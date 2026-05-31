ヨハネス・ティーマン選手 退団のお知らせ

株式会社群馬クレインサンダーズ

いつも群馬クレインサンダーズへ温かいご声援をいただき誠にありがとうございます。

この度、群馬クレインサンダーズでは、契約満了のため、#32 ヨハネス・ティーマン選手が退団することとなりましたのでお知らせいたします。

#32 Johannes Thiemann（ヨハネス・ティーマン）

ティーマン選手 コメント

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/116683/table/166_1_84f00e4d5591ad44859047f875b1edd4.jpg?v=202606010951 ]

「The past two years with the Gunma Crane Thunders have meant a lot to me.I’m truly grateful for the way the organization, my teammates, and especially the fans welcomed me from day one.



Of course, I wish I could have been out there with the team for the final games and continued helping on the court. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way, which makes saying goodbye even harder.



Still, I look back on my time here with a lot of gratitude. I experienced many special moments, met great people, and created memories that I will always carry with me.



Thank you to all the fans for your support, your energy, and the respect you always showed me. Thank you to the Management, coaches, staff members, and everyone behind the scenes who works every day for this team. And thank you to my teammates, it was an honor to share this journey with you!



I wish the Gunma Crane Thunders and the entire organization nothing but the best for the future. I will be supporting you from the distance!



Thank you for everything.

JT



群馬クレインサンダーズで過ごしたこの2年間は、自分にとって本当に特別な時間でした。

クラブ、チームメイト、そして何よりファンの皆さんが、初日から温かく迎え入れてくれたことに心から感謝しています。



もちろん、最後までチームと一緒にコートに立ち、戦い続けたかったです。

ですが、思うようにはいかず、こうして別れを迎えることがより寂しく感じています。



それでも、ここで過ごした時間には感謝の気持ちしかありません。

たくさんの特別な瞬間を経験し、素晴らしい人たちと出会い、一生忘れることのない思い出を作ることができました。



ファンの皆さん、いつも温かい応援とエネルギー、そしてリスペクトを本当にありがとうございました。

また、フロント、コーチ、スタッフの皆さん、日々このチームを支えてくださっているすべての方々にも感謝しています。

そしてチームメイトのみんな、この旅を一緒に戦えたことを誇りに思います。



群馬クレインサンダーズ、そしてチームに関わるすべての皆さんのこれからの成功を心から願っています。

離れていても、これからも応援しています。



本当にありがとうございました。

JT」