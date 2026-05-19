フランス・KREATiS社、初の国外拠点となるKREATiS Japan株式会社を東京に設立

KREATiS Japan株式会社

フランスのKREATiS（本社：L'Isle-d'Abeau、社長：Paul THOMAS、最高経営責任者：Carole CHARMEAU）は２０２６年４月２日、初の国外拠点となるKREATiS Japan株式会社（本社：東京都、代表取締役：伊丹 悠人）を設立しました。

KREATiSは、自社で開発しているHigh Accuracy QSAR（HA-QSAR）を組み込んだプラットフォーム iSAFERAT（in silico Algorithms For Environmental Risk And Toxicity）のライセンスを販売しています。QSAR（Quantitative Structure Activity Relationship、定量的構造活性相関）は、化学物質の構造と活性（効用や毒性）の定量的な相関関係のことです。HA-QSARはこれを利用して様々な活性を予測するモデルであり、専門家によるバリデーションを受けた高品質のデータのみ使用していることを特徴としています。

KREATiSのサービス

KREATiSは、iSAFERATライセンスの販売だけでなく、インシリココンサルティングサービスも提供します。化学物質に対してiSAFERATに加えてサードパーティ製ツール（EU EPAのECOSARやOECDのQSARツールボックスなど）も利用したQSAR予測を行い、予測結果のレポート作成を支援します。これにより、各種規制申請書類の作成に必要な時間と費用を大幅に削減することができます。また、インシリコツールに関するトレーニングコースも提供しており、ユーザーはツールの使い方や予測結果を解釈する方法を習得します。

第３５回SETAC Europe Annual Meetingに出展

KREATiSは２０２６年５月１７日（日）から２１日（木）までオランダのマーストリヒトで開催される第３５回SETAC Europe Annual Meetingに出展します。KREATiS Japanとしては初めての学会参加となります。皆様のブース１９へのご訪問を心よりお待ちしております。

KREATiS Japan株式会 概要

社名：KREATiS Japan株式会社

所在地：103-0023 東京都中央区日本橋本町2-2-2 日本橋本町YSビル2階

代表取締役：伊丹 悠人

連絡先：yuto.itami@kreatis.co.jp

ホームページ：https://www.kreatis.co.jp

French company KREATiS established its first overseas base in Tokyo

KREATiS, a French company headquartered in L'Isle-d'Abeau near Lyon, with President Paul Thomas and CEO Carole CHARMEAU, established its first overseas subsidiary, KREATiS Japan Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo, with Representative Director Yuto ITAMI), on April 2, 2026.

KREATiS sells licenses for its iSAFERAT (in silico Algorithms For Environmental Risk And Toxicity) platform, which incorporates its proprietary High Accuracy QSAR (HA-QSAR). QSAR (Quantitative Structure Activity Relationship) is a quantitative correlation between the structure and activity (efficacy and toxicity) of a chemical substance. HA-QSAR is a model that utilizes this to predict various activities and is characterized by using expert-validated high-quality data only.

KREATiS Services

KREATiS not only sells iSafeRat licenses but also provides in silico consulting services. In addition to iSafeRat, KREATiS performs QSAR predictions for chemical substances using third-party tools (such as the EU EPA's ECOSAR and the OECD's QSAR toolbox) and assists in creating prediction reports. In silico predictions significantly reduce the time and cost required to prepare various regulatory application documents. KREATiS also offers training courses on in silico tools, enabling users to learn how to use the tools and interpret prediction results.

Exhibiting at the 35th SETAC Europe Annual Meeting

KREATiS will be exhibiting at the 35th SETAC Europe Annual Meeting, held in Maastricht, Netherlands from May 17th (Sun) to 21st (Thu), 2026. This will be KREATiS Japan's first time participating in an academic conference. We look forward to your visit to booth 19.

KREATiS Japan Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Company Name: KREATiS Japan Co., Ltd.

Address: 2F, Nihonbashi Honcho YS Building, 2-2-2 Nihonbashi Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0023, Japan

Managing Director: Yuto ITAMI

Contact: yuto.itami@kreatis.co.jp

Website: https://www.kreatis.co.jp