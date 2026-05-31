富裕層旅行データ分析公開、及び「Executive Guide Masterclass」(2026.07.18) の開催告知

株式会社COBI

株式会社COBI は、訪日富裕層向けに特化した通訳エグゼクティブガイドの手配、および文化体験・工芸・食・ショッピングなどを組み合わせた高付加価値コンテンツの企画・手配を行っています。

お客様の出身エリアはアメリカ・ヨーロッパが中心ですが、中南米や中近東のお客様にも多く対応をしております。

今回は、COBIが実際のツアー運営を通じて蓄積したガイドレポート・ゲストデータの一部を公開。訪日ゲストの興味関心や満足要因、当日の旅程変更傾向などから、「富裕層旅行で本当に求められている体験」 を読み解きます。

記事スキル向上にご関心がある通訳ガイドの方は、ぜひ最後までご覧ください！

訪日ゲストの主要関心は「食 × 文化歴史 × 自然庭園 × ショッピング」

分析結果によると、訪日ゲストの興味関心は以下に集中しています。

食：57.5%

文化・歴史：54.3%

自然・庭園：44.1%

ショッピング：43.5%

特にアメリカからのゲストでは「食」への関心が67.0%と非常に高く、欧州・UK・ロシア圏では「文化・歴史」が64.6%で最上位となりました。

「見る」だけでなく、“意味を理解する”体験が満足度を左右

満足要因分析では、以下の項目が高い割合を占めました。

- 歴史文化・寺社・建築の解説：41.4%- 自然・景観・庭園：34.4%- 食体験・レストラン：32.8%- 買い物：21.0%- 特別体験・インタラクション：19.4%

特に高評価だったのは、単なる観光地案内ではなく、

- 寺社の歴史的背景- 建築や文化の意味- 日本人の価値観や生活文化- 地域ごとの食文化

などを深く解説する体験です。COBI登録のガイドが得意とするところです。

ラグジュアリー旅行で重要なのは「柔軟性」

分析では、約60%のツアーで当日旅程変更が発生していました。

主な変更理由は、

- ゲストの嗜好変更- 時間不足- 天候- 混雑- 体調変化- 交通事情

などです。

この結果から、以下をあらかじめ考慮すると良いことがわかります。

- 第1候補だけでなく代替ルートを事前設計- 雨天・混雑・体調不良時の即時切替- 子ども向け代替案- ショッピング延長時の調整- 食事変更への即応

ラグジュアリー旅行においては、「予定通り進行すること」よりも、「当日の状態に合わせて最適化できること」が重要であると考えており、COBIにおけるガイドへの研修でもその点を強化しています。

高い購買意欲、「ショッピング同行」需要も顕在化

分析では、91.9%のツアーで何らかの購買行動が確認されました。

人気カテゴリは、

- 食品・菓子・飲料- 工芸・伝統品・アート- ファッション・バッグ・靴- 包丁・器・キッチン用品- キャラクター商品- 百貨店・高級ブランド- コスメ・ドラッグストア

など多岐にわたります。

ショッピングは「おまけ」ではなく、高付加価値体験の一部として設計- 合羽橋での包丁・器探し- 銀座百貨店でのラグジュアリーショッピング- ポケモン・サンリオ体験- 抹茶・日本酒・和菓子巡り- 工芸・アンティーク・アート探索

など、ゲスト属性に応じたショッピング動線を組み込むことは重要です。

このようなニーズを受けて、COBIでは通訳ガイドの手配と合わせてショッピングや訪問先手配のサポートも行っております。

COBI推奨ポイント

今回の分析を踏まえ、COBIとしましては、旅行エージェント様に以下を推奨致します。

1. 事前ヒアリング強化

- 食事制限- 歩行可能距離- 子ども対応- 混雑耐性- 写真志向- ショッピング志向

準備の段階ですでにお伺いされている場合も多いですが、上記はゲスト様の満足度を大きく左右する要因ですので、可能な限り入念に事前ヒアリングをされることをおすすめ致します。

2. 「余白」を前提とした旅程設計

移動負担や当日変更を前提に、20～30%程度の調整余地を持つ旅程設計を推進します。

3. 歩行負担・混雑情報の可視化

清水寺、伏見稲荷、嵐山、奈良公園など、歩行量や混雑負荷が高いエリアについて、事前説明をおすすめ致します。

4. 食事制限対応の高度化

ハラル、グルテンフリー、ベジタリアン、子どもメニュー等への対応も多く発生しております。

前持った確認と計画が必要な項目です。





COBIについて

COBIは、訪日富裕層向け通訳エグゼクティブ・ガイドの手配・文化体験アレンジ・研修事業(https://cobi.co.jp/culture-gate)を展開する日本発の企業です。寺社仏閣・庭園・伝統工芸・食文化・現代カルチャーまで横断し、単なる観光案内ではなく、“日本を深く理解する旅”の実現を目指しています。

https://cobi.co.jp/(https://cobi.co.jp/)

★告知 / 外部参加可★

【2026.07.18】通訳ガイドスキルアップ研修の開催

COBIでは、富裕層対応可能なガイド育成を目的に、「Executive Guide Masterclass」を開催いたします。

通常はCOBI登録ガイド限定で実施している研修を、今回特別に外部通訳ガイドの方にも開放いたします。※事前選考あり

富裕層対応・文化関係の解説にご関心のある方に向け、COBIならではの実践知や深い理解を共有してまいります。

【開催概要】

場所：京都

日にち：2026年7月18日

午前の部：外交官レベルのプレゼンス＆コミュニケーション：10:00-12:00

ランチ：12:00-13:00 (ご用意致します）

午後の部：能楽に関する研修 / 真言宗の哲学：13:00-16:00

参加費：30,000円（税別）

From “Sightseeing” to “Curated Cultural Experiences”COBI Releases Insights from Luxury Inbound Travel Operations and Announces Executive Guide Training Program

COBI Co., Ltd. specializes in arranging executive interpreters and luxury guides for high-net-worth inbound travelers to Japan, as well as planning high-value cultural experiences combining traditional crafts, gastronomy, shopping, and heritage-based activities.

While many of our guests come from the United States and Europe, we also serve travelers from Latin America and the Middle East.

Today, COBI is sharing selected insights gathered through actual tour operations and guide reports, revealing what luxury travelers to Japan are truly seeking - from guest interests and satisfaction drivers to same-day itinerary adjustment trends.

For interpreters and guides interested in elevating their professional skills, we invite you to read through to the end for a special training announcement.

Key Interests of Luxury Travelers

According to our operational analysis, the primary interests of inbound luxury travelers are:

- Food: 57.5%- Culture & History: 54.3%- Nature & Gardens: 44.1%- Shopping: 43.5%

American guests showed particularly strong interest in food experiences, while guests from Europe, the UK, and Russian-speaking regions demonstrated the highest interest in culture and history.

Understanding Cultural Meaning Drives Satisfaction

Guest satisfaction was strongly linked to:

Explanations of temples, architecture, and historyNature and gardensCulinary experiencesShoppingSpecial interactions and hands-on experiences.

Guests valued not only visiting famous places, but also understanding:

- Historical backgrounds- Japanese values and lifestyle- Regional food culture- Cultural meaning behind architecture and traditions

This type of cultural interpretation is one of the core strengths of COBI’s registered guides.

Flexibility Is Essential in Luxury Travel

Approximately 60% of tours involved same-day itinerary changes due to:

- Guest preference changes- Weather- Crowding- Physical condition or fatigue- Traffic conditions

These findings highlight the importance of:

- Alternative routes- Backup plans for weather or congestion- Flexible scheduling- Child-friendly options- Immediate restaurant replacements

In luxury travel, success is defined not by following a fixed schedule, but by optimizing the experience based on the guest’s condition and interests on the day itself.

This philosophy is also reflected in COBI’s guide training programs.

Shopping as Part of the Luxury Experience

The analysis showed that 91.9% of tours involved some form of purchasing activity.

Popular categories included:

- Traditional crafts and art- Fashion and luxury brands- Japanese knives and ceramics- Food and beverages- Character merchandise- Cosmetics

Shopping is no longer an “extra,” but an essential part of the cultural experience.

In response, COBI supports not only guide arrangements, but also shopping coordination and destination planning tailored to each guest.

About COBI

COBI is a Japan-based company specializing in executive interpreter-guide arrangements, cultural experience coordination, and cultural academy(https://cobi.co.jp/culture-gate-en) for people interested in deep understanding of Japanese culture.

From temples and gardens to traditional crafts, gastronomy, and contemporary culture, COBI aims to provide journeys that allow guests to deeply understand Japan.

https://cobi.co.jp/en(https://cobi.co.jp/en)

Announcement |

Open to External ParticipantsExecutive Guide Masterclass - July 18, 2026

COBI will host the “Executive Guide Masterclass,” a professional training program designed for guides serving high-net-worth travelers.

This program is typically offered exclusively to COBI-registered guides; however, external interpreter-guides may also apply for this special session.

Participation is subject to a screening process.

【Event Overview】 ※Japanese only

Location: Kyoto

Date: July 18, 2026

Morning Session (10:00-12:00) “Diplomatic-Level Presence & Communication”

Lunch Provided (12:00-13:00)

Afternoon Session (13:00-16:00) Training on Noh Theater & Philosophy of Shingon Buddhism

Participation Fee: JPY 30,000 (excluding tax)

Apply HERE :https://forms.gle/CCi82YceaC2r5MUS8