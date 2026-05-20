プラスチックリサイクルのesa、ベトナム政府系アクセラレーションプログラム「NIC Scale X」に採択。ASEAN展開・海外戦略を加速

株式会社ｅｓａ

プラスチックのリサイクルを中心とした環境事業を展開する「株式会社esa（読み：イーサ、意味：Environmental Solutions Architect の頭文字）」（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：黒川 周子、以下「当社」）は、ベトナム国家イノベーションセンター（Vietnam National Innovation Center、以下「NIC」）が主導する政府系アクセラレーションプログラム「NIC Scale X」に採択されたことをお知らせいたします。

近年、ASEAN地域では製造業集積の拡大に伴い、工場やサプライチェーンから発生する産業系プラスチック廃材の資源循環ニーズが高まっています。

特にベトナムでは、EPR（Extended Producer Responsibility：拡大生産者責任）、サーキュラーエコノミー、ESG、トレーサビリティ、プラスチッククレジットなど、資源循環に関する制度・市場形成が進みつつあります。



esaにとってベトナムは、単なる市場進出先ではなく、製造業由来のプラスチック資源を再び素材として循環させる「Industrial Circularity（産業資源循環）」の実装可能性を検討するうえで重要な地域です。



今回のNIC Scale X採択は、esaが日本国内で培ってきた複合プラスチックのマテリアルリサイクル技術と事業開発の知見を、ASEAN地域へ展開していくための重要なマイルストーンとなります。

採択の背景：

ASEANに広がる製造業集積と、産業系プラスチック廃材の資源循環ニーズ

近年、ベトナムは「China＋1」戦略における主要な製造拠点として存在感を高めており、包装材、電子部品、半導体関連、FMCG、プラスチック加工など、多様な製造業の集積が進んでいます。

一方で、製造業の拡大に伴い、工場やサプライチェーンから発生するプラスチック端材、複合プラスチック、包装資材などの産業系プラスチック廃材の適切な資源循環は、今後ますます重要な課題になると考えられます。

再生プラスチックは、ESG素材から「資源安全保障」の時代へ

近年、中東情勢や国際的なエネルギー価格の変動、石化サプライチェーンの不安定化などを背景に、プラスチック原料の安定調達は企業活動における重要なテーマとなっています。

再生プラスチックは、従来の「環境配慮素材」から、資源調達リスクに対応する“戦略素材”へと位置づけが変わりつつあります。

資源をサプライチェーン内で循環させ、原材料調達リスクを低減する「Resource Security（資源安全保障）」および「Supply Chain Resilience（サプライチェーン強靭化）」の観点からも、その重要性は高まっています。

esaは、複合プラスチックの再資源化技術を基盤に、企業・自治体・研究機関・海外パートナーとの連携を通じて、再生材の品質向上、用途開発、導入拡大に取り組んでいます。

今回の採択を通じて、ベトナムを起点としたASEAN地域においても、製造業と資源循環をつなぐ新たな循環型インフラの構築を推進してまいります。

今後の取り組み

esaは、NIC Scale Xへの参加を通じて、ASEAN地域における海外戦略を加速し、以下の取り組みを推進してまいります。

1. ASEAN地域における資源循環ニーズの把握

ベトナム国内の製造業、工業団地、包装・成形加工関連企業、素材メーカー等との接点形成を通じて、現地で発生するプラスチック廃材の種類、量、処理方法、再生材活用ニーズを把握してまいります。

2. 現地パートナーとの事業連携可能性の検討

NIC、MRI、UNDP関連施策等とのネットワークを活用し、現地企業・行政機関・研究機関・投資家との連携を推進してまいります。

3. 産業資源循環インフラの構築に向けた検討

製造業由来のプラスチック廃材を、再生材・製品・環境価値へと接続する循環モデルの構築に向け、トレーサビリティ、再生材品質、用途開発を含めた実証検討を進めます。

4. ASEAN展開に向けた海外戦略の強化

ベトナムを起点に、ASEAN地域における資源循環・再生材活用ニーズを捉え、esa methodおよびRepla(R)の海外展開可能性を検証してまいります。

株式会社esa 代表取締役 黒川 周子 コメント

「資源をつくる産業」としてのリサイクルを、ASEANへ

「このたび、ベトナム政府系アクセラレーションプログラム『NIC Scale X』に採択いただいたことを、大変光栄に思います。

これまでプラスチックリサイクルは、『環境負荷をどう減らすか』という文脈で語られることが多くありました。しかし今、その役割は大きく変わりつつあります。プラスチックは、包装、建設、自動車、電子、医療など、あらゆる産業を支える基幹素材であり、その循環は単なる環境対応ではなく、産業競争力や経済安全保障、サプライチェーンの強靭化にも直結するテーマです。

ベトナムをはじめとするASEAN地域では、製造業の集積が進む一方で、工場やサプライチェーンから発生するプラスチック資源をどのように循環させていくかが、今後ますます重要になると考えています。esaが取り組んできた複合プラスチックのマテリアルリサイクルは、単なる廃棄物処理ではなく、製造業の中で生まれた素材を、再び産業の中へ戻していくための基盤技術です。

今回の採択を契機に、Yuki Circular Factoryを通じて培ってきた『資源をつくる産業』としてのリサイクルの思想と技術をASEAN地域にも広げ、国境を越えて資源が循環する仕組みの構築に挑戦してまいります。

プラスチックは問題ではなく、使い方と循環の設計次第で価値に変わる素材です。

esaはこれからも、“withプラ”の思想のもと、日本国内のみならずASEAN地域においても、持続可能で強靭な産業基盤の実現に貢献してまいります。」

NIC Scale Xについて

NIC Scale Xは、ベトナム国家イノベーションセンター（Vietnam National Innovation Center：NIC）が主導するアクセラレーションプログラムです。

NIC、UNDP、日本政府、三菱総合研究所（MRI）、Plug and Play等の連携により推進され、ベトナムと日本のイノベーションエコシステムの発展、スタートアップの事業成長、企業・投資家・行政機関等との連携促進を目的としています。

重点領域には、クリーンエネルギー、スマートファクトリー、産業イノベーション、IoT、サステナビリティなどが含まれており、採択スタートアップには、メンタリング、事業開発支援、ネットワーキング、デモデイ等の機会が提供されます。

https://www.plugandplayapac.com/nic-scale-x

株式会社esa 会社概要

株式会社esaは、再利用が難しかった複合プラスチックをリサイクル可能にする独自技術【esa method】を核に、コンサルティングや研究開発に加え、再生プラスチックのペレット加工・販売、製品開発・展開を行っています。CO2排出削減とコスト効率の両立を実現し、カーボンニュートラルとサーキュラーエコノミーの実現に貢献しています。

会社名 ：株式会社esa

設立年月 ：2022年3月1日

住所 ：東京都千代田区大手町2-2-1 新大手町ビル3階「0 Club（ゼロクラブ）」

代表取締役 ：黒川 周子

事業内容 ：一般・産業廃棄物のリサイクルコンサルティング、プラスチック廃棄物のリサイクル、

プラスチックペレットの加工、販売プラスチック製品の開発、販売

URL ：https://esa-gl.com/

Plastic Recycling Company esa Selected for Vietnam Government-Backed Acceleration Program “NIC Scale X” to Accelerate ASEAN Expansion and Overseas Strategy Bringing plastic resource circulation to ASEAN

esa Inc. (“esa”; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Chikako Kurokawa), an environmental business company focused on plastic recycling, is pleased to announce that it has been selected for “NIC Scale X,” an acceleration program led by the Vietnam National Innovation Center (“NIC”).

NIC Scale X is a startup support program designed to advance the Japan-Vietnam innovation ecosystem. It is promoted through collaboration among NIC, the United Nations Development Programme (“UNDP”), the Government of Japan, Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (“MRI”), Plug and Play, and other partners. The program focuses on key areas including clean energy, smart factories, industrial innovation, IoT, and sustainability, and aims to facilitate collaboration between startups and corporations, investors, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

Through its proprietary material recycling technology for composite plastics, “esa method,” and its recycled plastic pellets, “Repla(R),” esa has been working to circulate plastic resources that have traditionally been considered difficult to recycle. With this selection as a catalyst, esa will accelerate its exploration of opportunities in Vietnam and the wider ASEAN region, including resource circulation of manufacturing-derived plastic waste, utilization of recycled materials, traceability, and the development of circular infrastructure.

Background of the Selection

Growing manufacturing clusters in ASEAN and rising demand for resource circulation of industrial plastic waste

In recent years, Vietnam has been increasing its presence as a key manufacturing hub under the “China Plus One” strategy, with a growing concentration of industries such as packaging materials, electronic components, semiconductor-related manufacturing, FMCG, and plastic processing.

At the same time, as manufacturing expands, the proper resource circulation of industrial plastic waste generated from factories and supply chains - including plastic offcuts, composite plastics, and packaging materials - is expected to become an increasingly important issue.

In Vietnam in particular, systems and markets related to resource circulation are beginning to take shape, including EPR, circular economy initiatives, ESG, traceability, and plastic credits.

For esa, Vietnam is not simply a target market for overseas expansion. It is an important region for exploring the practical implementation of “Industrial Circularity,” a framework in which plastic resources derived from manufacturing are circulated back into materials.

esa’s selection for NIC Scale X represents an important milestone in bringing the composite plastic material recycling technology and business development expertise that esa has cultivated in Japan to the broader ASEAN region.

Recycled plastics are entering an era of “resource security,” beyond ESG materials

Against the backdrop of geopolitical developments in the Middle East, fluctuations in global energy prices, and instability in petrochemical supply chains, the stable procurement of plastic raw materials has become an increasingly important issue for businesses.

Recycled plastics have traditionally been discussed mainly in the context of environmental consideration and ESG. Going forward, however, they are expected to gain strategic importance from the perspectives of “Resource Security” and “Supply Chain Resilience,” as companies seek to circulate resources within their supply chains and reduce raw material procurement risks.

Based on its technology for recycling composite plastics, esa has been working to improve the quality of recycled materials, develop new applications, and expand adoption through collaboration with companies, local governments, research institutions, and overseas partners.

Through this selection, esa will explore the possibility of developing new circular infrastructure that connects manufacturing and resource circulation, starting from Vietnam and extending across the ASEAN region.