メディア・エンターテインメント・プラットフォームであるZAIKOと、香港屈指のデジタルおよびIoTソリューションプロバイダーであるVizualizeは本日、日本と香港の間におけるライブエンターテインメントおよびコンテンツ（IP）配信を加速させるための戦略的提携を発表しました。

この提携は、ZAIKOが持つ日本のコンテンツの広範なネットワークと、Vizualizeが持つ幅広いインフラを組み合わせることで、コンテンツクリエイターやIP保有者に高価値な収益化の機会をもたらすものです。両社は、音楽、ゲーム、アニメ、eスポーツ、VTuberなど、多岐にわたるエンターテインメントジャンルに注力していきます。

両社は力を合わせることで、IPおよびコンテンツ保有者に対して共同で提案を行い、ライブエンターテインメントのパッケージ化、配信、そして収益化するためのシームレスなプラットフォームを共同で提供します。Vizualizeは現在、香港の映画館チケット販売プラットフォーム市場において60%以上のシェアを誇っています。この強固なインフラは、香港および広くアジア市場への進出を目指す日本のエンターテインメントにとって、即座に大規模なオーディエンスへアプローチできる足がかりとなります。

ZAIKO株式会社の代表取締役CEOである島田和大氏は次のように述べています。

「この戦略的提携は、日本のIPやコンテンツをアジア地域に届けるという当社のグローバルなビジョンと戦略を前進させるものです。Vizualizeは、香港を拠点とする信頼のおけるテクノロジープラットフォームとして素晴らしい実績を残しており、共に新しい機会を切り拓いていけることを楽しみにしています」

Vizualizeの創業者兼最高技術責任者（CTO）であるマック・チャン（Mac Chan）氏は次のように述べています。

「ZAIKOと協力し、日本のプレミアムなエンターテインメントを香港のファンに直接届けられることを嬉しく思います。このパートナーシップは当社のデジタルおよびIoTプラットフォームのシステムを強化し、音楽、アニメ、ゲームなどのジャンルにわたり、需要の高い多様なコンテンツの提供を可能にします」

この共同事業は即座に開始され、両社は今年後半に新しいクロスボーダー（国境を越えた）のライブエンターテインメント体験をローンチすべく、IP保有者への働きかけを精力的に進めています。

ZAIKOについて

ZAIKO（https://zaiko.io）は、グローバルメディア・エンターテインメントのパイオニアであり、クリエイターやイベント主催者が世界中でコンテンツを収益化できるよう、D2Cチケッティング、ストリーミング、ファンとの繋がりを創出するソリューションを提供しています。

Vizualizeについて

Vizualize（vizualize.net）は、香港に拠点を置くテクノロジーソリューション企業です。デジタルプラットフォーム、IoTシステム、そして香港市場をリードする映画館のチケット販売インフラを専門としています。

メディア関係者様からのお問い合わせ先：

ZAIKO マーケティング部：marketing@zaiko.io

ZAIKO and Vizualize Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Japanese Entertainment and Live IP Distribution in Hong Kong

TOKYO, JAPAN and HONG KONG - ZAIKO, the leading global media entertainment platform, and Vizualize, Hong Kong’s premier digital and IoT solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate live entertainment and intellectual property (IP) distribution between Japan and Hong Kong.

The alliance combines ZAIKO’s extensive network of Japanese content with Vizualize’s dominant market infrastructure to unlock high-value monetization opportunities for content creators and IP owners. The partnership will focus on a diverse array of entertainment genres, including music, gaming, anime, e-sports, and V-tubers.

By joining forces, ZAIKO and Vizualize will jointly pitch to IP and content owners, offering a seamless pipeline to package, distribute, and monetize live entertainment assets across borders. Vizualize currently commands over 60% market share of Hong Kong’s theatrical ticketing platform industry. This infrastructure provides an immediate, massive audience footprint for Japanese entertainment looking to expand into Hong Kong and the broader Asian market.

"The strategic partnership brings forward our global vision and strategy to bring the Japanese IP and content into the Asian region," said Kaz Shimada, CEO of ZAIKO, K.K. "Vizualize has a great track record as a trusted tech platform based in Hong Kong, and we are immensely excited about unlocking new opportunities together."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ZAIKO to bring premium Japanese entertainment directly to fans in Hong Kong," said Mac Chan, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Vizualize. "This partnership strengthens our digital and IoT platform ecosystem, allowing us to offer diverse, high-demand content across music, anime, and gaming genres."

The collaboration begins immediately, with both companies actively engaging IP holders to launch new cross-border live entertainment experiences later this year.

About ZAIKO

ZAIKO (https://zaiko.io) is a pioneer in global media entertainment, providing D2C ticketing, streaming, and fan connectivity solutions that empower creators and event organizers to monetize their content worldwide.

About Vizualize

Vizualize (vizualize.net) is a Hong Kong-based technology solutions company specializing in digital platforms, IoT systems, and the market-leading cinema ticketing infrastructure in Hong Kong.

Media Contact:

ZAIKO Marketing Dept.: marketing@zaiko.io