みらいコンサルティンググループ(本社:東京都中央区、代表:久保 光雄、岡田 烈司)は、2026年4月、バングラデシュ最大手NGOであるBRAC(所在地:バングラデシュ・ダッカ、代表: Asif Saleh)と業務提携に関する覚書(MoU)を締結しました。また、本提携に伴い、2026年5月に日本国内で新会社「株式会社オパール」を設立しました。

本提携と新会社設立により、バングラデシュ人材に対する日本語教育や日本での就労支援、ならびに同人材を活用した日本企業のバングラデシュ進出を包括的にサポートしていきます。

みらいコンサルティンググループは、グローバルな人材開発とビジネスサポートを強みとし、これまで多くの企業の海外展開を支援してきました。本取り組みを通じて、バングラデシュの優秀な若者が日本で活躍する機会を拡大し、日本企業の現地進出やパートナーシップ構築を強力に後押しします。

バングラデシュは、豊富な若手層と人口増加を背景に、今後の高い経済成長が期待される新興国です。一方で、日本においては、海外人材の積極的な活用や新興市場への進出が、多くの企業にとって重要な経営課題となっています。

新会社「株式会社オパール」は、BRACの強固な現地ネットワークとみらいコンサルティンググループのコンサルティングノウハウを融合させ、外国人人材に対する実践的な日本語教育や就労支援、日本企業に対する海外進出支援やビジネスマッチングなど、多角的なサービスを展開します。加えて、BRAC Probashbandhu Ltd(BPL)と共同で設立予定の人材派遣会社を通じて、バングラデシュ人を含む外国人材が安心して日本で働ける「体系的な雇用プラットフォーム」を提供し、企業と人材双方に新たな成長機会を創出してまいります。

【会社概要】

◆株式会社オパール

代表:イマン・ファテミー エムディ・ヌメリ・サッタル・オパール 本社所在地:東京都中央区京橋2丁目2番1号 京橋エドグラン19階 設立:2026年5月 事業内容:日本語教育、文化教育、人材紹介、e-ラーニング、ITシステム構築

◆BRAC

代表:Asif Saleh 所在地:75 Mohakhali, Dhaka, Bangladesh 設立年:1972 事業内容:社会課題解決、教育・技術訓練、就職支援、マイクロファイナンス等 https://www.brac.net/

◆みらいコンサルティンググループ

代表:久保 光雄 岡田 烈司 本社所在地:東京都中央区京橋2丁目2番1号 京橋エドグラン19階 設立年: 1987年4月6日 その他拠点: 国内…旭川・札幌・秋田・盛岡・仙台・福島・新潟・富山・埼玉・川越・立川・横浜・甲府・浜松・ 名古屋・岐阜・四日市・京都・大阪・和歌山・せとうち・松江・高松・松山・北九州・福岡・大分・ 熊本・鹿児島・沖縄 海外…中国(北京･上海･深圳)､ベトナム(ハノイ･ホーチミン・ダナン)､タイ､マレーシア､シンガポール、バングラデシュ

みらいコンサルティンググループは、1987 年の創業以来、一貫して中堅中小企業の経営をサポートしてまいりました。 会計士、税理士、社会保険労務士といった専門家、および企業における経営企画経験者など、国内外約 300 人のプロフェッショナルが、日本国内はもとより、中国・ASEAN で企業の健全な成長を支援しています。 会計税務、人事労務といった専門領域のみならず、デジタル・AI活用、新規事業創造、海外進出、外国人の採用と定着(外国人財サービス)といった最新の経営テーマにおいても、提供価値を高めてまいります。さらに 「Co-Creation for Innovative MIRAI 2030」＜競争から共創へ:イノベーティブなミライ＞をビジョンに､中堅・中小企業の長期的発展を支援し続けてまいります。 https://www.miraic.jp

【本件に関するお問い合わせ】

みらいコンサルティンググループ 企画・広報担当:下阪(シモサカ) TEL:03-6281-9810(営業時間 平日9:30~17:00) E-mail:info@miraic.jp

To Media Representatives

Press Release

May 20, 2026 MIRAI Consulting Group

MIRAI Consulting Group signs

MoU with BRAC, Bangladesh's Largest NGO, and

Establishes New Company "OPearl" in Japan

~Accelerating Japan-Bangladesh Employment and Business Exchange~

MIRAI Consulting Group (Headquarters: Chuo-Ku Tokyo; Co-Representatives: Mitsuo Kubo, Atsushi Okada) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BRAC (Location: Dhaka, Bangladesh; Representative: Asif Saleh), the largest NGO in Bangladesh, in April 2026. In conjunction with this partnership, a new company, "OPearl," was established in Japan in May 2026.

Through this partnership and the establishment of the new company, we will provide comprehensive support for Japanese language education and employment assistance for Bangladeshis in Japan, as well as assist Japanese companies in expanding into Bangladesh utilizing this talent pool.

Mirai Consulting Group, with its strengths in global talent development and business support, has assisted numerous companies in their overseas expansion. Through this initiative, we will expand opportunities for talented young Bangladeshis to thrive in Japan, while strongly backing Japanese companies in entering the local market and building partnerships.

Bangladesh is an emerging country with a large young population and significant growth, promising high economic development. Meanwhile, in Japan, actively utilizing foreign talent and expanding into emerging markets have become critical management challenges for many companies.

The new company, "OPearl," will integrate BRAC's strong local network with MIRAI Consulting Group's consulting expertise to offer multifaceted services, including practical Japanese language education and employment support for foreign talent, as well as overseas expansion support and business matching for Japanese companies. In addition, through a dispatch company planned to be established jointly with BRAC Probashbandhu Ltd (BPL), we will provide a "systematic employment platform" where foreign talent, including Bangladeshis, can work in Japan with peace of mind, thereby creating new growth opportunities for both businesses and talent.

【Company Profile】

◆OPearl Co., Ltd.

Representatives:Fatemee Iman MD Numeri Sattar Apar Headquarters:19F Kyobashi Edogrand, 2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo Establishment:May 2026 Business Activities:Japanese Language & Cultural Education, HR Recruitment, e-Learning, IT System Development etc.

◆BRAC

Representative:Asif Saleh Location:75 Mohakhali, Dhaka, Bangladesh Establishment:1972 Business Activities:Solving Social Issues, Education & Technical Training, Employment Support, Microfinance etc. https://www.brac.net/

◆MIRAI Consulting Group

Representatives:Mitsuo Kubo Atsushi Okada Headquarters:19F Kyobashi Edogrand, 2-2-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-Ku, Tokyo Establishment: April 6, 1987 Other Locations: Domestic : Asahikawa, Sapporo, Akita, Morioka, Sendai, Fukushima, Niigata, Toyama, Saitama, Kawagoe, Tachikawa, Yokohama, Kofu, Hamamatsu, Nagoya, Gifu, Yokkaichi, Kyoto, Osaka, Wakayama, Setouchi, Matsue, Takamatsu, Matsuyama, Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Oita, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Okinawa Overseas : China (Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen), Vietnam (Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang), Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh

Since our founding in 1987, Mirai Consulting Group has consistently supported the management of mid-sized and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). Our team of approximately 300 professionals, including Certified Public Accountants, Tax Accountants, and Certified Social Insurance and Labor Consultants, and experienced business planners, supports the healthy growth of companies not only in Japan but also in China and the ASEAN region. We are also committed to enhancing our value proposition in cutting-edge management themes, including digital/AI utilization, new business creation, overseas expansion, and the recruitment and retention of foreign talent (Global HR services). Furthermore, with our vision of "Co-Creation for Innovative MIRAI 2030" (From Competition to Co-Creation: An Innovative Future), we will continue to support the long-term development of SME companies. https://www.miraic.jp

【Inquiries Regarding This Matter】

MIRAI Consulting Group Planning & Public Relations:Shimosaka TEL: 03-6281-9810 (Business Hours: Weekdays 9:30~17:00) E-mail: info@miraic.jp