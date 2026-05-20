東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO 細井 栄治、以下TOYO）は、シンガポールのエネルギー企業であるAster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd.（以下Aster社）より、Asterグループがシンガポール・ブコム島にて推進する既設エチレンプラントにおける２つの改造プロジェクトを受注しました。

Asterは、東南アジアにおいてエネルギー、化学、インフラ分野を手がける統合型企業であり、設備更新やイノベーションへの投資を通じて、エネルギーの安定供給体制の強化に取り組んでいます。



本既設エチレンプラントはTOYOが過去に建設したプラントであり、TOYOの建設経験を踏まえた高い知見が評価され受注に至りました。

改造プロジェクト１ ：「エチレン冷却ユニット改造プロジェクト」

１つ目は、Aster社より、Aster社の輸出能力倍増計画におけるエチレン冷却ユニットの改造業務を受注しました。

TOYOは、昨年受注した同プロジェクトにおける基本設計 (FEED)業務に引き続き、今回は詳細設計、調達サービス、建設マネジメント（EPsCm*）業務を担当します。

本エチレン冷却ユニット改造プロジェクトは、既設エチレンプラントのエチレン輸出能力を倍増させるものであり、Aster社が目指す東南アジアにおけるシンガポールのエネルギー・石油化学ハブとしての役割を強化する取り組みの一環です。

改造プロジェクト２：「ガスタービンユニット統合プロジェクト」

あわせてTOYOは、Aster社の関係会社であるAster Power Pte. Ltd.より、同エチレンプラントのガスタービンユニットの統合プロジェクトを受注しました。

TOYOは、基本設計 (FEED)業務を担当します。本ガスタービンユニット統合プロジェクトは、ガスタービンの高温排気ガスを既設プラントの加熱炉燃焼空気に再利用することで、燃料消費低減を含むプラント全体のエネルギー効率向上を図るものであり、脱炭素社会の実現に向けた大きな貢献が期待されます。TOYOは国内外で同ガスタービン統合技術の導入実績があり、その実績と知見が評価され受注に至りました。



TOYOは、石油化学プラント分野での豊富なプロジェクト経験とグローバルでのマネジメント体制を活かし、成長著しい東南アジア市場の発展に貢献していきます。

*Engineering、Procurement service、Construction management

設計を実施するとともに、機器メーカーや工事会社の選定支援、資機材の品質・納期管理、工事の品質・スケジュール管理といった調達・建設段階での実務的な支援を行うサービス。



プロジェクト概要

１．「エチレン冷却ユニット改造プロジェクト」

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/251_1_a4399b548c067e6fd663ab592cf7ad72.jpg?v=202605201152 ]



２．「ガスタービンユニット統合プロジェクト」

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/251_2_97c6dc317da260cdb45bee9a42a4761a.jpg?v=202605201152 ]

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

Asterについて

Asterは、東南アジアにおけるエネルギー、化学、インフラソリューションの主要プロバイダーであり、国内外のさまざまな製造業に対して製品およびサービスを提供しています。Asterは、Chandra Asri主導のもと、Glencoreとの合弁会社として設立されました。

1992年のChandra Asriグループ設立以来、同グループは着実に成長を遂げ、インドネシアおよびシンガポールに戦略的に配置された資産を基盤として、信頼できる成長パートナーとしての評価を確立しています。

同グループの総資産には、日量30万バレル超の処理能力を有し、現在も設備更新を進めている製油所のほか、ブコム島における年産110万トンのナフサクラッカー、ジュロン島における年産250万トンの下流化学プラント群、さらにチレゴンにおける年産90万トンのナフサクラッカーが含まれます。

また、同社の事業は、エネルギー、電力、水、桟橋、タンクファーム設備などの中核インフラ資産によって支えられています。

詳細は www.aster.com.sg(https://www.aster.com.sg/) をご覧ください。

＜English follows＞TOYO Awarded Two Expansion Projects for Existing Ethylene Plant for Aster Group in Singapore

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) has been awarded two expansion projects by Aster Chemicals and Energy Pte. Ltd. (Group CEO: Erwin Ciputra, “Aster”) for its ethylene plant on Singapore’s Bukom island. Aster is an integrated energy, chemicals, and infrastructure provider in Southeast Asia, strengthening energy resilience through rejuvenation and innovation investments.

The ethylene plant was originally constructed by TOYO. Having won the contracts to strengthen and expand its capacity reflects the high recognition of TOYO’s expertise and deep experience.

Revamp Project 1: Ethylene Chiller Unit Revamp Project

TOYO has been awarded a contract by Aster for the rejuvenation of the ethylene chiller unit as part of Aster’s plan to double its export capacity.

Last year, TOYO was awarded the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for this project, and following that, will now be responsible for detailed engineering, procurement service, and construction management (EPsCm*).

The export capacity expansion aims to double the ethylene export capacity of the existing plant and forms part of Aster’s initiative to strengthen Singapore’s role as an energy and petrochemical hub in Southeast Asia.

Revamp Project 2: Gas Turbine Unit Integration Project

In addition, TOYO has been awarded a contract by Aster Power Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of Aster, for the integration of a gas turbine unit at the same ethylene plant.

TOYO will be responsible for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED). This gas turbine integration project aims to enhance the overall energy efficiency of the existing plant by reutilizing the high-temperature exhaust gas as combustion air for the plant’s existing heaters, thereby reducing fuel consumption. It is expected to make a significant contribution toward the realization of a decarbonized society.

TOYO has a proven track record of implementing this gas turbine integration technology both in Japan and overseas, and the contract award was achieved in recognition of its experience and expertise.

TOYO will leverage its extensive project experience in the petrochemical plant sector and its global management capabilities to contribute to the development of the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market.

* EPsCm: Engineering, Procurement service, Construction management

A service that provides detailed engineering and practical support during procurement and construction phases, including assistance in selecting equipment manufacturers and contractors, quality and delivery management of materials and equipment, and quality and schedule management of construction work.

Project Overview

1. Ethylene Chiller Unit Revamp Project

[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/251_3_ec293f5fc114b471ab3be6b7045868e6.jpg?v=202605201152 ]

2. Gas Turbine Unit Integration Project

[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/251_4_40fe01e89f6800f5a3616cdaea4d71a3.jpg?v=202605201152 ]

About TOYO

Founded in 1961, TOYO Engineering (TOYO) is a comprehensive engineering company that has built a global network, providing engineering services and plant construction to clients in over 60 countries worldwide. Starting with its ammonia and urea chemical fertilizer businesses, TOYO has cultivated unique technologies and expanded its business into diverse areas such as petrochemicals, oil and gas processing, resource development, and power generation. Furthermore, with the mission of "contributing to the sustainability of the Earth and society through engineering," TOYO is committed to realizing a sustainable society by introducing environmentally friendly solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve a decarbonized society.

Learn more: https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/



About Aster

Aster is a leading provider of energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast

Asia, supplying products and services to various manufacturing industries in both domestic and international markets. It is a Chandra Asri-led joint venture with Glencore. Since Chandra Asri Group’s establishment in 1992, the Group has grown from strength to strength to build its reputation as a reliable growth partner, with strategically well positioned assets in Indonesia and Singapore. The Group’s total asset base includes a refinery with a capacity of more than 300,000 barrels per day with ongoing asset rejuvenation, alongside a 1.1 million metric ton naphtha cracker on Bukom Island, 2.5 million metric tons of downstream chemical assets on Jurong Island, and a 0.9 million metric ton naphtha cracker in Cilegon. The company's business is supported by core infrastructure assets, including energy, electricity, water, jetty, and tank farm facilities. For more information, visit www.aster.com.sg(https://www.aster.com.sg/).